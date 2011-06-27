2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Review
Pros & Cons
- High-revving V8 provides engaging driving experience
- Unmistakably Italian design
- Excellent interior leather and metal materials
- In-car infotainment and electronics stuck in the past
- No active driver assist features
- Backseat space is limited
Which GranTurismo Convertible does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
With a classic convertible look and a responsive Ferrari-sourced V8 engine sending power to the rear wheels, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo represents an emotional and stylish approach to the sports car. The fact this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design.
Having said that, the GranTurismo was never competitive on the high peaks of ultimate performance to begin with, and now it's fallen behind on the technology front as well. Advanced safety and convenience features are nowhere to be found. The infotainment system is dreadfully outdated, and even a rearview camera is missing. We like this car's fashion-forward approach, but there are just too many drawbacks to give it a recommendation.
2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible models
The 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, or GranCabrio, is a two-door coupe with seating for four. A coupe model is covered in a separate review. Four trim levels are available: base, Sport, MC and MC Centennial Edition. Each version features a Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (444 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque for the base, or 454 hp and 384 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All versions are rear-wheel-drive only and feature a power-operated top and seating for four. The biggest differences between models are wheels and trim options.
The base GranTurimso's standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive suspension dampers, a sport exhaust, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system, Bluetooth, and a Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface. Options are generally limited to exterior and interior trim and color materials.
Along with a higher-output 454-hp engine, the Sport includes a recalibrated transmission that decreases shift time, different exterior and interior trim, and the ability to spec additional interior trim materials.
Equipped with the same powertrain as the Sport model, the MC and MC Centennial Edition gain additional exterior color and interior leather options and finishes. Bodywork changes include a vented hood, optionally in carbon fiber, and a rear decklid with a wing and integrated third brake light, and rear fascia with circular exhaust tips brought closer to the middle. The Centennial Edition takes the MC and changes the color palette to reflect the Maserati logo. The adaptive suspension is an option on the MC.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Technology
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GranTurismo Convertible models:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Signals when objects are getting close to the front and rear bumpers to assist parking in tight spaces.
- Maserati Stability Program
- Adjusts the amount of power if the system determines you're exceeding the handling limits, keeping you on the road.
- Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Automatically dims the mirrors to keep the headlights of following cars from temporarily blinding you.
