Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

2017 Maserati Ghibli S4D SedanBlu Emozione MicaPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*****VERY LOW MILES ONLY 26995 MILES*****Like new!, Low Miles!!, Factory Warranty, Luxury, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Loaded!!, Moon Roof, Extra Clean!, SAVE!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open Pore Radica Wood Trim, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM57RSA8H1213176

Stock: P2649

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-07-2019