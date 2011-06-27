Overall rating

With a classic convertible look and a responsive Ferrari-sourced V8 engine sending power to the rear wheels, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo represents an emotional and stylish approach to the sports car. The fact this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design.

Having said that, the GranTurismo was never competitive on the high peaks of ultimate performance to begin with, and now it's fallen behind on the technology front as well. Advanced safety and convenience features are nowhere to be found. The infotainment system is dreadfully outdated, and even a rearview camera is missing. We like this car's fashion-forward approach, but there are just too many drawbacks to give it a recommendation.