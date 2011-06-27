  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
  4. Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Gorgeous inside and out
  • fantastic V8 soundtrack
  • engaging to drive
  • highly customizable interior
  • usable rear seats.
  • Most competitors offer better performance and better equipment
  • dated control layout.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Estimate
$49,651 - $57,855
Used GranTurismo Convertible for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

As the 2016 Maserati GranTurismo nears the end of its life cycle, it continues to turn heads with its seductive styling, even if it has fallen behind the times.

Vehicle overview

We wouldn't think any less of you if you wanted a 2016 Maserati GranTurismo based on looks alone. It's drop-dead gorgeous, after all, with generous servings of sporty aggression and seductive curves. Eight years after its introduction, it still manages to turn heads and remains an object of desire.

Eight years is an eternity in autodom, however, and the GranTurismo has struggled to keep up with the times. Its infotainment and navigation systems are noticeably out of date, and the car lacks many of the advanced safety features that are available on even non-premium vehicles these days. Furthermore, it trails most of its newer rivals when it comes to objective performance numbers.

On the bright side, the GranTurismo is still plenty of fun to drive: It's got a high-revving Ferrari-sourced V8, after all. Thankfully, the adjustable Skyhook suspension ensures that the car's sharp handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort. Further enhancing comfort are well-shaped and padded front seats and rear quarters that can accommodate smaller adults in a pinch.

Deciding on the 2016 Maserati GranTurismo will require shoppers to weigh these pros and cons carefully. The striking Alfieri concept suggests that a next-generation model is around the corner, and there are excellent alternatives available today that include the Edmunds "A"-rated Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and stalwart Porsche 911. We also recommend the BMW M6 as a strong, if less exuberant, competitor. The 2016 Maserati GranTurismo will always be a head-turner, with a proper Italian exhaust note to boot, but its advancing age is apparent in other areas.

2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible models

The four-seat 2016 Maserati GranTurismo is available in either coupe or convertible body styles. Both models come in Sport, MC and MC Centennial trim levels, but the convertible is also offered in a base trim.

Standard features for the GranTurismo Sport include 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, heated power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, adjustable suspension dampers, a dual-mode sport exhaust system, keyless remote entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable heated front seats, driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, alloy pedals, a navigation system with voice controls, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose surround sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The MC adds a lightweight carbon-fiber hood, aerodynamic body elements (spoilers and side skirts), a non-adjustable sport suspension, carbon-fiber interior trim and a faux suede headliner. Front parking sensors are not available, but the Sport trim's adjustable dampers are available as an option. The MC Centennial includes additional carbon-fiber exterior elements, a stiffer sport suspension, carbon-fiber front seat frames and unique interior trim.

Convertible models feature a power-folding fabric top and roll bars but are otherwise equipped similarly to their coupe counterparts. The base GranTurismo convertible gives up a few features (including the alloy pedals) and provides slightly less engine output.

Options are extensive and include a wide array of carbon-fiber trim additions, a wood or faux-suede steering wheel and a tonneau cover and wind blocker for convertible models.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 GranTurismo lineup is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Maserati GranTurismo models feature a 4.7-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual control via paddle shifters that send power to the rear wheels. Most GranTurismos produce 454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque; the exception is the base convertible, which drops to 444 hp and 376 lb-ft.

Maserati estimates the GranTurismo coupe will reach 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, with the base convertible needing 5.1 seconds and the other convertibles 4.9 seconds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the coupe at 16 mpg combined (13 city/21 highway), and 15 mpg combined (13/20) for the convertible, regardless of output.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2016 Maserati GranTurismo models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control and front-seat side airbags. Front and rear parking sensors are standard on base trims, but MC and Centennial trims only come with rear sensors. Coupe models also come with front-seat side curtain airbags, while convertibles get auto-deployable roll bars.

Driving

The 2016 Maserati GranTurismo lives up to its name as a grand touring coupe that is equally adept at comfortable road-tripping and tearing up curving mountain passes. The Skyhook variable damping system does a decent job of smoothing over potholes and ruts, while in Sport mode, it keeps body roll at a minimum for more spirited driving. The single-mode suspension in the MC models is stiffer still and may be too harsh for most drivers; fortunately, the Skyhook system is optional.

The 4.7-liter V8 doesn't flatten your face from a standstill like the turbocharged engines that are so common today. Instead, it builds force rapidly as the engine climbs toward redline, which is how performance engines used to be. With the sport exhaust, the feeling is accompanied by an inspiring soundtrack when the baffles in the muffler open wide. Power is easily accessed while cruising, thanks to quick shifts from the automatic transmission, and Sport mode engages an even more aggressive shift program.

Interior

Like the curvaceous exterior, the Maserati GranTurismo's interior is stylish and sporty. Materials quality is excellent thanks to a liberal use of top-notch leather and tasteful wood or carbon-fiber trim. Shoppers can also pick from a dizzying array of colors and surface materials to have their one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The honeymoon may be short-lived, however, once drivers begin to live with the GranTurismo. Climate, audio and navigation controls are out of date compared to the competition, as the Maserati makes do with a relatively basic infotainment screen surrounded by small knobs and buttons. Expected features like smartphone-app integration are noticeably absent.

The GranTurismo's front seats provide good lateral support when cornering and ample cushioning for long-distance comfort. Rear seats are cramped but can accommodate smaller adults if necessary. Size is a bigger issue when it comes to cargo, as the coupe can only hold up to 9.2 cubic feet, which is significantly smaller than average. The convertible is even more limiting at just 6.1 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
444 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Overview

The Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial, GranTurismo Convertible, GranTurismo Convertible MC. Available styles include MC Centennial 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), MC 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.

Can't find a used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,628.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,140.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,952.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,452.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati GranTurismo Convertible lease specials

Related Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles