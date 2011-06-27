  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Ghibli
  4. Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 Maserati Ghibli Review

Pros & Cons

  • Angles, curves and lines as only Italians can do
  • A joy to drive quickly on a winding road
  • Front seats are supportive and comfortable
  • Sound from the tailpipe is a symphony unto itself
  • Interior fit and finish not as refined as others in the class
  • Tight entry and exit for the rear seats
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Maserati Ghibli for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price
$46,884
Used Ghibli for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Ghibli does Edmunds recommend?

The Ghibli's low base price may entice buyers otherwise considering one of its dime-a-dozen German rivals, but the 350-horsepower engine isn't all that impressive, especially when you consider it's built by Ferrari. With the extra power bump for 2018, it's easier than ever to recommend the 424-horsepower S or S Q4. We'd also check the box for the GranSport trim to enhance the Ghibli's sporting pretensions.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Generally speaking, midsize luxury sedans offer a serene driving experience, one that envelops passengers in a cocoon of comfort and quiet confidence. At the same time, they carry a certain presence that gives the impression of superiority over their smaller siblings. They don't have much in the way of personality, however, and most are so refined to the point that differentiation comes down to styling. One notable exception is the 2018 Maserati Ghibli.

The Ghibli has all the trappings of a midsize luxury sedan, but its sporty handling, sonorous engine note and seductive design make it stand out in this accomplished but staid crowd. The Maserati badge also suggests it'll be priced higher than comparably equipped competitors. While it's true the Ghibli is more expensive than, say, a six-cylinder BMW 5 Series, it's not prohibitively so. The Ghibli narrows the price gap somewhat with standard features that you often have to pay extra for in those other cars, including leather upholstery, a navigation system and blind-spot monitoring.

There are a few downsides. As good as the interior looks, the materials quality is a bit underwhelming, and the base V6's acceleration isn't as ferocious as rivals' (though the uprated motor is properly quick). On the whole, we think the 2018 Maserati Ghibli's sporty handling and exotic pedigree are just the thing to fix your midsize luxury sedan blues.

2018 Maserati Ghibli models

The 2018 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan sold in three trims: base, GranLusso and GranSport. The base model is very well-equipped right out of the box, with standard features that include heated seats, leather upholstery, navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability. From there, buyers can choose the luxurious GranLusso or the thrilling GranSport model. A turbocharged V6 powers all Ghiblis, though the S and SQ 4 variants develop more power.

Each of the above trims is available in three distinct powertrains. The base Ghibli is motivated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (350 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same engine powers the S, though it's more powerful in this application (424 hp, 428 lb-ft). The S Q4 adds all-wheel drive to the S model.

Standard features on the base Ghibli include 19-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, a sunroof, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, a 7-inch driver information display, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Also standard are a navigation system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB port, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring.

From there, buyers can choose between the luxury-themed GranLusso or the enthusiast-oriented GranSport. Both build off the base model's features, though each comes with adaptive headlights and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Features unique to the GranLusso include chrome exterior styling elements, laminated (i.e., quieter) rear glass, a power-closing trunk, a power rear sunshade, open-pore wood accents, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim, a heated steering wheel with wood, and ventilated front seats.

The GranSport includes 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, red-painted brake calipers, adaptive dampers, aerodynamic enhancements, column-mounted shift paddles, a sport steering wheel, sport seats, and leather coverings on the dashboard and door armrests.

Many of the GranLusso's and GranSport's upgrades can be added to the other models for an additional cost. Other stand-alone options include 19-, 20- and 21-inch wheels; carbon-fiber shift paddles; heated rear seats; soft-close doors; a rear armrest with USB ports; a Wi-Fi hotspot; and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. A Driver Assistance package is available on all trims, adding a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and a blind-spot monitoring system that can change the direction of the Ghibli if you attempt to merge into a lane with a vehicle in the blind spot.

The S and S Q4 models are essentially the same as their counterparts with the base engine, though all trims come with open-pore wood and upgraded brakes.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the base Maserati Ghibli (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Ghibli has received some revisions, including additional standard equipment in 2016, new safety features and an improved touchscreen interface in 2017 and 2018's electric power steering. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ghibli, however.

Driving

If you want a truly pulse-quickening Ghibli, you'll have to step up to the 424-hp S model. This base Ghibli's power is merely adequate. But the handling is sensational and perfectly balanced at all times.

Acceleration

The 350-hp turbo V6 provides a smooth flow of thrust from 3,000 to 6,500 rpm. The exhaust is appropriately growly in Sport.

Braking

The pedal has some softness early in the stroke, but the brakes do a good job of hauling the Ghibli down from speed with zero drama. No pedal fade.

Handling

Precise, willing and perfectly balanced. The Ghibli is easy to control at the limit and exhibits almost zero understeer. As midsize luxury sport sedans go, this is one of the best.

Drivability

Throttle delivery is smooth. The eight-speed automatic is happy to kick down a gear, but it could use stronger throttle blips to create smoother rev-matched downshifts.

