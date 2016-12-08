Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me
- 21,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,300$5,807 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco with a Nero interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RSA5G1183097
Stock: 183097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 25,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,676$4,885 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Ghibli NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A.. Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA3G1187122
Stock: 20848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 32,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,977$4,748 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Check out this gently-used 2016 Maserati Ghibli we recently got in. This 2016 Maserati Ghibli comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Maserati Ghibli S Q4. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Maserati is in a class of its own. This 2016 Maserati Ghibli has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2016 Maserati Ghibli: The Ghibli is a smaller sedan for Maserati when compared to their Quattroporte. The Ghibli is their first such entry into a class populated by German and American entries such as the BMW 550i, Mercedes-Benz CLS550 and Cadillac CTS-V. The Ghibli is distinctly Italian, however, with an unmistakable profile that recalls its elegant larger sibling, the Quattroporte. Power and handling are ample, particularly in the sure-footed all-wheel-drive Ghibli S Q4 model, while tasteful interior appointments assure that driver and passengers alike travel in luxurious comfort. Strengths of this model include long list of options, Attractive exterior styling, athletic handling, available all-wheel-drive, potent V6, and luxury appointments No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5G1171207
Stock: 11208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,900$4,757 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Rosso Energia Pearlescent with a Cuoio interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RSA1G1169777
Stock: 169777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 34,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,900$3,693 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco with a Nero interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA8G1175662
Stock: 175662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 23,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,999$4,778 Below Market
Turnersville Jeep Chrysler Dodge RAM - Sicklerville / New Jersey
Only 23,669 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Maserati Ghibli boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19' Poseidone Machined Polished Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. This Maserati Ghibli Comes Equipped with These Options Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/45ZR19 Front P275/40ZR19 Rear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access. Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Turnersville Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, 3100 Route 42, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 to claim your Maserati Ghibli!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RSA9G1187136
Stock: 87136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 34,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,137$3,928 Below Market
Pearson Mazda - Henrico / Virginia
**OIL CHANGE. CHASSIS LUBED & ALL FLUIDS TOPPED OFF, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN.THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Maserati Touch Control, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19 Poseidone Machined Polished Alloy. Pearson Mazda in Richmond's West end is committed to serving all of your vehicle needs before and after the sale. Stop by today to see why we are Central Virginia's number one Mazda dealer.At Pearson Mazda We Offer Market Based Pricing so please call 804.346.0300 to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours. Open 7 days a week to serve you. Service open nightly until 6pm and 3pm on Saturday. Family Owned and Operated, and Serving the Richmond Area for over 40 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5G1171160
Stock: M4882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 35,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,900$4,406 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA2G1172353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,899$3,158 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 15107 miles below market average!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA6G1191357
Stock: 191357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 28,820 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$28,402$3,426 Below Market
Coughlin Marysville Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM - Marysville / Ohio
All Used cars have been freshly detailed and have had complete inspection and oil change. This 2016 Maserati Ghibli in Grigio Metallic features : Please call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. Visit www.coughlinchrysler.com to see more of this store’s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Pricing excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please see dealer for details.Reviews: * Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA5G1165204
Stock: MA17372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 32,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$28,403$3,377 Below Market
Apex Imports - Apex / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Maserati Ghibli Grigio Metallo *Carfax Accident Free*, *Multi Point Inspection*, Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Heated/Cooled Seats. What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Apex, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. Reviews: * Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA6G1167074
Stock: 5007621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 14,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$33,633$1,548 Below Market
Hyundai of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX! ODOMETER IS 13,086 MILES BELOW MARKET AVERAGE!***This S features: Bluetooth, Touchscreen Radio, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Luxury Package Plus, Maserati Touch Control, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunblind, Power Sunroof, Premium Leather, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear fog lights, Ventilated Front Seats.Buy with confidence from Hyundai of St. Augustine with our 24-Hour Test Drive and 3-Day Money Back Guarantee! Purchase your vehicle online and we offer FREE vehicle delivery to anywhere in the state of Florida or Georgia! Find out why Hyundai of St. Augustine is the #1 reviewed Hyundai dealership in Florida on Dealerrater.com and DealerRater Hyundai Dealer of the Year for 3 years running! All prices include manufacturer rebate, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees and $599.50 dealer fee. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale.Reviews:*Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RSA5G1168910
Stock: SA20935B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$34,861$1,055 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Ghibli NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A.. Odometer is 1238 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA7G1171246
Stock: 20797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,888$821 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Dare to compare! Introducing the 2016 Maserati Ghibli! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sedan excels in its class, and is equipped to provide comfort, safety and style. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a power seat, power moon roof, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA6G1172095
Stock: PH1716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 27,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,768$1,759 Below Market
Tim Smith Acura - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
Grigio Metallo 2016 Maserati Ghibli RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Odometer is 2374 miles below market average!TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY. YOU WILL BE A LOYAL CUSTOMER FOR LIFE ONCE YOU EXPERIENCE "THE TIM SMITH ACURA ADVANTAGE".Reviews: * Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA0G1176921
Stock: A4143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 31,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,400$3,757 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nero with a Nero interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA4G1183127
Stock: 183127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 10,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$35,788
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Ghibli NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A.. Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA8G1173765
Stock: 20798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 35,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$27,200$3,276 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blu Emozione Metallic with a Rosso Trofeo interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA9G1177016
Stock: 177016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
