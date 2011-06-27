2018 Maserati Ghibli Review
- Angles, curves and lines as only Italians can do
- A joy to drive quickly on a winding road
- Front seats are supportive and comfortable
- Sound from the tailpipe is a symphony unto itself
- Interior fit and finish not as refined as others in the class
- Tight entry and exit for the rear seats
Generally speaking, midsize luxury sedans offer a serene driving experience, one that envelops passengers in a cocoon of comfort and quiet confidence. At the same time, they carry a certain presence that gives the impression of superiority over their smaller siblings. They don't have much in the way of personality, however, and most are so refined to the point that differentiation comes down to styling. One notable exception is the 2018 Maserati Ghibli.
The Ghibli has all the trappings of a midsize luxury sedan, but its sporty handling, sonorous engine note and seductive design make it stand out in this accomplished but staid crowd. The Maserati badge also suggests it'll be priced higher than comparably equipped competitors. While it's true the Ghibli is more expensive than, say, a six-cylinder BMW 5 Series, it's not prohibitively so. The Ghibli narrows the price gap somewhat with standard features that you often have to pay extra for in those other cars, including leather upholstery, a navigation system and blind-spot monitoring.
There are a few downsides. As good as the interior looks, the materials quality is a bit underwhelming, and the base V6's acceleration isn't as ferocious as rivals' (though the uprated motor is properly quick). On the whole, we think the 2018 Maserati Ghibli's sporty handling and exotic pedigree are just the thing to fix your midsize luxury sedan blues.
2018 Maserati Ghibli models
The 2018 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan sold in three trims: base, GranLusso and GranSport. The base model is very well-equipped right out of the box, with standard features that include heated seats, leather upholstery, navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability. From there, buyers can choose the luxurious GranLusso or the thrilling GranSport model. A turbocharged V6 powers all Ghiblis, though the S and SQ 4 variants develop more power.
Each of the above trims is available in three distinct powertrains. The base Ghibli is motivated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (350 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same engine powers the S, though it's more powerful in this application (424 hp, 428 lb-ft). The S Q4 adds all-wheel drive to the S model.
Standard features on the base Ghibli include 19-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, a sunroof, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, a 7-inch driver information display, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Also standard are a navigation system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB port, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring.
From there, buyers can choose between the luxury-themed GranLusso or the enthusiast-oriented GranSport. Both build off the base model's features, though each comes with adaptive headlights and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
Features unique to the GranLusso include chrome exterior styling elements, laminated (i.e., quieter) rear glass, a power-closing trunk, a power rear sunshade, open-pore wood accents, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim, a heated steering wheel with wood, and ventilated front seats.
The GranSport includes 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, red-painted brake calipers, adaptive dampers, aerodynamic enhancements, column-mounted shift paddles, a sport steering wheel, sport seats, and leather coverings on the dashboard and door armrests.
Many of the GranLusso's and GranSport's upgrades can be added to the other models for an additional cost. Other stand-alone options include 19-, 20- and 21-inch wheels; carbon-fiber shift paddles; heated rear seats; soft-close doors; a rear armrest with USB ports; a Wi-Fi hotspot; and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. A Driver Assistance package is available on all trims, adding a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and a blind-spot monitoring system that can change the direction of the Ghibli if you attempt to merge into a lane with a vehicle in the blind spot.
The S and S Q4 models are essentially the same as their counterparts with the base engine, though all trims come with open-pore wood and upgraded brakes.
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the base Maserati Ghibli (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Ghibli has received some revisions, including additional standard equipment in 2016, new safety features and an improved touchscreen interface in 2017 and 2018's electric power steering. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ghibli, however.
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Automated Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies braking if the driver is inattentive or unresponsive to warnings of an impending front collision.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Monitors the vehicle in front and warns the driver if the distance closes rapidly, possibly escalating into a rear-end crash.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset distance between vehicle ahead. The Stop & Go function can slow the car to a complete stop, then resume drive.
