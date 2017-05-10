Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Towson - Towson / Maryland

CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso Blu Emozione Mica AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Non-Smoker, Very Well Equipped.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM57YTL3J1294992

Stock: TL27973

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-12-2019