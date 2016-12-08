Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey

Check out this gently-used 2016 Maserati Ghibli we recently got in. This 2016 Maserati Ghibli comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Maserati Ghibli S Q4. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Maserati is in a class of its own. This 2016 Maserati Ghibli has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2016 Maserati Ghibli: The Ghibli is a smaller sedan for Maserati when compared to their Quattroporte. The Ghibli is their first such entry into a class populated by German and American entries such as the BMW 550i, Mercedes-Benz CLS550 and Cadillac CTS-V. The Ghibli is distinctly Italian, however, with an unmistakable profile that recalls its elegant larger sibling, the Quattroporte. Power and handling are ample, particularly in the sure-footed all-wheel-drive Ghibli S Q4 model, while tasteful interior appointments assure that driver and passengers alike travel in luxurious comfort. Strengths of this model include long list of options, Attractive exterior styling, athletic handling, available all-wheel-drive, potent V6, and luxury appointments No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM57RTA5G1171207

Stock: 11208

Certified Pre-Owned: No

