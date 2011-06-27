  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2014 Maserati Ghibli Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian style
  • exquisite tailpipe symphony
  • sharp handling
  • supportive and comfy seats.
  • Cabin fit and finish not as refined as competitors
  • missing a few features that are commonly optional for this class
  • artificial steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite some disappointing aspects to its interior, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli brings a welcome dose of Italian power, speed and style to the midsize luxury sport sedan class.

Vehicle overview

It's not hard to imagine Maserati executives watching Porsche's recent growth with some envy. After all, Porsche, like Maserati, is a relatively small automaker, smaller than its image and legacy suggest. Maserati, too, has history, prestige and Italian pedigree, all hallmarks of an exclusive sport-luxury brand. With the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli, a midsize luxury sedan, the automaker is dipping below its traditional six-figure threshold, looking for a niche among the old European guard.

The midsize Ghibli is almost a foot shorter than Maserati's big Quattroporte sedan, but it uses many of the same steel and aluminum components. Also shared is the Ferrari-built turbocharged V6 engine. Although you have to be something of an aficionado to pick up on it, the engine's Maranello origin is quite apparent when the Ghibli is driven hard, as its dual exhaust outlets make a glorious racket. The turbo V6 is plenty powerful, too, as Maserati is offering it in both 345-horsepower and 404-hp versions on the Ghibli.

But in its exuberance, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli gives up some refinement. Inside, there are ample swaths of leather upholstery, but much of it is unpadded and lacks the supple feel you'd expect in a luxury sedan in this price range. Switches and knobs also look and feel rather low-grade for this class. Finally, while there's a good selection of standard and optional equipment on the 2014 Ghibli, it's not available with some features that are commonly offered as options in this class, including premium front seats (with upward of 10-way power adjustment), adaptive cruise control and advanced safety systems.

Discerning shoppers in this segment will judge the 2014 Maserati Ghibli by the European standard bearers, particularly sleekly styled sedans like the Audi A7, BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Whether the Ghibli appeals to you on an intellectual and emotional level within this group will depend, of course, on your desires and priorities in buying a midsize luxury car. Even though it's not the definitive pick for a high-end midsize sedan, we're happy to see Maserati bring some Italian flair to a class typically dominated by large German automakers.

2014 Maserati Ghibli models

The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is a five-passenger "coupe-style" midsize luxury sedan that comes in base and S Q4 trims. Standard features on the base model include 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlamps, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, leather upholstery, six-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and an eight-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary ports. An optional package for the base version adds a sunroof, Bluetooth, auto-dimming mirrors, eight-way power front seats and a power-adjustable steering column.

The S Q4 comes with all of the above as standard plus wider rear wheels and tires and adaptive bi-xenon headlamps.

Various package and stand-alone options allow you to customize the Ghibli with an array of wood, carbon fiber and upgraded leather trim. Several wheel designs are available, up to 21 inches in diameter, as are brake calipers in multiple colors. Notable options include front and rear parking sensors, a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, power-adjustable pedals, a power rear sunshade, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel. On the electronics side, you can get a navigation system, an upgraded 10-speaker sound system, a premium 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system and an onboard WiFi hotspot.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Maserati Ghibli comes standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that generates 345 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque in the rear-wheel-drive base model.

The same engine but with different internal components and reworked software delivers 404 hp and 406 lb-ft in the all-wheel-drive S Q4. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered for both models. Steering-column-mounted paddle shifters are optional for both models.

According to EPA estimates, the rear-drive Ghibli achieves 19 mpg in combined driving (15 mpg city/25 mpg highway). The Ghibli S Q4 is just slightly less at 18 mpg combined (also 15/25).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Ghibli include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Front and rear parking sensors are optional, but other safety technology like blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree parking cameras, lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation aren't offered.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Ghibli the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Ghibli's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Acceleration from the base Maserati Ghibli's 345-hp V6 engine is adequate but nothing particularly special for this class. If you're intent on wringing serious joy from your Maserati ownership experience, we highly recommend the more potent S Q4 model. Though both models use the same automatic transmission, the S Q4's eight-speed is tuned for snappier shifts and better performance. Most of the time, however, you'll be mesmerized by the Ghibli's engine and exhaust note, which could have been perfected by a master Italian pipe organ tuner. In Sport mode, especially, the S Q4 rips, pops and snarls when you back off the gas pedal like nothing else in the class.