Comfort

The Ghibli is quiet and comfortable, especially considering it's an Italian sport sedan. The front and rear seats are well-padded. The turbo V6 only gets loud when the Sport button is activated. The Normal suspension setting is just soft enough.

Seat comfort

The front and rear seats are thickly padded and comfy. The front buckets have good lumbar support. Your body settles into these seats, forming instant lateral support to keep you secure when going around turns.

Ride comfort

The adjustable suspension should satisfy most people. Normal mode isn't overly cushy, but it smooths out the big bumps. Sport mode is definitely more jiggly.

Noise & vibration

The Ghibli is very quiet in normal driving. The summer tires, however, do produce some extra humming over coarse surfaces.

Interior

The Ghibli's interior isn't as sumptuous as we thought it would be, and there are some ergonomic oddities. But there's plenty of room and good outward visibility as well as some useful storage.

Ease of use

The steering wheel has an overly large diameter. It's hard to see some buttons next to the console shifter and for the climate controls. The left-side paddle shifter interferes with the turn-signal stalk operation.

Getting in/getting out

Access to the front is easy, but the rear doors are small. Your feet can get caught on the doorsill on your way in. The center console also protrudes rearward in back, which can make it hard to slide across to the other rear seat.

Roominess

There's excellent headroom front and rear, even for tall people. Good kneeroom for the driver and decent elbow space up front. But rear footroom is poor.

Visibility

The narrow and short windshield pillars allow an excellent view out the front. The rear of the car sweeps up, so the rear window is wide but short.

Quality

The interior could be better. The Chrysler-sourced switchgear brings down the quality level of the Ghibli. We also noticed some sharp edges on the trim, and one car had a rattle from the back deck.

Utility

The better-than-average trunk space, split rear seats that fold, and the rear-seat pass-through give the Ghibli surprising cargo-carrying flexibility and utility.

Small-item storage

There's a large center armrest bin with an air vent inside to keep small items cool. The door pockets are reasonably deep, but they're narrow.

Cargo space

The trunk is bigger than those of many rivals. Split-and-folding rear seats come standard and enhance utility.

Technology

The 2018 Ghibli enhances the comprehensive tech update from last year, with additional driver assistance features. These include improvements to the lane keeping assist system and an enhanced blind-spot monitoring system.

Audio & navigation

An 8.4-inch touchscreen display appears lifted from the Dodge-Jeep-Chrysler family but that's not a bad thing. Big surface area and quick response make it easy to use on the road. Optional audio systems are legitimate audiophile offerings, especially the 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround system.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are now included. There's no native in-car app suite (diagnostics, service reminders, concierge service).

Driver aids

Parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring are standard. Options include most of the now-common features: auto emergency braking and lane keeping assist, among others.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Maserati Ghibli.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The absolute opposite of ordinary
Tridente,05/01/2019
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
When I was shopping around, I looked at Porsche Panamera, Tesla Model S the Ghibli S Q4. I finally went for the Ghibli S Q4 MY2018 with all the most recent updates. I come from Porsche, BMW and Audi ownership experience. I can say that the Ghibli has been the best experience so far. The uniqueness, the style, the emotion and the driving pleasure is incomparable. The platform and the engineering has been improved over time and it is very solid and reliable as of right now. The interior has been improved since it was introduced. Same for the driving assistance features. Exterior style has been improved as well with some slight, but very effective, changes. The ride is refined and the pickup and progression is impressive. Acceleration is great, because we are talking about the V6 Twinturbo 424HP... I am not a fan of the base engine, it doesn't seems to be the right choise to keep with the prestige and performance heritage of Maserati. So the SQ4 is the only way to go for me. The car does receive a lot of attention and it differentiate from the mass and Germans.
Italian dream
Car guru,08/15/2018
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Great Italian sports sedan. Unbeatable exhaust note and very fun to drive. Traction can be limited due to overwhelming torque with S TwinTurbo, so would probably get 4 Wheel Drive version next time. Overall a joy to own!
Poor Resell value and interior
Jay Royster,05/21/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Poor resell value, your car will depreciate by $25-30,000 once you drive it off the dealership lot. Dealership doesn't provide a Maserita as a loaner while you wait for service. The interior makes you feel like you are driving a Chrysler. Other brands provide more for your money and hold their value better.
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Maserati Ghibli
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
424 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Ghibli models:

Automated Emergency Braking
Automatically applies braking if the driver is inattentive or unresponsive to warnings of an impending front collision.
Forward Collision Warning
Monitors the vehicle in front and warns the driver if the distance closes rapidly, possibly escalating into a rear-end crash.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a preset distance between vehicle ahead. The Stop & Go function can slow the car to a complete stop, then resume drive.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Maserati Ghibli

Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli Overview

The Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli is offered in the following submodels: Ghibli Sedan. Available styles include GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso is priced between $46,884 and$46,884 with odometer readings between 18903 and18903 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Maserati Ghiblis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Maserati Ghibli for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 Ghiblis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,884 and mileage as low as 18903 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli.

Can't find a used 2018 Maserati Ghiblis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Ghibli for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,661.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,706.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Ghibli for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,742.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,258.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Maserati Ghibli?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Ghibli lease specials

Related Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles