Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2015 Maserati Ghibli Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian style
  • exquisite tailpipe symphony
  • sharp handling
  • supportive and comfy seats.
  • Cabin fit and finish not as refined as competitors
  • missing a few features that are commonly available in this class
  • artificial steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite some disappointing aspects to its interior, the 2015 Maserati Ghibli brings a welcome dose of Italian power, speed and style to the midsize luxury sport sedan class.

Vehicle overview

When you're a relatively low-volume, high-end car maker, bolstering your bottom line by bringing out a model more accessible to the masses can be tricky. The problem is, you want something more affordable for folks aspiring to your brand, yet you don't want to dilute your prestigious image by cutting corners in performance, styling and quality. Maserati deftly walks this tightrope with the 2015 Maserati Ghibli.

For the most part, the 2015 Ghibli is unmistakably a Maserati. Of course, it has style of the company's Quattroporte flagship sedan. And you won't find any weakness under the hood, either. In addition to its impressive output -- either 345 or 404 horsepower, depending on the trim level – the Ferrari-designed turbocharged V6 provides a proper soundtrack when driven hard.

But although the Ghibli's interior has the expected Italian flair and leather trimmings, closer scrutiny will reveal that it's not quite as refined as the cabins seen in the Maser's rivals. Inside, there are ample swaths of leather upholstery, but much of it is unpadded and lacks the supple feel you'd expect in a luxury sedan in this price range. Switches and knobs also look and feel rather ordinary for this class. Finally, while there's a good selection of standard and optional equipment on the 2015 Ghibli, there are nonetheless some features missing that rivals offer, such as multi-adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control and some advanced safety systems.  

Of course, those considering the 2015 Maserati Ghibli will probably also visit the showrooms of its European rivals, particularly the Audi A7, BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. They similarly offer high style and luxury, along with a greater choice of engines that includes V8s and, in the case of the Audi, diesel power. Although the Ghibli may not be the definitive pick for a high-end midsize sedan in this illustrious group, we're still glad that Maserati has brought some Italian flair to a class typically dominated by large German automakers.

2015 Maserati Ghibli models

The 2015 Maserati Ghibli is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan that comes in base and S Q4 trims.

Standard features on the base model include 19-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlamps, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, leather upholstery, six-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a navigation system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio and USB and auxiliary ports.

The S Q4 comes with all of the above as standard plus all-wheel drive, auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power sunroof, heated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and driver memory settings.

Various package and stand-alone options allow you to customize the Ghibli with an array of wood, carbon fiber and upgraded leather trim. Several wheel designs are available, up to 21 inches in diameter, as are brake calipers in multiple colors. Notable options include front and rear parking sensors, a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, power-adjustable pedals, a power rear sunshade, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel. On the electronics side, you can get an upgraded 10-speaker sound system, a premium 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system and an onboard WiFi hotspot.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Maserati Ghibli sees a shuffling of standard and optional equipment. Notably, a navigation system is now standard as are 19-inch wheels, which previously were both optional.

Performance & mpg

The base 2015 Maserati Ghibli comes standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that sends 345 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. The all-wheel-drive S Q4 sports a higher-output version of that engine that makes 404 hp and 406 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, while steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are optional for both models.

According to EPA estimates, the rear-drive Ghibli achieves 19 mpg in combined driving (15 mpg city/25 mpg highway). The Ghibli S Q4 is just slightly less at 18 mpg combined (also 15/25).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Ghibli include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.

Front and rear parking sensors are optional, but other safety technology like blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree parking cameras, lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation aren't offered.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Ghibli the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Ghibli's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Acceleration from the base Maserati Ghibli's 345-hp V6 engine is ample but nothing particularly special for this class. If you're intent on wringing serious joy from your Maserati ownership experience, we highly recommend the more potent S Q4 model. Though both models use the same automatic transmission, the S Q4's eight-speed is tuned for snappier shifts and better performance. Most of the time, however, you'll be mesmerized by the Ghibli's engine and exhaust notes, which could have been perfected by a master Italian pipe organ tuner. In Sport mode, especially, the S Q4 rips, pops and snarls when you back off the gas pedal like nothing else in the class.

In normal driving around town or on the freeway, the 2015 Maserati Ghibli is quiet and pretty composed for a midsize luxury sport sedan. More impressive, though, is the way the Ghibli carves through turns with unexpected agility and confidence. The all-wheel-drive-equipped S Q4 does even better. We're not fond of the Ghibli's steering, though. It has an artificial, almost rubbery feel that detracts from the car's otherwise vice-free performance.

Interior

The Maserati Ghibli's interior is a study in contrasts. On one hand, you can order deluxe appointments like a two-tone leather dash, leather door armrests and a suedelike headliner, while trimming the cabin in high-gloss wood, open-pore wood or carbon fiber. On the other hand, many of the knobs, buttons and tactile interfaces appear to come from the Chrysler shelves and feel more utilitarian than you'd like at this price (parent automaker Fiat owns both Maserati and Chrysler). The 8.4-inch touchscreen display, in particular, traces a fairly direct line to the infotainment interfaces in the Dodge Charger and Jeep Grand Cherokee. On the upside, this interface is quite straightforward to use and much less complicated than the more elaborate infotainment systems in the German-brand sedans.

