Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli S in White
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli S

    21,844 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,300

    $5,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    25,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,676

    $4,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Gray
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    32,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $28,977

    $4,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli S in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli S

    34,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,900

    $4,757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    34,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,900

    $3,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli S

    23,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,999

    $4,778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    34,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,137

    $3,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    35,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,900

    $4,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    14,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,899

    $3,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Gray
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    28,820 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $28,402

    $3,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Gray
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    32,567 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $28,403

    $3,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli S in White
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli S

    14,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $33,633

    $1,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    9,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,861

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    20,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $32,888

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Gray
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    27,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,768

    $1,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    31,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,400

    $3,757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Red
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    10,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,788

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Maserati Ghibli

    35,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $27,200

    $3,276 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Ghibli

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
A Head Turner
Guru,08/12/2016
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Once you have test driven, you are seduced into buying/leasing the car. It is pure joy driving this car. I sometimes drive the car with the sound system off just to hear the the marvelous exhaust sound.
