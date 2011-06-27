Vehicle overview

When you're a relatively low-volume, high-end car maker, bolstering your bottom line by bringing out a model more accessible to the masses can be tricky. The problem is, you want something more affordable for folks aspiring to your brand, yet you don't want to dilute your prestigious image by cutting corners in performance, styling and quality. Maserati deftly walks this tightrope with the 2015 Maserati Ghibli.

For the most part, the 2015 Ghibli is unmistakably a Maserati. Of course, it has style of the company's Quattroporte flagship sedan. And you won't find any weakness under the hood, either. In addition to its impressive output -- either 345 or 404 horsepower, depending on the trim level – the Ferrari-designed turbocharged V6 provides a proper soundtrack when driven hard.

But although the Ghibli's interior has the expected Italian flair and leather trimmings, closer scrutiny will reveal that it's not quite as refined as the cabins seen in the Maser's rivals. Inside, there are ample swaths of leather upholstery, but much of it is unpadded and lacks the supple feel you'd expect in a luxury sedan in this price range. Switches and knobs also look and feel rather ordinary for this class. Finally, while there's a good selection of standard and optional equipment on the 2015 Ghibli, there are nonetheless some features missing that rivals offer, such as multi-adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control and some advanced safety systems.

Of course, those considering the 2015 Maserati Ghibli will probably also visit the showrooms of its European rivals, particularly the Audi A7, BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. They similarly offer high style and luxury, along with a greater choice of engines that includes V8s and, in the case of the Audi, diesel power. Although the Ghibli may not be the definitive pick for a high-end midsize sedan in this illustrious group, we're still glad that Maserati has brought some Italian flair to a class typically dominated by large German automakers.