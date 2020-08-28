Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me
- 24,620 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,995$3,437 Below Market
Pride Auto Sales - Fredericksburg / Virginia
*Certified*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5F1152638
Stock: PAS_1147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,240$3,379 Below Market
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. Ghibli S Q4, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Easy Entry, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Foot Pedals, Power Rear Sunblind, Premium Package, Rain Sensor, Rear Armrest, Remote Start.2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 New Price! Clean CARFAX.Blue Emozione Mica *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Reviews:* Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds* When designing the Maserati Ghibli, Maserati drew on its rich experience as creators of the finest grand touring cars in history. The Ghibli, Maserati's newest creation, is an extraordinary sports sedan that blends the soul of a GT with a powerful new shape that delivers excitement, every time you drive. Sitting in the driver's seat of the Ghibli, the driver feels a sense of total control. Inside the Ghibli, leather is used as standard on the seats and can also be used on the dashboard and the door to create original two-tone combinations. The ergonomic, three-spoke leather-clad steering wheel allows you to control the main multimedia functions. Behind it is a simple yet striking instrument panel; the large speedometer and tachometer have elegant white backlighting and are separated by a 7-inch TFT display that shows the car's dynamic data at a glance. The Maserati Ghibli's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 is an engine designed to achieve even lower fuel consumption and emissions while delivering stunning performance. The result is outstanding versatility in terms of use, combined with extremely impressive torque and power values: 345 HP at 5,250 rpm and, when the Sport button is pressed, a maximum of 369 ft-lb of torque is available at engine speeds from 1,750 to 4,500 rpm. The Ghibli S Q4's twin-turbo V6 is powered by a 404 HP 5,500 rpm and is credited with a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft at just 1,750 rpm in Sport mode. The center of the dashboard features the traditional Maserati clock with blue face and aluminum details. It is dominated by the large 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, the access portal for the entertainment technologies and is the control center for most of the onboard devices. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryMaserati 2015 Ghibli S Q4 3.0L V6 AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA0F1130644
Stock: 141791A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 39,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,970$2,591 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Rear Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather / Leatherette, Navigation / GPS, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Touchscreen, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Maserati Touch Control, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Touring Package w/Sunroof.2015 Maserati Ghibli3.0L V6 4D SedanWhiteZF 8-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA5F1130497
Stock: AB2700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 36,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,800$4,448 Below Market
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA7F1147831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,990$1,704 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX CERTIFIED**LOW LOW MILES**SAVE $$**LOADED**AWD**NAVI**CAMERA**AND SO MUCH MORE**CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS***Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA3F1154727
Stock: 154727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,995$2,102 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Maserati Ghibli? This is it. The CARFAX report shows this Maserati Ghibli is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This Maserati Ghibli features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. One of the best things about this Maserati Ghibli is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is in a league of its own How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This Maserati Ghibli is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. This highly refined Maserati Ghibli comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. There are other vehicles and then there is the Maserati Ghibli S Q4. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this Maserati. Take a look at the wheels. They are a nice upgrade that complete the look of this Maserati Ghibli. More information about the 2015 Maserati Ghibli: The Ghibli is a smaller sedan for Maserati, when compared to their Quattroporte. The Ghibli is their first such entry into a class populated by German and American entries such as the BMW 550i, Mercedes-Benz CLS550, and Cadillac CTS V. The Ghibli is distinctly Italian, however, with an unmistakable profile that recalls its elegant larger sibling, the Quattroporte. Power and handling are ample, particularly in the sure-footed all-wheel-drive Ghibli S Q4 model, while tasteful interior appointments assure that driver and passengers alike travel in luxurious comfort. This model sets itself apart with Attractive exterior styling, long list of options, potent V6, athletic handling, available all-wheel-drive, and luxury appointments All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA0F1151123
Stock: F1151123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 45,744 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$26,995$1,904 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Grigio Metallo Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Nero; Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA9F1144056
