Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 46,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,972$4,279 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
Clean CARFAX.Gray 2014 Maserati Ghibli RWD 3.0L V6Odometer is 14208 miles below market average!At Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA4E1112183
Stock: T112183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 30,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,000$2,610 Below Market
Honda of Princeton - Princeton / New Jersey
Clean CARFAX. 2014 Maserati Ghibli CLEAN CARFAX, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, Ghibli S Q4, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, Rosso Trofeo w/Premium Leather or Drilled Leather Seat Trim.Come in to Honda of Princeton for a no-obligation test drive! We are taking full precautions for the safety of our customers and employees by making sure vehicles are wiped down before and after a test drive so you are comfortable knowing we are making buying a vehicle, safe, fun and fast! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 26663 miles below market average!Reviews:* Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds* When designing the Maserati Ghibli, Maserati drew on its rich experience as creators of the finest grand touring cars in history. The Ghibli, Maserati's newest creation, is an extraordinary sports sedan that blends the soul of a GT with a powerful new shape that delivers excitement, every time you drive. Sitting in the drivers seat of the Ghibli, the driver feels a sense of total control. Inside the Ghibli, leather is used as standard on the seats and can also be used on the dashboard and the door to create original two-tone combinations. The ergonomic, three-spoke leather-clad steering wheel allows you to control the main multimedia functions. Behind it is a simple yet striking instrument panel; the large speedometer and tachometer have elegant white backlighting and are separated by a 7-inch TFT display that shows the car's dynamic data at a glance. The Maserati Ghibli's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 is an engine designed to achieve even lower fuel consumption and emissions while delivering stunning performance. The result is outstanding versatility in terms of use, combined with extremely impressive torque and power values: 345 HP at 5,250 rpm and, when the Sport button is pressed, a maximum of 369 ft-lb of torque is available at engine speeds from 1,750 to 4,500 rpm. The Ghibli S Q4's twin-turbo V6 is powered by a 404 HP 5,500 rpm and is credited with a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft at just 1,750 rpm in Sport mode. The center of the dashboard features the traditional Maserati clock with blue face and aluminum details. It is dominated by the large 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, the access portal for the entertainment technologies and is the control center for most of the onboard devices. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA3E1085424
Stock: P1394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 62,891 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,800$3,475 Below Market
Ferman BMW of Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
ONE-OWNER! NAVIGATION! LEATHER! SUNROOF! 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Bronzo Siena Metallescent, Sabbia w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim or Premium Leather or Drilled Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Seats, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Base Package, Bluetooth , CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Easy Entry, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Headlight Control, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Knee airbag, Maserati Touch Control, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Foot Pedals, Power Sunroof, Premium Package, Rain Sensor, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.Reviews:* Italian style; exquisite tailpipe symphony; sharp handling; supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds* When designing the Maserati Ghibli, Maserati drew on its rich experience as creators of the finest grand touring cars in history. The Ghibli, Maserati's newest creation, is an extraordinary sports sedan that blends the soul of a GT with a powerful new shape that delivers excitement, every time you drive. Sitting in the drivers seat of the Ghibli, the driver feels a sense of total control. Inside the Ghibli, leather is used as standard on the seats and can also be used on the dashboard and the door to create original two-tone combinations. The ergonomic, three-spoke leather-clad steering wheel allows you to control the main multimedia functions. Behind it is a simple yet striking instrument panel; the large speedometer and tachometer have elegant white backlighting and are separated by a 7-inch TFT display that shows the car's dynamic data at a glance. The Maserati Ghibli's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 is an engine designed to achieve even lower fuel consumption and emissions while delivering stunning performance. The result is outstanding versatility in terms of use, combined with extremely impressive torque and power values: 345 HP at 5,250 rpm and, when the Sport button is pressed, a maximum of 369 ft-lb of torque is available at engine speeds from 1,750 to 4,500 rpm. The Ghibli S Q4's twin-turbo V6 is powered by a 404 HP 5,500 rpm and is credited with a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft at just 1,750 rpm in Sport mode. The center of the dashboard features the traditional Maserati clock with blue face and aluminum details. It is dominated by the large 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, the access portal for the entertainment technologies and is the control center for most of the onboard devices. Source: The Manufacturer Summary*SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA5E1125119
Stock: 20B450B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 28,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,477$2,308 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 Bianco CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ghibli S Q4, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Bianco. Odometer is 24588 miles below market average! To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA0E1106388
Stock: 106388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 35,144 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,777
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***GHIBLI S Q4*** THIS DEAL WONT LAST--**BEST DEAL***WON'T LAST LONG*** Very Clean!!! NAVIGATION*** BACKUP CAMERA*** Best deals on used vehicles!!!! Drive Home today this 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Equipped with Navigation system & Backup camera. Bluetooth. In perfect condition!!! Looks Like New!!!!! Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA6E1095297
