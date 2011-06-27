  1. Home
2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Head-turning style
  • room for four
  • stirring performance
  • luggage capacity unchanged by top position
  • daily-driver comfort.
  • There are better-performing, better-equipped grand touring cars at this price.
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Maserati GranTurismo is already one of the most uncommon cars on the road. The four-seat convertible variant only adds to the appeal and rarity.

Vehicle overview

Like the alluring GranTurismo coupe on which is it based, the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible embodies all the traits and qualities one expects from an Italian exotic carmaker: exclusivity, exhilarating performance, dramatic styling and, of course, an open-air driving experience complete with an operatic V8 that stirs the soul.

That's not to say the canvas-topped GranTurismo was assured success, since the coupe was not initially designed to be a convertible. With the loss of the coupe's roof as a structurally vital component, the rest of the front-engine/rear-drive GranTurismo convertible's chassis had to be strengthened. After extensive reinforcement throughout the chassis, Maserati claims it is the stiffest body in its class, but even more impressive is that the convertible weighs only 220 pounds more than the coupe, though it still tips the scales at a hefty 4,365 pounds.

Naturally, other concessions have been made. Rather than opting for a retractable hardtop, the GranTurismo uses a traditional folding soft top in order to keep weight down and maximize trunk and interior space. However, that trunk is surprisingly small. It's also worth noting that the convertible top has a tendency to whistle at higher speeds -- a rarity among hardtop convertibles.

In terms of price, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Jaguar XKR-S represent the GT's closest competitors, and each provides higher performance. The 2012 Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration. Meanwhile, the BMW 6 Series will save you some cash while still providing a healthy dose of luxurious comfort. But when it comes to rolling sculpture it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible.

2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible models

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible seats four and is offered in either base or Sport trim levels. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a power soft top, adaptive suspension dampers, power-assist doors and trunk lid, leather upholstery, auto-dimming mirrors, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated power front seats, driver memory functions, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear passenger controls, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a 12-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player and an iPod interface.

Available options include front parking sensors, perforated upholstery, a two-tone interior, a wind deflector, tailored luggage, wood trim and a wood-trimmed steering wheel.

Besides its more sinister black-chrome grille, Sport trim-specific wheels and racing-inspired bodywork and aero skirting, the GranTurismo Convertible Sport is further distinguished by its higher-output version of the same V8 engine and a higher-performance version of the six-speed automatic.

Options for either of the GranTurismo trims continue with a choice of at least six other brake caliper finishes, up to five wheel choices, two-tone interiors, a seemingly endless combination of convertible top/tonneau cover colors, interior colors/trims with contrasting carpeting, headliner, stitching and piping.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

A 4.7-liter 433-horsepower V8 drives the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible. A six-speed automatic with normal, sport, manual and ice modes is the only transmission available. Maserati claims a 0-60-mph time of 5.2 seconds. The GranTurismo convertible achieves an EPA-estimated 12 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined.

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport ups the output to 444 hp. With a more aggressively programmed version of the same transmission, its sprint to 60 mph drops to 5 seconds.

Safety

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible comes standard with antilock disc brakes, automatic hill hold, front-seat side airbags and traction and stability control. A roll bar behind each of the rear seats automatically deploys when the system senses a potential emergency, protecting the rear passengers' heads.

Driving

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible artfully balances a luxurious ride with sporting athleticism. The suspension is compliant enough to absorb most road imperfections with ease without feeling overly soft or wallowy. For drivers desiring even more sports car dynamics, Sport mode revises gearshift points, sharpens throttle response and stiffens up the suspension. This mode also opens up a baffle in the exhaust for added performance and sweetens the engine's already glorious soundtrack.

On the downside, the steering feel is on the light side and could use a bit more feedback at higher speeds. Also, at these speeds, the cloth convertible top allows some air to slip past its seals, creating a noticeable whistle. We count these faults as minor annoyances that do little to take away from the overall experience of driving one of the most beautiful drop tops on the road today.

Interior

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible's interior is tastefully appointed with fine materials and craftsmanship. The cabin is elegantly luxurious without appearing stodgy, with just a hint of sports car influence. The cloth convertible top action is operated via a single button and retracts or deploys in 24 seconds.

Front seat comfort is excellent, with well-bolstered seats and ample cushioning for long-distance comfort. The driver seat is 10-way adjustable and the front passenger seat adjusts eight ways. Unlike other cars in this class, the GranTurismo also boasts comfortable rear seats for medium-sized adults. Part of the reason for this is that its convertible top stows into a separate compartment beneath a hard tonneau cover. Unfortunately, this also means that finding luggage space for four adults will prove difficult, as the narrow and deep trunk measures a miniscule 6.1 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
444 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
433 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible features & specs

More about the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Overview

The Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Convertible Sport, GranTurismo Convertible. Available styles include Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible trim styles:

  The Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Base is priced between $38,590 and$38,590 with odometer readings between 50222 and50222 miles.
  The Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport is priced between $44,990 and$44,990 with odometer readings between 18132 and18132 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 GranTurismo Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,590 and mileage as low as 18132 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.

Can't find a used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,934.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,327.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,108.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,212.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

