Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

Prestige Autos - Corona / California

Ghibli S Q4, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Easy Entry, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Foot Pedals, Power Rear Sunblind, Premium Package, Rain Sensor, Rear Armrest, Remote Start.2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 New Price! Clean CARFAX.Blue Emozione Mica Reviews:* Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds* When designing the Maserati Ghibli, Maserati drew on its rich experience as creators of the finest grand touring cars in history. The Ghibli, Maserati's newest creation, is an extraordinary sports sedan that blends the soul of a GT with a powerful new shape that delivers excitement, every time you drive. Sitting in the driver's seat of the Ghibli, the driver feels a sense of total control. Inside the Ghibli, leather is used as standard on the seats and can also be used on the dashboard and the door to create original two-tone combinations. The ergonomic, three-spoke leather-clad steering wheel allows you to control the main multimedia functions. Behind it is a simple yet striking instrument panel; the large speedometer and tachometer have elegant white backlighting and are separated by a 7-inch TFT display that shows the car's dynamic data at a glance. The Maserati Ghibli's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 is an engine designed to achieve even lower fuel consumption and emissions while delivering stunning performance. The result is outstanding versatility in terms of use, combined with extremely impressive torque and power values: 345 HP at 5,250 rpm and, when the Sport button is pressed, a maximum of 369 ft-lb of torque is available at engine speeds from 1,750 to 4,500 rpm. The Ghibli S Q4's twin-turbo V6 is powered by a 404 HP 5,500 rpm and is credited with a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft at just 1,750 rpm in Sport mode. The center of the dashboard features the traditional Maserati clock with blue face and aluminum details. It is dominated by the large 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, the access portal for the entertainment technologies and is the control center for most of the onboard devices. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryMaserati 2015 Ghibli S Q4 3.0L V6 AWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM57RTA0F1130644

Stock: 141791A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020