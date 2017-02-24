  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Ghibli
  4. Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2017 Maserati Ghibli Review

Pros & Cons

  • Angles, curves and lines as only Italians can do
  • A joy to drive quickly on a winding road
  • Front seats are true grand touring style, supportive and comfortable
  • Sound from the tailpipe is a symphony unto itself
  • Interior fit and finish simply not as refined as others in the class
  • Steering feels a little fake, not as direct as a sport sedan should
  • Your rear seat passengers will need to limbo to enter and exit
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Maserati Ghibli for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$31,990 - $47,999
Used Ghibli for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Ghibli does Edmunds recommend?

Maserati teases you with the base Ghibli, and it's not a bad choice if you just love the design. But its performance is underwhelming, and for speed that matches the style, you'll need to go with the Ghibli S or all-wheel drive S Q4. Both offer more horsepower and torque than the base model, as well as handy extras such as adaptive front lighting.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Many luxury automakers are now offering sedans that straddle the line between swoopy four-door coupes and traditional midsize luxury sedans. Maserati is in the mix as well with its 2017 Ghibli. The Ghibli is unmistakably a Maserati, and its style and proportions split the difference between the automaker's flagship Quattroporte sedan and Gran Turismo two-door.

On sheer Italian flair alone, the Ghibli hits the right notes. But it's not just a sharp suit; it's also a sublime handler in the corners and curves. An available twin-turbo V6 sourced from its Ferrari corporate cousin further sweetens the deal.

That's the good news, and for many it will be enough. Less impressive is the 2017 Ghibli's interior fit and finish. Borrowing buttons, knobs and switches from its corporate Fiat Chrysler parent, the Ghibli's cabin feels more Dodge and Detroit than Testarossa or Turin. It's still fairly snazzy on its own, but not when you consider other models that the Ghibli competes with.

We think those other European rivals — Mercedes-Benz's CLS- and E-Class models, Audi's A6 and A7, and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe — are worth strong consideration first. What they might lack in passione, they account for with luxury, elegance and effortless driving experience. The Ghibli can tug at your heartstrings with its infectious spirit, but it may leave you unsatisfied after the novelty wears off.

2017 Maserati Ghibli models

The 2017 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan available in three trims: base, S and S Q4. The base model comes well-stocked with features such as 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery and navigation. The S offers more engine power, performance and luxury appointments (leather-trimmed panels, for example), and the S Q4 provides the same, but with all-wheel drive. 

Standard features on the base start with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (350 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there it includes 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, power and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The Ghibli S gets the same engine with more power (410 hp, 406 lb-ft of torque), upgraded brakes, adaptive headlights with washers, automatic high beams, and additional leather dash and door trim. The Ghibli S Q4 is similarly equipped but adds all-wheel drive.

Ghibli option packages start with the Luxury package, which includes among other items ventilated front seats, a hands-free power trunk, a 10-speaker premium Harman Kardon sound system and driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, and a surround-view camera. There's also a Zegna Edition Luxury package, which integrates silk from the famed Italian design house into seats and surfaces.

The Sport package for S and S Q4 trim levels includes a choice of 19-, 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, sport seats, shift paddles, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors. The Sport Carbon package swaps in a carbon-fiber steering wheel, shift paddles, doorsills and assorted interior trim bits.

The Driver Assistance package offers several modern driver aids including adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and a surround-view camera.

Other notable options to look out for include an adaptive suspension, a variety of different wheel selections, a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the base 2014 Maserati Ghibli (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

3.5
If you want a truly pulse-quickening Ghibli, you'll have to step up to the 410-hp S Q4 model. This base Ghibli is no slacker, but it never has alarming punch. The handling? Oh, it's sensational. Perfect balance at all times.

Acceleration

3.5
Not overly quick, but the 350-hp twin-turbo V6 provides a smooth flow of thrust from 3,000 to 6,500 rpm. The exhaust gets growly in Sport.

Braking

3.5
The pedal has some softness early in the stroke. But the brakes do a good job of hauling the Ghibli down from speed with zero drama. No pedal fade.

Steering

2.0
The effort is a tad too light, with our test car exhibiting a rubbery feel off-center. It feels artificial, like it's electric. But it's hydraulic. Still, the Ghibli goes where it's pointed.

Handling

5.0
Precise, willing and perfectly balanced. Not only is the Ghibli easy to control at the limit, but it exhibits almost zero understeer. As midsize luxury sport sedans go, this is one of the best.

Drivability

4.0
Smooth throttle delivery. The eight-speed automatic is happy to kick down a gear but could use stronger throttle blips for smoother rev-matched downshifts.

Comfort

4.0
The Ghibli is quiet and comfortable, especially considering it's an Italian sport sedan. The front and rear seats are well padded. The turbo V6 only gets loud when the Sport button is activated. The Normal suspension setting is just soft enough.

Seat comfort

5.0
The front and rear seats are thickly padded and comfy. The front buckets have good lumbar support. Your body settles into these seats, forming instant lateral support to keep you secure when going around turns.

Ride comfort

3.0
Our test car's optional adjustable suspension should satisfy most. Normal mode isn't overly cushy, but it smooths out the big bumps. Sport mode is definitely more jiggly.

Noise & vibration

4.0
Excellent sound deadening and dual-pane glass keep the Ghibli extremely quiet in normal driving. Summer tires, however, do produce some extra humming over coarse surfaces.

