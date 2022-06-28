What is the Ghibli?

Maserati is in the middle of a renaissance at the moment. Unfortunately, the Ghibli, the automaker's smallest and least expensive sedan, is likely to be the last car in the lineup to be fully transformed. The Ghibli has been on sale since 2014, and it's undergone a number of revisions in that time, including improvements to powertrains and tech, though its platform has remained the same. It's always played second fiddle to other major players in the segment like the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, both of which have been completely redesigned and refreshed since the Ghibli made its debut.

That said, the Ghibli is the only Italian luxury sedan on sale in that segment, and there is a certain charm to that. For 2022, it had a number of large revisions, including the introduction of a mild hybrid powertrain and a fire-breathing twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8. The changes were welcome ones, and as a result we don't expect to see any major updates anytime soon. That means the 2023 model year Ghibli will look largely the same as the 2022 car, with perhaps some new features or some changes to interior or exterior trimmings.