Still, there's little doubt the Ghibli falls short of those precision-built German rivals in overall cabin quality. Surprisingly, the Ghibli's front seats offer outstanding comfort, even with their minimal number of adjustments. The seats' thick padding and firm side bolsters are as ideal for a spirited jaunt on a back road as they are for a long interstate drive.

Unlike some rival coupe-styled sedans, the Ghibli doesn't penalize rear seat passengers with a sloping roof line that consumes headroom. There's plenty of rear head- and legroom, even for taller passengers, though foot space under the front seats is tight. At 17.7 cubic feet, the trunk offers generous space for the class, while the rear seat folds in a 60/40 split for added versatility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Maserati Ghibli.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ghibli/Ferrari!
Jon Peterson,09/15/2015
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The car magazine guys are crazy . This is a great car. for the price of a 5 series or boring E class you get an all wheel drive Ferrari powered car and you can pre-pay for all service costs for 4 years for less than $2000.00. People complain about Chrysler parts ... but they don't call these same parts Chrysler when the see them in a Mercedes! (most modern Chrysler stuff is from when Mercedes owned them) Certified deals are out there making it an even better choice (5 year 100,000 mile certified warranty). When in Manual setting it STAYS in gear . When in Sport the engine sound is as good as it gets. Drama + head turning + Ferrari ... this car has a soul... go drive one! Ferrari engine built on a Mercedes/Chrysler block .. Italian style ... American electronics that work .. German 8 speed manu/matic transmission... what is not to like?
Maserati Ghibili S Q4; It's That Car You Will Love
Danny Forge,03/06/2016
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The new Maserati Ghibili S Q4 will have you taking rides that you normally would not take. It is Q4 quick, handling is fantastic and the interior is plain but elegant. Many will notice this is not the typical everyday Mercedes that are all too common. Many will notice this the Ghibili is packing some power simply at start-up. Many will also like to go for a ride. I really like the trunk space! The lines are unequivocally unmatched with a simply beautiful paint job that was meant to last. The wheels are sweet and the stagger is perfect. Now, for the just ok. The stereo needs aftermarket help and the gas mileage is not that great. Anyhow, go drive one and get to know it! The Maserati Ghibili and I think you will find that it really is a car that you will love. I put in a 10" JL sub and amp. Lots of cutting but came out fantastic. UPDATE: after owning this car for a couple years now I've put a set of Michelin 3+ and the ride even better than it was before ! I am very pleased with my purchase and happy I did not buy an Audi, Mercedes or BMW. UPDATE: The more I drive this car the more enjoyable it has become. There is nothing new to report. I am pleased with my choice over the other noted above.
Perfect balance between a smooth and sporty ride
Paolo,09/04/2015
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If your priority is a very smooth ride there might be other good choices, however, if you (like me...) actually also enjoy driving, this is a GREAT choice. I agree with some criticism about the interior, a few marginal features could have be done better, but overall I tested many other cars in this class and no one came close to offer the same emotions and pleasure. Update: after 36 months still very happy and deeply in love with this car !! Best vehicle I ever (& proudly) owned.
Extremely happy with our 2016 Gibli S
TBayFlorida,05/23/2016
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
While our GHIBLI S may be at the low end of available Maserati's, this vehicle is as much fun to drive as any vehicle we might have considered within our budget and by fun, I mean not only a sexy eye catching style inside and out, but a head turning beauty that wakes-up lookers with a sporty roar from those quad pipes which competing vehicles just can't match, all with a comfort that makes my wife and I smile ear to ear with every mile we drive. In our younger years, we've had a brand new Corvette and some Mercedes too, including a 560 SL, all of which we have grown tired of over time. We briefly considered a BMW, but it seems nearly every college kid has one now or at least a friend who does and quite frankly, there are so many BMW's on the road today, they are even becoming boring to the eye. So, this time, while we had our eye on the upcomming re-styled 2017 Porche Panamera, we just got tired of waiting and found ourselves attracted to the Maserati Gibli. Not only did we save some cash, but we are convinced we made the right choice when chossing the GIBLI S instead of the Panamera. We just took our first long distance road trip (about 2500 miles) and we probably received more compliments about our Maserati in a week, than in a lifetime of driving other vehicles, because it is simply the nicest vehicle we've ever had. We love ours!!!
See all 17 reviews of the 2015 Maserati Ghibli
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Maserati Ghibli

Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli Overview

The Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli is offered in the following submodels: Ghibli Sedan. Available styles include S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is priced between $29,000 and$32,989 with odometer readings between 19380 and49966 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Maserati Ghiblis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Maserati Ghibli for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2015 Ghiblis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,000 and mileage as low as 19380 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli.

Can't find a used 2015 Maserati Ghiblis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Ghibli for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,725.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,595.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Ghibli for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,478.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,157.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Maserati Ghibli?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Ghibli lease specials