Interior

3.5
The Ghibli's interior isn't as sumptuous as we thought it would be, and there are some ergonomic oddities. But there's plenty of room and good outward visibility as well as some useful storage/cargo ideas.

Ease of use

2.0
The steering wheel has a overly large diameter. It's hard to see lights on buttons next to the console shifter and for the climate controls. The left-side paddle shifter interferes with the turn-signal stalk operation.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Access to the front is easy, but the rear doors are small. Your feet can get caught on the doorsill on your way in. The center console also protrudes rearward in back, which can make it hard to slide across to the other rear seat.

Roominess

4.0
Excellent headroom front and rear, even for tall people. Good kneeroom for the driver and decent elbow space up front. Rear footroom is poor, though.

Visibility

4.5
The narrow and short windshield pillars allow an excellent view out the front, perfect for looking through turns. The rear of the car sweeps up, and the rear window is wide but short. A rearview camera is standard, as you'd expect.

Quality

2.5
The interior could be better. The Chrysler switchgear brings down the quality level of the Ghibli. We also noticed some sharp edges on the trim, and one car had a rattle from the back deck.

Utility

The better-than-average trunk space, split-folding rear seats and rear seat pass-through give the Ghibli surprising cargo-carrying flexibility and utility.

Small-item storage

No front bin, but there's a large (and cooled) center armrest bin. The door pockets are reasonably deep, but they're narrow.

Cargo space

4.0
Uniform shape to 17.7-cubic-foot trunk, bigger than that of the E-Class or even CLS-Class but pales compared to the Audi A7's, for example. Split folding rear seats come standard and enhance utility.

Technology

The 2017 Ghibli makes a welcome tech leap forward, with upgraded in-car electronics and new driver assistance features. A new dial controller makes for easier infotainment roaming, while forward collision warning, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control make a long-overdue appearance.

Audio & navigation

An 8.4-inch touchscreen display appears lifted from the Dodge-Jeep-Chrysler family, but that's not a bad thing. Big surface area and quick response make it easy to use on the road. Optional audio systems are legitimate audiophile offerings, especially the 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround system.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are now included. There's no native in-car app suite (diagnostics, service reminders, concierge service), but we don't miss one either.

Driver aids

Maserati has answered complaints about a lack of available driver assistance technologies with the 2017 Ghibli. Options include most of the now-common features: blind-spot monitoring, auto emergency braking and lane keeping assist, among others.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Maserati Ghibli.

5(72%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(14%)
4.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Avacar Italian Beauty
Robert F,10/29/2018
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I love this car, where I call it my Avacar (in reference of the movie Avatar), where this car is the expansion of the best of me in a vehicle. I Love the overall handling, the sound of the engine (when in Sport), and the acceleration is awesome from 0-60, but also and especially 60-90 mph, even up steep grades. The control systems are easy enough to figure out (the navigation kind of sucks), but everything else is high quality, simple to use and can be controlled either on the large screen or manually. Also, the front seats are roomy where I am 6'-6" tall, 300 pounds and I fit comfortably in this Italian Beauty; although the backseats are cramped, where I don't even try to fit in the back, but use the backseats for storing items. The trunk is large and wide and the seats fold down when items are longer than 4 feet. The exterior of the car and rims looks slick; we got the color in champagne and it looks both sporty and luxurious.
Worst seats in history
JBR,12/09/2017
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The front seats are so painfully uncomfortable they could be used to coerce confessions. The upper part of the seats, behind the shoulders, is too narrow and sticks out way too far, so you can't really sit back into the seat without feeling like you have two fists in your shoulder blades. I can basically drive the car for five minutes without being in pain. And there's really no fix to this, especially because the corporate office is totally nonresponsive, and the dealer is just happy to have one less of these things to have to move. I guess I should've leaned back more into the seat during the short test drive. And that's just the front seat. Back seat passengers have difficulty getting in and out, and then complain that the seats are too wedge-like, like their butt is being pinched together. Anyway, I've been trying to sell this car from the moment I leased it. I know I'll take a hit, but it's better than being in pain for the next three years (and maybe I'll just sue the company). Next time I'll just spend a little extra money and get a proper Mercedes or Jaguar or something like that.
Too many defects
Stayawayfrommaserati,10/22/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Too many issues with this brand: Engine shuts off, smoke from hood, break pedal stuck, back camera lose picture, interior lights dont shut off by itself and many more
Awesome car! Forget those German cars!!
Daniel Aluigi,01/13/2018
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The acceleration , luxury and styling are far above any German car!!
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Maserati Ghibli
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Ghibli models:

Automated Emergency Braking
Automatically applies braking if the driver is inattentive or unresponsive to warnings of an impending front collision.
Forward Collision Warning
Monitors the vehicle in front and warns the driver if the distance closes rapidly, possibly escalating into a rear-end crash.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a preset distance between vehicle ahead. The Stop & Go function can slow the car to complete stop, then resume drive.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Maserati Ghibli

Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli Overview

The Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli is offered in the following submodels: Ghibli Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is priced between $31,990 and$47,999 with odometer readings between 8575 and59660 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli Base is priced between $36,000 and$42,985 with odometer readings between 17053 and26169 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S is priced between $34,500 and$34,500 with odometer readings between 45668 and45668 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Maserati Ghiblis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Maserati Ghibli for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2017 Ghiblis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,990 and mileage as low as 8575 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli.

Can't find a used 2017 Maserati Ghiblis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Ghibli for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,994.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Ghibli for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,249.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Maserati Ghibli?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Ghibli lease specials

Related Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles