Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    23,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,850

    $6,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    26,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,300

    $5,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Red
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    17,425 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,996

    $6,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    17,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,875

    $6,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli

    24,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,990

    $4,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    35,992 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,991

    $6,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    24,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,900

    $4,706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    14,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,995

    $4,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in Gold
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    49,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,881

    $4,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli

    17,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,800

    $4,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli

    15,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,891

    $3,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    17,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,375

    $4,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    38,550 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,995

    $4,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    16,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,891

    $5,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    45,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,985

    $4,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    30,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,595

    $5,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    59,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $3,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    34,167 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,991

    $3,587 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Ghibli

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Ghibli
Overall Consumer Rating
47 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Avacar Italian Beauty
Robert F,10/29/2018
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I love this car, where I call it my Avacar (in reference of the movie Avatar), where this car is the expansion of the best of me in a vehicle. I Love the overall handling, the sound of the engine (when in Sport), and the acceleration is awesome from 0-60, but also and especially 60-90 mph, even up steep grades. The control systems are easy enough to figure out (the navigation kind of sucks), but everything else is high quality, simple to use and can be controlled either on the large screen or manually. Also, the front seats are roomy where I am 6'-6" tall, 300 pounds and I fit comfortably in this Italian Beauty; although the backseats are cramped, where I don't even try to fit in the back, but use the backseats for storing items. The trunk is large and wide and the seats fold down when items are longer than 4 feet. The exterior of the car and rims looks slick; we got the color in champagne and it looks both sporty and luxurious.
Report abuse
