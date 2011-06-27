Vehicle overview

We wouldn't think any less of you if you wanted a 2016 Maserati GranTurismo based on looks alone. It's drop-dead gorgeous, after all, with generous servings of sporty aggression and seductive curves. Eight years after its introduction, it still manages to turn heads and remains an object of desire.

Eight years is an eternity in autodom, however, and the GranTurismo has struggled to keep up with the times. Its infotainment and navigation systems are noticeably out of date, and the car lacks many of the advanced safety features that are available on even non-premium vehicles these days. Furthermore, it trails most of its newer rivals when it comes to objective performance numbers.

On the bright side, the GranTurismo is still plenty of fun to drive: It's got a high-revving Ferrari-sourced V8, after all. Thankfully, the adjustable Skyhook suspension ensures that the car's sharp handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort. Further enhancing comfort are well-shaped and padded front seats and rear quarters that can accommodate smaller adults in a pinch.

Deciding on the 2016 Maserati GranTurismo will require shoppers to weigh these pros and cons carefully. The striking Alfieri concept suggests that a next-generation model is around the corner, and there are excellent alternatives available today that include the Edmunds "A"-rated Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and stalwart Porsche 911. We also recommend the BMW M6 as a strong, if less exuberant, competitor. The 2016 Maserati GranTurismo will always be a head-turner, with a proper Italian exhaust note to boot, but its advancing age is apparent in other areas.