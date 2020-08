Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD - MASERATI APPROVED - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH EXTENDED WARRANTY - Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this gorgeous Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Finished in Bianco over Black leather, the Ghibli S Q4 has been driven very few easy miles by ONE previous owner. Expertly maintained by an authorized Maserati dealer, it is in pristine condition from top to bottom. The Ghibli S Q4 is covered by a Certified Maserati Warranty through November 30 of 2024, with no mileage limitation. Factory Options: - Extended Leather - Open Pore Radica Wood Trim - Silver Poseidone Wheels The Ghibli S Q4 features a vast array of standard equipment such as Blind Spot Monitor, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, HomeLink, Easy Keyless Entry System, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Sunroof, 8-Way Power Heated Front Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Start, and Engine Start/Stop System.The Maserati Ghibli S Q4 has been enhanced with redesigned front and rear bumpers, new headlights, an infotainment system that features a high-resolution multitouch screen, secondary rotary controller on the center console for volume and functions, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features a Ferrari-developed 3.0L turbocharged V6 that belts out 424 HP, and routes its power through a sophisticated ZF 8-speed Automatic Transmission to an advanced Q4 All-Wheel-Drive system. The Ghibli's sport-tuned suspension, big brakes, and extremely balanced chassis aid in its superior handling dynamics. If you are in the market for a Maserati Ghibli S Q4, please call or email us today. This vehicle has passed a multi-point inspection performed by Factory Trained Technicians and has been enrolled in the Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The original Factory Warranty has been extended two calendar years with no mileage limitation. The Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program encompasses an array of wide ranging checks and factory-supported coverage for Maserati models still under the original factory warranty, to help ensure peace of mind to those who have the opportunity of experiencing the Maserati legend.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM57YTA6J1304638

Stock: FP4245

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2019