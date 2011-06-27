Vehicle overview

If you were ever to hold a contest for the best-looking car ever, the Maserati GranTurismo convertible would have to be one of your finalists. Like the alluring GranTurismo coupe on which is it based, the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible embodies all the traits and qualities one expects from an Italian exotic carmaker: exclusivity, romantic styling and, of course, an open-air driving experience complete with an operatic V8 that stirs the soul. What more could an enthusiast wish for in a convertible?

It all starts with the sweet 4.7-liter V8 under the hood. What this engine lacks in face-flattening response off the line, it makes up for with its thrilling soundtrack and satisfying vigor at higher revs. The V8 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which might not seem nearly exotic enough for a Maserati. However, thanks to careful calibration, it serves up very quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts.

Naturally, some concessions have been made. Rather than opting for a retractable hardtop, the GranTurismo uses a traditional folding soft top in order to keep weight down and maximize trunk and interior space. However, that trunk is surprisingly small. Also, as its name suggests, the GranTurismo is really more of a grand touring convertible than a full-on sports car, and it's certainly not the quickest nor the best-handling car you could choose in this price range. Furthermore, even with the abundance of leather in the cockpit, there's no disguising the dated and not especially user-friendly control layout. And if you're looking for cutting-edge technology and safety features, you won't find them here.

If you want more in the way of speed and tech features, the 2013 Jaguar XKR-S and 2013 Porsche 911 are two of the most appealing alternatives. Neither can match the Maserati's usable backseat, but few cars can keep up with the 911 on a good road, while the Jag has its own personality, courtesy of a fire-breathing supercharged V8. The Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG and 2013 Audi R8 are also worth checking out; each provides significantly higher performance but only two seats. Although the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo doesn't earn top billing in this group, it's an unequivocally beautiful car brimming with Italian passion -- and at this level, character counts for a lot.