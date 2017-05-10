Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me
- 19,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,491$11,178 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 3.OL SEDAN 4 DR features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Grigio with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA6J1300374
Stock: 995763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 11,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$41,900$9,988 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD - MASERATI APPROVED - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH EXTENDED WARRANTY - Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this gorgeous Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Finished in Bianco over Black leather, the Ghibli S Q4 has been driven very few easy miles by ONE previous owner. Expertly maintained by an authorized Maserati dealer, it is in pristine condition from top to bottom. The Ghibli S Q4 is covered by a Certified Maserati Warranty through November 30 of 2024, with no mileage limitation. Factory Options: - Extended Leather - Open Pore Radica Wood Trim - Silver Poseidone Wheels The Ghibli S Q4 features a vast array of standard equipment such as Blind Spot Monitor, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, HomeLink, Easy Keyless Entry System, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Sunroof, 8-Way Power Heated Front Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Start, and Engine Start/Stop System.The Maserati Ghibli S Q4 has been enhanced with redesigned front and rear bumpers, new headlights, an infotainment system that features a high-resolution multitouch screen, secondary rotary controller on the center console for volume and functions, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features a Ferrari-developed 3.0L turbocharged V6 that belts out 424 HP, and routes its power through a sophisticated ZF 8-speed Automatic Transmission to an advanced Q4 All-Wheel-Drive system. The Ghibli's sport-tuned suspension, big brakes, and extremely balanced chassis aid in its superior handling dynamics. If you are in the market for a Maserati Ghibli S Q4, please call or email us today. This vehicle has passed a multi-point inspection performed by Factory Trained Technicians and has been enrolled in the Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The original Factory Warranty has been extended two calendar years with no mileage limitation. The Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program encompasses an array of wide ranging checks and factory-supported coverage for Maserati models still under the original factory warranty, to help ensure peace of mind to those who have the opportunity of experiencing the Maserati legend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA6J1304638
Stock: FP4245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2019
- 25,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,495$3,592 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Parking Distance Control, Keyless Go, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA9J1287298
Stock: 40406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 12,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,000
Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC - Cuero / Texas
Only 11,167 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Maserati Ghibli boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Poseidone Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Maserati Ghibli Features the Following Options *Trip computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 19" All Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 1409 E Broadway St, Cuero, TX 77954 can get you a trustworthy Ghibli today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA7J1277073
Stock: J1277073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 15,890 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$45,487$3,836 Below Market
Autosaver Ford - Comstock / New York
2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, NEWER TIRES, POWER SUNROOF, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, REMOTE STARTER, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, UCONNECT. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. The team at AutoSaver Ford in Comstock, New York proudly offers this Ghibli S Q4 for sale. Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA1J1300464
Stock: FTR19007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 15,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995$5,229 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**SUPER CLEAN CAR**BLACK INTERIOR**RED LEATHER INTERIOR **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Navigation System. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Maserati Ghibli Base 4D Sedan RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA6J1299968
Stock: 32294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 22,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$39,480$2,154 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2018 Maserati Ghibli Base 3.0L V6 ZF 8-Speed Automatic RWD17/24 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA0J1285015
Stock: LP0X87867A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 38,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,800$1,929 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Drive this home today! Check out this 2018! Very clean and very well priced! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 40,000 miles! It includes leather upholstery, speed sensitive wipers, power moon roof, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA2J1286683
Stock: PH1730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 8,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$47,977$3,553 Below Market
Auto Excellence Group - Saugus / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA7J1300842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$45,900$1,046 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ghibli has all the trappings of a midsize luxury sedan, but it's sporty handling, sonorous engine note and seductive design make it stand out in this accomplished but staid crowd. The 2018 Maserati Ghibli is powered by a 3.0-L twin-turbo V-6 that comes with 424 hp and 428 lb-ft in the S and S Q4 variants. On the road, the Ghibli offers an engaging driving experience thanks to its nimble handling and strong acceleration. The more powerful Ghibli S accelerates quickly thanks to its twin-turbo V-6 and the quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. This white over black interior all-wheel drive 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 has just 20,036 miles and one previous owner. This Ghibli has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop and has passed the CPO 120 point inspection. Thanks to the Certified pre-owned program you can take advantage of up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage and Roadside assistance 24-hour support. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 3.0L V6 Certified. Certification Program Details: Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Heated Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Leather w/Contrast Stitching, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 19" Poseidone Alloy. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA4J1300863
Stock: P31258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2019
- 7,369 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$54,998
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
New Price! Certified. Clean CARFAX. Blu Passione Mica 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Blue Brake Calipers, Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storage, Wheels: 19" Sport Proteo Alloy.Recent Arrival! Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA7J1293116
Stock: 15P00035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 9,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,888
Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Maserati of Newport Beach is proud to offer this Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) 2018 Maserati Ghibli SQ4 in Nero over Nero with ONLY 9,458 miles! This 1 owner CA car was sold by us new, and serviced by us since day one! It is absolutely IMMACULATE inside and out and features: a Twin Turbo V6 Engine with 424 H.P. , All Wheel Drive, ZF 8 Speed Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Red Stitching, Extended Leather, Soft Close Doors, Open Pored Radica Wood Trim, Red Brake Calipers, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Detection, Leather Steering Wheel, HomeLink, 19" Proteo Wheels in Silver, Hands Free Power Trunk Closure, Apple Car Play and so much more! This is being sold as a Certified Pre-Owned Maserati with warranty thru 1/15/2023 w/Unlimited Mileage and Zero Deductible! *for an additional $2,995, you can add 1 more year of CPO warranty thru 11/15/24! Finance rates? Maserati Capital is currently offering the BEST! Either 1.9% for 5 years, or 2.9% for 6 years. Both are available on approved credit. Please contact Christian Beyer Mon thru Sat 9am to 6pm at (949) 734-7342 with any questions you may have, or to set an appt to come in to see the car in person. We look forward to being of the best of service on your new or pre-owned Maserati! Thank you, CB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA6J1279885
