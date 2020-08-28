Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

590 listings
Ghibli Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 590 listings
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    24,620 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,995

    $3,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    78,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,240

    $3,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli

    39,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,970

    $2,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    36,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $28,800

    $4,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    20,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,990

    $1,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    31,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,995

    $2,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Gray
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    45,744 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $26,995

    $1,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    28,180 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $31,995

    $658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli

    33,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,000

    $1,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli

    17,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $30,500

    $845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    34,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,992

    $411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Gray
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    16,850 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $35,995

    $682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli

    35,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,950

    $944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Gray
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    62,585 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $26,961

    $2,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli

    35,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,775

    $600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli

    25,418 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Lease

    $28,550

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli

    31,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $28,775

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    29,262 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $35,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Ghibli

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Ghibli
Overall Consumer Rating
4.817 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Ghibli/Ferrari!
Jon Peterson,09/15/2015
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The car magazine guys are crazy . This is a great car. for the price of a 5 series or boring E class you get an all wheel drive Ferrari powered car and you can pre-pay for all service costs for 4 years for less than $2000.00. People complain about Chrysler parts ... but they don't call these same parts Chrysler when the see them in a Mercedes! (most modern Chrysler stuff is from when Mercedes owned them) Certified deals are out there making it an even better choice (5 year 100,000 mile certified warranty). When in Manual setting it STAYS in gear . When in Sport the engine sound is as good as it gets. Drama + head turning + Ferrari ... this car has a soul... go drive one! Ferrari engine built on a Mercedes/Chrysler block .. Italian style ... American electronics that work .. German 8 speed manu/matic transmission... what is not to like?
Report abuse
