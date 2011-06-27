Vehicle overview

Like the alluring GranTurismo coupe on which is it based, the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible embodies all the traits and qualities one expects from an Italian exotic carmaker: exclusivity, exhilarating performance, dramatic styling and, of course, an open-air driving experience complete with an operatic V8 that stirs the soul.

That's not to say the canvas-topped GranTurismo was assured success, since the coupe was not initially designed to be a convertible. With the loss of the coupe's roof as a structurally vital component, the rest of the front-engine/rear-drive GranTurismo convertible's chassis had to be strengthened. After extensive reinforcement throughout the chassis, Maserati claims it is the stiffest body in its class, but even more impressive is that the convertible weighs only 220 pounds more than the coupe, though it still tips the scales at a hefty 4,365 pounds.

Naturally, other concessions have been made. Rather than opting for a retractable hardtop, the GranTurismo uses a traditional folding soft top in order to keep weight down and maximize trunk and interior space. However, that trunk is surprisingly small. It's also worth noting that the convertible top has a tendency to whistle at higher speeds -- a rarity among hardtop convertibles.

In terms of price, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Jaguar XKR-S represent the GT's closest competitors, and each provides higher performance. The 2012 Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration. Meanwhile, the BMW 6 Series will save you some cash while still providing a healthy dose of luxurious comfort. But when it comes to rolling sculpture it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible.