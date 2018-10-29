Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

I love this car, where I call it my Avacar (in reference of the movie Avatar), where this car is the expansion of the best of me in a vehicle. I Love the overall handling, the sound of the engine (when in Sport), and the acceleration is awesome from 0-60, but also and especially 60-90 mph, even up steep grades. The control systems are easy enough to figure out (the navigation kind of sucks), but everything else is high quality, simple to use and can be controlled either on the large screen or manually. Also, the front seats are roomy where I am 6'-6" tall, 300 pounds and I fit comfortably in this Italian Beauty; although the backseats are cramped, where I don't even try to fit in the back, but use the backseats for storing items. The trunk is large and wide and the seats fold down when items are longer than 4 feet. The exterior of the car and rims looks slick; we got the color in champagne and it looks both sporty and luxurious.

Read more