Overall rating 3.5 / 5

Many luxury automakers are now offering sedans that straddle the line between swoopy four-door coupes and traditional midsize luxury sedans. Maserati is in the mix as well with its 2017 Ghibli. The Ghibli is unmistakably a Maserati, and its style and proportions split the difference between the automaker's flagship Quattroporte sedan and Gran Turismo two-door.

On sheer Italian flair alone, the Ghibli hits the right notes. But it's not just a sharp suit; it's also a sublime handler in the corners and curves. An available twin-turbo V6 sourced from its Ferrari corporate cousin further sweetens the deal.

That's the good news, and for many it will be enough. Less impressive is the 2017 Ghibli's interior fit and finish. Borrowing buttons, knobs and switches from its corporate Fiat Chrysler parent, the Ghibli's cabin feels more Dodge and Detroit than Testarossa or Turin. It's still fairly snazzy on its own, but not when you consider other models that the Ghibli competes with.

We think those other European rivals — Mercedes-Benz's CLS- and E-Class models, Audi's A6 and A7, and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe — are worth strong consideration first. What they might lack in passione, they account for with luxury, elegance and effortless driving experience. The Ghibli can tug at your heartstrings with its infectious spirit, but it may leave you unsatisfied after the novelty wears off.