Stock: F1144056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 28,180 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$31,995$658 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2015 Maserati Ghibli 3.0L Turbocharged SQ4 AWD! Its in PRISTINE condition! ONLY 28,000 MILES. This Ghibli has many options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, power sunroof, navigation system, heated seats, cd, back up camera, am/fm radio, aux input, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA9F1144252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,000$1,758 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**POWER FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA5F1146439
Stock: 16472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 17,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$30,500$845 Below Market
Brickell Mazda - Miami / Florida
Local Trade, Just Serviced, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, One Owner W/ Clean CARFAX, Rear Backup Camera, Best Color Combination, Factory GPS Navigation, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Premium Alloy Wheels, and Heated Steering Wheel Brickell Mazda is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2015 Maserati Ghibli. This Ghibli is beautifully finished in Rosso Energia Pearlescent and complimented by Marrone w/Drilled Leather Seat Trim or Premium Leather and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 2015 Maserati Ghibli Base Rosso Energia Pearlescent 3.0L V6 ZF 8-Speed Automatic 15/25 City/Highway MPG RWDOdometer is 21142 miles below market average!At Brickell Mazda, we strive to make the entire purchasing experience a simple, Pleasant and transparent process because you deserve in an environment that fair radiates positivity. After all, buying a car should be an enjoyable endeavor and not a long, drawn out, painful experience. We break down the process so it's straightforward and clear, allowing you to sit back, relax and focus on how you plan to enjoy your Mazda car or SUV. Whether you're looking to lease a new car or buy a pre-owned SUV, our staff can handle your situation from start to finish ensuring the purchasing process goes smoothly is important to us, too, and we have full confidence that our finance team will find you the best offer possible.Prices do not include tax, tag, title, Certification fees, Avg Reconditioning Cost of $1,125.00 additional keys, accessories, manuals, dealer fee of $995 and a $139.95 Electronic Filing Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA0F1140922
Stock: M3127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 34,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,992$411 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Bianco Cuoio; Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is offered by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Maserati Ghibli S Q4. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Bianco AWD Maserati enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Maserati Ghibli is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2015 Maserati Ghibli: The Ghibli is a smaller sedan for Maserati, when compared to their Quattroporte. The Ghibli is their first such entry into a class populated by German and American entries such as the BMW 550i, Mercedes-Benz CLS550, and Cadillac CTS V. The Ghibli is distinctly Italian, however, with an unmistakable profile that recalls its elegant larger sibling, the Quattroporte. Power and handling are ample, particularly in the sure-footed all-wheel-drive Ghibli S Q4 model, while tasteful interior appointments assure that driver and passengers alike travel in luxurious comfort. This model sets itself apart with Attractive exterior styling, long list of options, potent V6, athletic handling, available all-wheel-drive, and luxury appointments All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA3F1138205
Stock: F1138205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 16,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$35,995$682 Below Market
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
CLEAN CARFAX ... ONE OWNER ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 09/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2015 MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 AWD ... LOADED WITH SKYHOOK DAMPING SUSPENSIONS ... NAVIGATION ... BACK UP CAMERA ... LEATHER SEATS ... HEATED SEATS ... KEYLESS START ... KEYLESS ENTRY ... ENGINE REMOTE START ... REAR PARKING AID ... WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIM ... SATELLITE RADIO ... AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT ... POWER REAR SUNSHADE ... POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS ... POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL ... AM/FM STEREO ... AUDI BLUETOOTH ... 19 HURANO WHEELS GRAY CONTRASTING ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEE SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Grigio Metallic with a Rosso Trofeo Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5F1137198
Stock: 4433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2019
- 35,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,950$944 Below Market
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Rosso Energia Pearlescent Clean CARFAX.2015 Maserati Ghibli 4D Sedan RWD 3.0L V6 ZF 8-Speed Automatic 15/25 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA6F1154324
Stock: FWP1367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 62,585 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$26,961$2,446 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
