Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 10,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$82,998
Hanna Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
*Carfax Accident Free*, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Touch Screen Controls, *Multi Point Inspection*, GranTurismo Sport, 2D Convertible, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" MC Design Glossy Black Light Alloy, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers.CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Nero What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Raleigh, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. GranTurismo Sport, 2D Convertible, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" MC Design Glossy Black Light Alloy, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA2J0281007
Stock: 3010274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 1,351 milesNo accidents, Lease
$129,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Maserati Granturismo Convertible was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. The 2018 model is very similar to its predecessors, but does sport some innovative equipment. Both ends of the vehicle feature new bumpers, which lower the drag experienced while cruising. New headlights, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an analog clock, and Pirelli P Zero tires are also unique to this model. Under the hood, a driver will find a 454 hp, 4.7-liter V8 engine. The engine was inspired by the 1999 Ferrari 360 Modena and has been used ever since. Transmission consists of a six-speed automatic â the only gearbox available â and can race this Granturismo to a top speed of 186 mph. Its 0-60 mph time has been clocked at 4.5 seconds. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This Pre-Owned 2018 Maserati Granturismo has only 1,351 miles on the odometer. It has been expertly serviced by our works shop. Recent Arrival! 2018 Maserati GranTurismo 4.7L V8 4.7L V8. 4.7L V8, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Glass rear window, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA8J0312261
Stock: P31483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 3,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$90,000
Liberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Pataskala / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner.2018 Maserati GranTurismo Silver 6-Speed Automatic RWD4.7L V8, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, harman/kardon® Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Astro-Design Light Alloy, 4.7L V8.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA0J0295438
Stock: P3722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$119,000
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Certified. 4.7L V8. Bianco Fuji Pearlescent 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8Providing world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour support
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7J0310307
Stock: 1782
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$79,950
Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo - Hurst / Texas
2018 Maserati GranTurismo SPORT Convertible : NAV, CAM, PARK ASST, HTD STS, HARMAN KARDON, Bi-XENON, SKYHOOK, APPLE CAR, BLACK PIANO, RED CLPRS, 20" ASTRO GRAY WLS, $157K MSRP | Essence Maserati is proud to offer this 2018 GranTurismo in fantastic mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper Maserati factory warranty. As new this Maserati had an original sticker price of $157,295 MSRP. | Options: 20" Astro-Design Shiny Anthracite Gray Wheels $720, Colored Upper/Lower Dashboard & Rear Shelf (Black), Colored Seat Backrest Cover (Black), Colored Stitching (Black) $300, Colored Soft Top Exterior (Java Brown) & Colored Interior (Beige), Seat Belts (Black), Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Red Painted Calipers, Rear Spoiler, Sport Skyhook Adaptive Suspension, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation, Park Assist (Front/Rear), Portable Audio Connection, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Curtain Airbags, Steering Wheel Controls And Bi-Xenon are just a few of the luxurious features this 1 Owner, CarFax Certified Maserati Convertible is equipped with. | This GranTurismo Convertible is powered by a responsive 4.7 liter 454 HP, V8 Engine mated to a smooth 6-Speed Automatic RWD transmission w/Shift Paddles. The exterior is a stunning Nero finish complemented by Pearl Beige Leather Seats interior, accented with High Gloss Piano Black Trim $2,200. Both the exterior and interior are in fantastic condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 48 months / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper Maserati manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date according to Maserati North America was 1/29/2018. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6J0282564
Stock: P4685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 4,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$129,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA4J0285317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,976 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$78,995
Coventry Motorcar - Coventry / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA5J0293958
Stock: 293958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$75,000$5,298 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** SUPER LOW MILES / FULLY LOADED / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $140K+**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9H0189533
Stock: M9533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,990$4,317 Below Market
Granite Subaru - Hudson / New Hampshire
*#1 of 400 * CONVERTIBLE * CLEAN CARFAX, * NAVIGATION, * POWER DRIVER SEAT, * LEATHER, * HEATED SEATS, * ALLOY WHEELS,* RAIN DETECTING WIPERS * PARK ASSIST, * BOSE AUDIO, 4.7L V8, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD. Odometer is 11275 miles below market average! Still under certified warranty. This vehicle is available by appointment only... You must schedule an appointment as this vehicle is not out on the lot. At Granite Subaru in Hudson, NH we use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about transparency, honesty, and integrity so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (603) 888-9999.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA8H0222473
Stock: P473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$99,997