In normal driving around town or on the freeway, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli is quiet and pretty composed for a midsize luxury sport sedan. More impressive, though, is the way the Ghibli carves through turns with unexpected agility and confidence. The all-wheel-drive-equipped S Q4 does even better. We're not fond of the Ghibli's steering, though. It has an artificial, almost rubbery feel that detracts from the car's otherwise vice-free performance.

Interior

The Maserati Ghibli's interior is a study in contrasts. On one hand, you can order deluxe appointments like a two-tone leather dash, leather door armrests and a suedelike headliner, while trimming the cabin in high-gloss wood, open-pore wood or carbon fiber. On the other hand, many of the knobs, buttons and tactile interfaces appear to come from the Chrysler shelves and feel more utilitarian than you'd like at this price (parent automaker Fiat owns both Maserati and Chrysler). The 8.4-inch touchscreen display, in particular, traces a fairly direct line to the infotainment interfaces in the Dodge Charger and Jeep Grand Cherokee. On the upside, this interface is quite straightforward to use and much less complicated than the more elaborate infotainment systems in the German-brand sedans.

Still, there's little doubt the Ghibli falls short of those precision-built German rivals in overall cabin quality. Surprisingly, the Ghibli's front seats offer outstanding comfort, even with their minimal number of adjustments. The seats' thick padding and firm side bolsters are ideal for a weekend jaunt on a back road or a long interstate drive.

Unlike some rival coupe-styled sedans, the Ghibli doesn't penalize rear seat passengers with a sloping roof line that consumes headroom. There's plenty of rear head- and legroom even for taller passengers, though foot space under the front seats is tight. At 17.7 cubic feet, the trunk offers generous space for the class, while the rear seat folds in a 60/40 split for added versatility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Maserati Ghibli.

5(25%)
4(29%)
3(21%)
2(12%)
1(13%)
3.4
24 reviews
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Budget Maserati sound, handling, and performance.
Jason S,10/13/2017
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you are looking for all the excitement and panache of a Maserati, but on a tighter budget, you will be very pleased with this vehicle. If you think you have somehow stumbled across a $150,000 car for half price, you will be disappointed. On the used market, these cars are a great buy, but don't expect the hand crafted interior of a Bentley. A high end Italian sport sedan on a budget has to have compromises, and they can be found on the quality of materials, Chrysler sourced components (the nav interface is actually quite good, albeit cheap looking), and lack of high end features. The driving experience however, is all Maserati with one of the most intoxicating exhaust notes I have ever heard. The power, sound, handling, brakes, and overall performance are everything you would hope them to be. Let's be honest, a major reason for buying the car is the name, and I can say it does get just as much attention as you would expect. When it's time for service, do your self a favor and take it to an independent, although the aftermarket parts market is all but nonexistent. Hopefully this will change as more of these cars reach a mature age and numbers increase. While I think this car is tough to justify at the new price of competitors, it is truly a great buy on the used side and the chance for the average guy to own a real Italian exotic super sedan.
FEAKER
Ari,11/06/2016
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
WYSIWYG. Not bad at all. There is considerable lag when you punch the gas, unless you pre-rev it. The power is, however, astonishing for a car weighing over two tons. Comfort is better than many snobs acknowledge, as are the controls. I have hit nearly 30mpg on the highway at 80-85mph over distances, so the fuel consumption is better than expected. The handling, even in rain or snow, is very good. Obviously, it looks great. I have not had much in the way of maintenance trouble, though there have been a number of recalls (fixed for free). The pain job is unfortunately susceptible to dings, especially on the hood, and Maserati to date has not offered any touch-up paint, so one would need to get a clear plastic protector or periodic paint jobs.....The bluetooth is not the best, as it is much better in cheaper cars like Acuras. It requires much effort to set up, and the quality is not the greatest either.
Perfect lease car
johnfsteph,12/04/2014
I've had my car since mid October 2014 and so far no major problems. The car drives really nice and the exhaust is fantastic. My only complaint are the small rattles in the car. Nothing too big, just a little annoying. I am confident the dealer will resolve when I bring it in for service...
Wonderful Car
Chuck Easttom,04/10/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I always drive upper end cars and trade every 2 years...I think I will keep this one. It is great to drive and feels wonderful. I have had Jaguars, Cadillac's, Mercedes, even a Bentley Continental...but the Ghibli is a sublime combination of Jaguar performance with Cadillac comfort and Bentley curb appeal.
See all 24 reviews of the 2014 Maserati Ghibli
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli features & specs

