2017 Maserati Ghibli Review
Pros & Cons
- Angles, curves and lines as only Italians can do
- A joy to drive quickly on a winding road
- Front seats are true grand touring style, supportive and comfortable
- Sound from the tailpipe is a symphony unto itself
- Interior fit and finish simply not as refined as others in the class
- Steering feels a little fake, not as direct as a sport sedan should
- Your rear seat passengers will need to limbo to enter and exit
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Many luxury automakers are now offering sedans that straddle the line between swoopy four-door coupes and traditional midsize luxury sedans. Maserati is in the mix as well with its 2017 Ghibli. The Ghibli is unmistakably a Maserati, and its style and proportions split the difference between the automaker's flagship Quattroporte sedan and Gran Turismo two-door.
On sheer Italian flair alone, the Ghibli hits the right notes. But it's not just a sharp suit; it's also a sublime handler in the corners and curves. An available twin-turbo V6 sourced from its Ferrari corporate cousin further sweetens the deal.
That's the good news, and for many it will be enough. Less impressive is the 2017 Ghibli's interior fit and finish. Borrowing buttons, knobs and switches from its corporate Fiat Chrysler parent, the Ghibli's cabin feels more Dodge and Detroit than Testarossa or Turin. It's still fairly snazzy on its own, but not when you consider other models that the Ghibli competes with.
We think those other European rivals — Mercedes-Benz's CLS- and E-Class models, Audi's A6 and A7, and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe — are worth strong consideration first. What they might lack in passione, they account for with luxury, elegance and effortless driving experience. The Ghibli can tug at your heartstrings with its infectious spirit, but it may leave you unsatisfied after the novelty wears off.
2017 Maserati Ghibli models
The 2017 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan available in three trims: base, S and S Q4. The base model comes well-stocked with features such as 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery and navigation. The S offers more engine power, performance and luxury appointments (leather-trimmed panels, for example), and the S Q4 provides the same, but with all-wheel drive.
Standard features on the base start with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (350 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there it includes 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, power and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The Ghibli S gets the same engine with more power (410 hp, 406 lb-ft of torque), upgraded brakes, adaptive headlights with washers, automatic high beams, and additional leather dash and door trim. The Ghibli S Q4 is similarly equipped but adds all-wheel drive.
Ghibli option packages start with the Luxury package, which includes among other items ventilated front seats, a hands-free power trunk, a 10-speaker premium Harman Kardon sound system and driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, and a surround-view camera. There's also a Zegna Edition Luxury package, which integrates silk from the famed Italian design house into seats and surfaces.
The Sport package for S and S Q4 trim levels includes a choice of 19-, 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, sport seats, shift paddles, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors. The Sport Carbon package swaps in a carbon-fiber steering wheel, shift paddles, doorsills and assorted interior trim bits.
The Driver Assistance package offers several modern driver aids including adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and a surround-view camera.
Other notable options to look out for include an adaptive suspension, a variety of different wheel selections, a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior3.5
Utility
Technology
- Automated Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies braking if the driver is inattentive or unresponsive to warnings of an impending front collision.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Monitors the vehicle in front and warns the driver if the distance closes rapidly, possibly escalating into a rear-end crash.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset distance between vehicle ahead. The Stop & Go function can slow the car to complete stop, then resume drive.