Stock: O10768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,884
Lexus of Towson - Towson / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso Blu Emozione Mica AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Non-Smoker, Very Well Equipped.The Baltimore area's #1 Volume Lexus Dealer for 9 years in a row!! Lexus of Towson is truly a special dealership that needs to be experienced.Lexus of Towson is proud to serve Baltimore-area drivers with outstanding sales and service every day. We understand that buying a luxury vehicle is a big commitment, and we want you to know how much we value your business. When you visit our store you'll have the opportunity to take advantage of a host of perks and amenities, as well as our legendary customer service. We're known throughout the state of Maryland for our tenured, dedicated sales team, and we're always eager to work with you. Come visit our dealership and let us make your automotive dreams a reality! You'll find that our commitment to service is real, so much so that we've been named an Elite of Lexus dealership for eight years in a row. This honor is reserved only for dealerships that go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations, and we like to think that we do so every day. We've also been named Baltimore's No.1 Volume Lexus dealer for nine years in a row, cementing our status as a trusted dealership. With our very own exit off the Baltimore Beltway (exit 26), we have the best location for luxury in the Baltimore area. We hope you'll pay us a visit soon to see for yourself.All pre-owned vehicle pricing excludes taxes, tags, title, $500.00 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law). While every attempt has been made to ensure accuracy of the data displayed, the Dealership is not responsible for any errors or omissions including prices, options, photos, and vehicle descriptions. Some vehicles may be Previous Demos and all vehicles subject to prior sale. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. We make every attempt to make every deal possible for every customer, if you have a question or concern, please ask for a Sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTL3J1294992
Stock: TL27973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 15,858 miles
$42,293$1,528 Below Market
Autobarn Subaru of Countryside - Countryside / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YSAXJ1300478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,101
Findlay Cadillac - Henderson / Nevada
We PROUDLY re-condition all our Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, Mechanically and Cosmetically, to LIKE NEW Condition! We spare NO expense when it comes to your Safety and Driving Pleasure! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 116-Point Inspection, 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Speakers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Sound System, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19' Apollo Machined Polished Alloy. Come visit us at the largest INDOOR SHOWROOM in Nevada...family owned and operated since 1964... When you think Cadillac...think Findlay Cadillac!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTL2J1265659
Stock: C14803A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 5,097 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$77,995
Towbin Automotive Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2018 Maserati Ghibli 4dr GranSport 3.0L features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Rosso with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Active Shift Paddles, 8-Way Power Heated Front Sport Seats, Extended Leather with Contrast Stitching, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Voltmeter, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Blind spot sensor: warning, Remote engine start: keyfob Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli GranSport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSS2J1286644
Stock: PL2296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 7,279 miles
$50,988
Alfa Romeo Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara / California
Deals, Deals, Deals! Our Summer Clearance is FINALLY here. We are open and ready to help during this difficult time. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, and showroom. Let us know how we can be of assistance from sales, delivery to online shopping options. All of our vehicles have been PRICED TO SELL for this summer clearance event. Come in today to lock in the savings on this beautiful:Grigio 2018 Maserati Ghibli S 3.0L V6 RWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean CARFAX.Odometer is 10157 miles below market average!Your Newest Dealer in Santa Barbara! Come see us today for an Excellent Selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard, Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura County and Lompoc. As part of the New Century Auto Group we are dedicated to providing exceptional service and a premium experience. With almost three decades of automotive excellence we offer a commitment to an open, honest, and fair shopping experience. As an auto group we represent over 20 different locations and 10+ brands from Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Nissan, INFINITI, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Mini and Airstream recreational vehicles. We have done a great amount of work to have the perfect selection of Pre-Owned vehicles and have researched hundreds of dealerships within a 100 mile radius to ensure we are competitively priced.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YSA9J1304716
Stock: M1012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 7,636 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$76,895
Towbin Automotive Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2018 Maserati Ghibli 4dr S Q4 GranSport 3.0L features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nero Ribelle Mica with a Nero/Rosso Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, 8-Way Power Heated Sport Seats -inc: 4-way lumbar and 2-position memory for driver, 40-60 Folding Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat, Power Rear Windows, Front Cupholder, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Valet Function, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Full Cloth Headliner, Leather Door Trim Insert, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob, Extended Leather with Contrast Stitching -inc: Dashboard and door armrests in leather, Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage, Front And Rear Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Cargo Net, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Space Lights, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Delayed Accessory Power, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Seats with Leather Back Material, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest with Storage, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Engine Immobilizer, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, 40-60 Folding Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat, 8-Way Power Heated Sport Seats -inc: 4-way lumbar and 2-position memory for driver, Air Filtration, Analog Display, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Net, Cargo Space Lights, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver Foot Rest, Engine Immobilizer, Extended Leather with Contrast Stitching -inc: Dashboard and door armrests in leather, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front Cupholder, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Full Cloth Headliner, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard, Leather Door Trim Insert, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Outside Temp Gauge, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Rear Windows, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Seats with Leather Back Material, Systems Monitor, Valet Function, Aluminum Spare Wheel, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Manual Folding, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille, Chrome Side Windows Trim, Clearcoat Paint, Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, LED Brakelights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Programmable Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps with Washer and Delay-Off, Rocker Panel Extensions, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Tires: 20 Summer Performance, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Sensor, Driver Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS0J1259981
Stock: PL2230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-05-2017