More about the 2014 Maserati Ghibli
More About This Model

Don't even think about buying the 2014 Maserati Ghibli. It's not that this new entry into the midsize sport/luxury segment is a poor attempt at a sport sedan. It's a capable machine, with styling and performance to rival the snazzy "four-door coupes" from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

Instead, skip the base Ghibli (estimated to start around $65,000) and head straight for the pricier, but faster and phenomenally capable 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4.

Rationalize it for the all-wheel drive and extra standard features. But buy the Ghibli S Q4 because its twin-turbo V6 delivers an extra 59 horsepower and 37 pound-feet of torque, not to mention a sweet, melodic and so very Italian sound from the tailpipes. Maserati knows how to tune an exhaust, even when it's muffled by turbos, and the Ghibli S Q4 rips, pops and snarls like nothing in the class.

Ghibli, Part III
The 195.7-inch-long Ghibli has nothing to do with the two-door, two-seat, V8 Ghibli Maserati produced in the late '60s to early '70s. Or the Biturbo-based Ghibli II of the '90s.

2014 Maserati Ghibli

It shares much of its pedigree with the larger, and recently redesigned, 2014 Maserati Quattroporte sedan. As Maserati's CEO Harald Wester openly admitted, the Ghibli "is about 45-50 percent from the Quattroporte."

The two cars are built at the same Grugliasco factory outside Turin, and much of the Ghibli's core architecture, including the chassis, suspension and turbo V6 are shared with the flagship Quattroporte.

Prancing Horse Power
As with the Quattroporte, it's Ferrari, not Maserati that builds the Ghibli's 3.0-liter V6 engines at its factory in Maranello. With twin turbos, direct injection, variable valve timing and an intercooler for each turbo, this is a fully modern mill. Both the rear-drive base Ghibli and the all-wheel-drive S Q4 use a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, with identical gear ratios.

The base V6 produces 345 hp at 5,000 rpm and 369 lb-ft of torque from 1,750-4,500. Mash the throttle to the floor with the tach hovering at 2,000 rpm and there's some turbo lag. But as the needle winds past three grand, the turbos come fully onboard and then it's a lusciously smooth surge of power to the 6,500-rpm soft rev limiter. It's amply quick, but not what you'd call "espresso gusto."

There's a snarly exhaust note, including some frisky burbling and popping under decel thanks to exhaust flaps that open when the Sport button is pressed.

2014 Maserati Ghibli

If you want a horse with some real giddy-up, however, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is a must. It uses different camshafts, a reworked engine management system and increased boost to help the same 3.0-liter V6 crank out a potent 404 hp at 5,500 rpm and 406 lb-ft from 1,750-5,000 rpm. There's a decided crackle with every upshift in this tune, and it delivers the kind of push-you-into-the-back-of-your-seat snap that's lacking in the base version.

The eight-speed automatic is a smooth operator. It feels tuned differently for the lower-horsepower Ghibli, with lazy throttle blips in Sport/Manual modes. It offers more immediate responses with the S Q4, and is so on its game that in Auto/Sport mode it automatically downshifts (with proper throttle blips) under hard braking.