Grigio Metallic 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Drilled Leather Seat Trim, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Maserati Touch Control, Power moonroof.Recent Arrival!Please feel free to call one of our Sales Managers directly at (877) 458-2377 or call the showroom directly at (215) 646-7700 to schedule an appointment. Visit our virtual showroom at www.yourmercedes.com to view pictures and our entire inventorY.Reviews:* Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds* When designing the Maserati Ghibli, Maserati drew on its rich experience as creators of the finest grand touring cars in history. The Ghibli, Maserati's newest creation, is an extraordinary sports sedan that blends the soul of a GT with a powerful new shape that delivers excitement, every time you drive. Sitting in the driver's seat of the Ghibli, the driver feels a sense of total control. Inside the Ghibli, leather is used as standard on the seats and can also be used on the dashboard and the door to create original two-tone combinations. The ergonomic, three-spoke leather-clad steering wheel allows you to control the main multimedia functions. Behind it is a simple yet striking instrument panel; the large speedometer and tachometer have elegant white backlighting and are separated by a 7-inch TFT display that shows the car's dynamic data at a glance. The Maserati Ghibli's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 is an engine designed to achieve even lower fuel consumption and emissions while delivering stunning performance. The result is outstanding versatility in terms of use, combined with extremely impressive torque and power values: 345 HP at 5,250 rpm and, when the Sport button is pressed, a maximum of 369 ft-lb of torque is available at engine speeds from 1,750 to 4,500 rpm. The Ghibli S Q4's twin-turbo V6 is powered by a 404 HP 5,500 rpm and is credited with a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft at just 1,750 rpm in Sport mode. The center of the dashboard features the traditional Maserati clock with blue face and aluminum details. It is dominated by the large 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, the access portal for the entertainment technologies and is the control center for most of the onboard devices. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5F1144202
Stock: RF1144202P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 35,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,775$600 Below Market
Goodfellas Auto Group - Burbank / California
Here is a Gorgeous 2015 Maserati Ghibli in Blue Passione Mica with Sabbia (Off White) and Nero (Black) Leather Interior, with Open Pore Dark Brown Ash Burl Aged Wood Trim. Maserati of Westlake just Installed multiple Brand New Parts on this particular Ghibli including a New Front Windhsield, New Driver and Passenger Front Windows, New Center Console and Armrest, as well as Rear A/C Vent Assembly - all under Maserati's Factory Warranty which also just expired. Its Blue and Off-White Color Combination is very well Coordinated giving it more of an Exotic appeal. Extended Warranty Options are available, so please inquire directly with us. Features include Navigation and Multi-Media Package, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Heated and Memory Seats with Power Lumbar, Premium Sound System with CD/MP3, AUX & USB Ports, Power Moonroof, Leather Telescoping Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Xenon Headlights, SPORT Mode, 19″ PROTEO Alloy Wheels in Anthracite and Gunmetal Finish. Vehicle comes Complete with Books and Disc Manual, Floor Mats, and Two Master Keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA6F1153352
Stock: 11026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,418 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Lease
$28,550
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Bianco Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7242 miles below market average!2015 Maserati Ghibli 4D Sedan RWD 3.0L V6 ZF 8-Speed Automatic 15/25 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA8F1161212
Stock: FWP1374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 31,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,775
Goodfellas Auto Group - Burbank / California
Here is another Spectacular 2015 Maserati Ghibli in Nero Black with Black Leather Interior, and Gloss Dark Composite Trim. Vehicle recently went through a $4500 Service at Rusnak Maserati in Parts and Labor, Comes with Brand New Front Control Arms, New Rear Axles, New Rear Rotors and Brake Pads, as well as a Brand New Leather Steering Wheel installed, courtesy of Goodfellas. Extended Warranty Options are also available for any of our Ghibli models, so please inquire. Features include Navigation and Multi-Media Package, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Heated and Memory Seats with Power Lumbar, Premium Sound System with CD/MP3, AUX & USB Ports, Power Moonroof, Dual Zone Climate Control, Xenon Headlights, SPORT Mode, 19 Multi-Spoke Wheels in Machined Silver Finish. Vehicle comes Complete with Books and Disc Manual, Floor Mats, and One Master Key. Vehicle comes Complete with Books and Disc Manual, Floor Mats, and One Master Key.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA0F1149345
Stock: 11038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$35,000
Dallas Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Dallas / Texas
Dallas Dodge is excited to offer this 2015 Maserati Ghibli. This Maserati includes: ROSSO TROFEO, DRILLED LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats NERO RIBELLE MICA PADDLE SHIFTERS Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode LUXURY PACKAGE PLUS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Adjustable Pedals Rain Sensing Wipers *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Maserati Ghibli S Q4 that you won't find in your average vehicle. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2015 Maserati Ghibli. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Maserati Ghibli. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Maserati Ghibli S Q4. More information about the 2015 Maserati Ghibli: The Ghibli is a smaller sedan for Maserati, when compared to their Quattroporte. The Ghibli is their first such entry into a class populated by German and American entries such as the BMW 550i, Mercedes-Benz CLS550, and Cadillac CTS V. The Ghibli is distinctly Italian, however, with an unmistakable profile that recalls its elegant larger sibling, the Quattroporte. Power and handling are ample, particularly in the sure-footed all-wheel-drive Ghibli S Q4 model, while tasteful interior appointments assure that driver and passengers alike travel in luxurious comfort. This model sets itself apart with Attractive exterior styling, long list of options, potent V6, athletic handling, available all-wheel-drive, and luxury appointments We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA3F1150581
Stock: F1150581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