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC Convertible .....WITH ONLY ***910 miles***** THIS CAR IS PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW. Fully Loaded. Sold with full Manufacturer warranty remaining. Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and free car fax report available on this vehicle. To set up an appointment for test drive feel free to contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Price excludes tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA2H0203594
Stock: P8276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2018
- 1,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$91,995
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $91,995 * * Check out this 2019 Maserati GranTurismo MC * * 2019 ** Maserati * * GranTurismo * This 2019 Maserati GranTurismo MC might just be the convertible you've been looking for. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6K0321008
Stock: F0178G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,999
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2495 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA7H0189993
Stock: M308179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 3,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$136,592
Harper Fiat - Knoxville / Tennessee
2019 Maserati GranTurismo MC Nero Carbonio Metallic 4.7L V82019 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Nero Carbonio Metallic, Hot Options include, Technology Package, Heated Seats, Navigation, Rear Camera, Hands Free Calling, Automatic Climate Control, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, One Owner, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician.Our vehicles have been completely serviced to give you the peace of mind you have been looking for. Most of our inventory is offered with Harper Care. Harper Care is a National Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, free loaner vehicle with any service performed at our facilities, and complimentary wash after any service performed at our facilities.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6K0314379
Stock: 4354P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 5,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible- MASERATI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH EXTENDED WARRANTY -Maserati of Long Island is proud to present this stunning Maserati GranTurismo Convertible. Finished in RARE Rosso Trionfale over Cuoio leather, the GranTurismo Convertible has been driven very few easy miles by ONE previous owner. It was sold as new by our dealership, and expertly maintained by our factory trained technicians. The GranTurismo Convertible is covered by a Certified Maserati Warranty through May 11 of 2023, with no mileage limitation. It is in pristine condition inside and out.This Maserati has been specified with:- Piano Black Wood Trim- Carpet Piping in Rosso- Stitching in Rosso- Trident Stitched to Headrests- Grigio Mercury Neptune Wheels- Grigio Dark Chrome Interior Accents- Soft Top in NeroIf you are in the market for a GranTurismo Convertible, please call or email us today.This vehicle has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians and has been enrolled in the Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The original Factory Warranty has been extended two calendar years with no mileage limitation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA7H0186222
Stock: NP4444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 31,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$77,985$410 Below Market
Maserati Of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Maserati of Arlington has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7H0194441
Stock: AM1475
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 21,341 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Maserati Granturismo was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. Unique to the MC models are a carbon-fiber vented hood, track-tuned suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The engine is left unchanged from its siblings, therefore it is equipped with a normally aspirated, Ferrari-designed-and-built, 4.7-liter V8 engine. The interior cabin is as luxurious as it is practical. The cabin can hold four passengers, which is a rarity in high-performance coupes. Navigation, Bluetooth, and Bose audio systems are all standard. Special design embellishments, to celebrate the brand's 100 years, make the MC models stand out from the rest. These distinguishers include an exclusive interior and additional trim. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Maserati Granturismo MC Centennial Convertible is featured in a beautiful Rosso Italiano exterior, which is paired to a Pearl Beige interior. It has been expertly serviced by our factory authorized workshop, has had just one previous owner, and comes with only 21,179 miles on the odometer! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial 4.7L V8 Certified. Certification Program Details: Much more than a used Maserati! Our Maserati Approved program broadens the possibilities, enhancing the value of the used Maserati you choose and ensuring that it delivers on the dream of driving one of the world's most desired cars. A certified pre-owned Maserati is the best used Maserati you can buy! Just as you would expect, no other car in the world turns heads like a Maserati. But did you know that used Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante and GranTurismo models are some of the most frequently searched used cars? A certified pre-owned Maserati (qualifying model years 2016-2020, depending on model) delivers an extraordinary ownership experience, allowing you to confidently enjoy the excitement of being a Maserati driver. *Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history *120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians *Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard *Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date) *Limited factory CPO warranty coverage *Roadside assistance 24-hour support 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags.l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA5H0225640
Stock: P31493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 9,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,700
Alfa Romeo of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMAXH0233541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$99,885
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6H0213397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