For the first time in Maserati's history, there's a diesel, but it's not coming to the States, at least not for now. Maser brass hinted a new engine is in the works which will be considered for North America. With 275 hp and 443 lb-ft of instant torque along with a non-diesel-like high-pitched exhaust note, the diesel Ghibli responds with verve and agility that makes it considerably more fun than any oil burner we can remember.

Perfect Balance
A big part of why we found the diesel so fun to drive was the Ghibli's spot-on handling. You can thank the 50/50 weight distribution for this (51/49 for the AWD S Q4), which makes it one of the most balanced sport sedans on the road.

The front double-wishbone suspension is aluminum-intensive and there's a five-link setup at the rear. The test cars we drove were fitted with the optional Skyhook adaptive damping system. Normal mode does a more than adequate job of keeping harsh road irregularities out of the cabin, but the stiffer setting is where you want it on back roads.

There's little body roll and near-zero understeer. The 3,990-pound Ghibli carves through turns like a freshly sharpened cleaver, without the need for the usual midcorner throttle adjustments. Better still, feed in a healthy throttle prod at apex for some easily controllable tail-out action.

2014 Maserati Ghibli

Everything the base 2014 Maserati Ghibli does, the higher-horsepower AWD S Q4 does better. The torque-vectoring AWD system is tuned for rear-drive fun. According to Maserati, the power rarely ventures beyond 35 percent to the front wheels, and never more than 50/50. And unlike most AWD systems, the S Q4 doesn't hamper driving fun with added understeer, or the complete elimination of corner-exit oversteer.

The S Q4's extra speed is handled by 14.2-inch cross-drilled front rotors with 13.8-inch rotors at the rear, both clamped by six-piston Brembo calipers. Once past some initial pedal-travel sponginess, the system hauled the Ghibli down quickly and securely.

If there's a flaw to this new Maser dynamically, it's the steering. The base Ghibli felt particularly artificial in its assist (even though it's hydraulic) with an odd rubberiness off-center. The diesel had the most natural feel, and we were having so much fun driving the bananas out of the S Q4 that the steering barely bothered us.

Interior Could Be Better
If there's an area where Maserati cut costs to hit a price point, it's in the Ghibli's cabin. Sure, there's leather everywhere, but it's mostly unpadded and not the expensive-feeling, buttery-soft variety. There's a sumptuousness missing, as well as a lack of over-the-top Italian styling.

The wood trim looks nice enough, but run your finger along it and you'll find the occasional sharp edge. Then there are the Chrysler parts-bin window switches, and a climate control layout that looks pedestrian.

2014 Maserati Ghibli

The final ergonomic snafu relates to the "elongated" (Maser's term) steering-column-mounted paddle shifters. They're easy to find for a quick shift, but we got hung up on the left paddle every time we went for the turn signal.

There are also a lot of good bits inside. The thick front seats are superbly comfortable, with ample lateral and lumbar support. The industrial-grade interior door openers have a comforting heft and there's an air-conditioned center armrest bin.

Plus, unlike the Audi A7, Mercedes CLS and Porsche Panamera, the Ghibli offers a standard fifth seat. And while BMW's 6 Series Gran Coupe is also a five-seater, the Ghibli offers rear headroom galore.

The trunk is above average for the class, at 17.7 cubic feet, and the 60/40-split folding rear seat has a usefully large pass-through.

No Rationalization Needed
The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is aimed at some established German performers. And we weren't joking when we said we'd skip the base Ghibli and go straight to the S Q4 model when the cars go on sale in late September. It's that much better.

Sure, the Ghibli's interior needs more polish, but the straight-line speed is there and the Maser will take a carving knife to the class when the road gets twisty.

But is there even a need to cross-shop a Maserati Ghibli? Simply get in, sit down, thumb the left-side starter button and breathe it all in as those quad exhausts bark to life. If you get tingly with excitement, you've found your new sport sedan.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli Overview

The Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli is offered in the following submodels: Ghibli Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is priced between $26,995 and$27,838 with odometer readings between 28054 and63615 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli Base is priced between $26,995 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 38731 and38731 miles.

