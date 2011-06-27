Overall rating

Generally speaking, midsize luxury sedans offer a serene driving experience, one that envelops passengers in a cocoon of comfort and quiet confidence. At the same time, they carry a certain presence that gives the impression of superiority over their smaller siblings. They don't have much in the way of personality, however, and most are so refined to the point that differentiation comes down to styling. One notable exception is the 2018 Maserati Ghibli.

The Ghibli has all the trappings of a midsize luxury sedan, but its sporty handling, sonorous engine note and seductive design make it stand out in this accomplished but staid crowd. The Maserati badge also suggests it'll be priced higher than comparably equipped competitors. While it's true the Ghibli is more expensive than, say, a six-cylinder BMW 5 Series, it's not prohibitively so. The Ghibli narrows the price gap somewhat with standard features that you often have to pay extra for in those other cars, including leather upholstery, a navigation system and blind-spot monitoring.

There are a few downsides. As good as the interior looks, the materials quality is a bit underwhelming, and the base V6's acceleration isn't as ferocious as rivals' (though the uprated motor is properly quick). On the whole, we think the 2018 Maserati Ghibli's sporty handling and exotic pedigree are just the thing to fix your midsize luxury sedan blues.