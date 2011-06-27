  1. Home
2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-revving V8 provides engaging driving experience
  • Unmistakably Italian design
  • Excellent interior leather and metal materials
  • In-car infotainment and electronics stuck in the past
  • No active driver assist features
  • Backseat space is limited
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale
List Price Range
$75,000 - $99,997
Which GranTurismo Convertible does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the new GranTurismo Convertible Sport Special Edition. If features the Sport's 454-hp engine, versus the base model's 444-hp, and new exterior and interior trim pieces, colors, materials, and wheel choices. You can still customize interior leather and trim pieces however you like, while additional carbon pieces, such as the hood, can even be left in clear coat, exposing the raw surface.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With a classic convertible look and a responsive Ferrari-sourced V8 engine sending power to the rear wheels, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo represents an emotional and stylish approach to the sports car. The fact this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design.

Having said that, the GranTurismo was never competitive on the high peaks of ultimate performance to begin with, and now it's fallen behind on the technology front as well. Advanced safety and convenience features are nowhere to be found. The infotainment system is dreadfully outdated, and even a rearview camera is missing. We like this car's fashion-forward approach, but there are just too many drawbacks to give it a recommendation.

2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible models

The 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, or GranCabrio, is a two-door coupe with seating for four. A coupe model is covered in a separate review. Four trim levels are available: base, Sport, MC and MC Centennial Edition. Each version features a Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (444 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque for the base, or 454 hp and 384 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All versions are rear-wheel-drive only and feature a power-operated top and seating for four. The biggest differences between models are wheels and trim options.

The base GranTurimso's standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive suspension dampers, a sport exhaust, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system, Bluetooth, and a Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface. Options are generally limited to exterior and interior trim and color materials.

Along with a higher-output 454-hp engine, the Sport includes a recalibrated transmission that decreases shift time, different exterior and interior trim, and the ability to spec additional interior trim materials.

Equipped with the same powertrain as the Sport model, the MC and MC Centennial Edition gain additional exterior color and interior leather options and finishes. Bodywork changes include a vented hood, optionally in carbon fiber, and a rear decklid with a wing and integrated third brake light, and rear fascia with circular exhaust tips brought closer to the middle. The Centennial Edition takes the MC and changes the color palette to reflect the Maserati logo. The adaptive suspension is an option on the MC.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, but we have limited experience with earlier versions. The following is our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Thanks to its willing V8 engine, the GranCabrio belongs on twisty mountain roads and passes. What it lacks in modern conveniences, it makes up for in character.

Comfort

The adaptive suspension is compliant enough in Comfort mode to smooth bumps in the road, but the stiff sport suspension on the MC trims may ruin the ride. The front seats are aggressively bolstered but well shaped and padded for comfortable touring.

Interior

The GranTurismo uses premium materials throughout the cabin. But controls for infotainment and climate have a last-decade feel, and many features aren't even offered. Backseat space is limited, making it suitable for small passengers only.

Technology

While the design and materials of the GranCabrio are stylish, modern and oh-so Italian, the infotainment system is dated. Plus, it does not have the assisted driving controls, connectivity and entertainment options that its competitors have had for a few years now.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GranTurismo Convertible models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Signals when objects are getting close to the front and rear bumpers to assist parking in tight spaces.
Maserati Stability Program
Adjusts the amount of power if the system determines you're exceeding the handling limits, keeping you on the road.
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Automatically dims the mirrors to keep the headlights of following cars from temporarily blinding you.

More about the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Overview

The Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), MC Centennial 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and MC 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport is priced between $75,000 and$77,985 with odometer readings between 6221 and31691 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC is priced between $83,985 and$83,985 with odometer readings between 22770 and22770 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial is priced between $99,997 and$99,997 with odometer readings between 920 and920 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 GranTurismo Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,000 and mileage as low as 920 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.

Can't find a used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,224.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,108.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,919.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,792.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible info

