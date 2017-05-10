Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

590 listings
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli

    19,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,491

    $11,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    11,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $41,900

    $9,988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    25,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,495

    $3,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli

    12,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,000

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    15,890 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $45,487

    $3,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli

    15,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,995

    $5,229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli

    22,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $39,480

    $2,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli

    38,878 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,800

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    8,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $47,977

    $3,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    20,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $45,900

    $1,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    7,369 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $54,998

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    9,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,888

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso

    18,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,884

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S

    15,858 miles

    $42,293

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso

    9,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,101

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli GranSport in Red
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli GranSport

    5,097 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $77,995

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S

    7,279 miles

    $50,988

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport

    7,636 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $76,895

    Details

The absolute opposite of ordinary
Tridente,05/01/2019
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
When I was shopping around, I looked at Porsche Panamera, Tesla Model S the Ghibli S Q4. I finally went for the Ghibli S Q4 MY2018 with all the most recent updates. I come from Porsche, BMW and Audi ownership experience. I can say that the Ghibli has been the best experience so far. The uniqueness, the style, the emotion and the driving pleasure is incomparable. The platform and the engineering has been improved over time and it is very solid and reliable as of right now. The interior has been improved since it was introduced. Same for the driving assistance features. Exterior style has been improved as well with some slight, but very effective, changes. The ride is refined and the pickup and progression is impressive. Acceleration is great, because we are talking about the V6 Twinturbo 424HP... I am not a fan of the base engine, it doesn't seems to be the right choise to keep with the prestige and performance heritage of Maserati. So the SQ4 is the only way to go for me. The car does receive a lot of attention and it differentiate from the mass and Germans.