Stock: 095297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 37,330 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,950
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2014 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA0E1088670
Stock: K088670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 57,482 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,977$1,891 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***GHIBLI S Q4*** 1 OWNER*** THIS DEAL WONT LAST--**BEST DEAL***WON'T LAST LONG*** Very Clean!!! NAVIGATION*** BACKUP CAMERA*** Best deals on used vehicles!!!! Drive Home today this 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Equipped with Navigation system & Backup camera. Bluetooth. In perfect condition!!! Looks Like New!!!!! Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA9E1087677
Stock: 087677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 15,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,997$867 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **3.0 V6 GAS**AWD**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD Luxury Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA9E1089607
Stock: 31792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 38,731 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995$1,899 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE..........................2014 MASERATI GHIBLI SEDAN, BIANCO (WHITE) WITH A BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORTS, KEYLESS GO, FRONT & REAR PARKTRONIC SENSORS, DUAL EXHAUST, POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 38K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA4E1088659
Stock: MAX18829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 56,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999$1,851 Below Market
BMW of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
This 2014 Maserati Ghibli comes complete with features such as Turbocharged, Back up camera, Leather upholstery, Full power accessories, Auxiliary input, Keyless start/entry, CD player, AM/FM stereo, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, and much more! This is a One Owner vehicle. No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At BMW of Birmingham! You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Birmingham! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA5E1097547
Stock: SE1097547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 33,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,947$337 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2014 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco Alpi Pearlescent with a Nero Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Start, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2014 Maserati Ghibli 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco Alpi Pearlescent with a Nero Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Start, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA8E1090439
Stock: 45980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,500
Arlington Heights Ford - Arlington Heights / Illinois
2014 Maserati Ghibli Base Silver RWD 3.0L V6. 4 BRAND-NEW TIRES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA9E1088754
Stock: P21603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,164 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,990$902 Below Market
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Look at this 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This Maserati Ghibli has the following options: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Light Tinted Glass, LED Brakelights, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Compass, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, and Black Grille w/Chrome Surround. Test drive this vehicle at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA1E1090332
Stock: DR20250A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 36,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2014! Navigation Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 has a great Bianco exterior and a clean Cuoio interior! Heated Seats Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating AM/FM Radio Park Distance Control ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA7E1085412
Stock: 23229B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 50,654 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,990
LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This Maserati Ghibli is the one to have!! Well equipped with Navigation, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Ambient Lighting, Dual Exhaust, Limited Slip Differential, Locking Differential, and Heated Mirrors one can not go wrong with this machine. Extra clean and low mileage do not miss the chance to ride in style and drive like a race car!Dear customers, due to COVID-19 pandemic we take extra precautionary matters to protect your and our health. We added new daily routines like sanitizing vehicles after each test drive as well as our office space periodically and after each visit. We also added new e-purchase and delivery options. We now offer virtual test drives, live video walk around and document signing via email. For our local customers we can bring the vehicle and paperwork to your doorstep or low-cost shipping for out of town patrons. Inquire with us for more details. We strongly recommend scheduling an appointment prior to visiting our dealership as we may work flexible hours!Call or Text 757-267-6568 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA2E1082083
Stock: 5637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,931 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,500
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA3E1084354
Stock: 16333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 73,678 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,500
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Never Smoked in...CD in Dash...Navigation System...Rear View Camera...Satellite Radio...3.0L V6 DOHC Engine...Automatic Transmission...Beautiful White Exterior...Memory Seats...Heated Seats...Sunroof... Keyless GO / Remote Start...18'’ Wheels... Books And Records..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA6E1090441
Stock: 81006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER SQ4..................................2014 MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 SPORTS SEDAN, BIANCO WITH A ROSSO LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, KEYLESS GO, FOGLIGHTS, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, DUAL EXHAUST, CROSS DRILLED ROTORS, RED CALIPERS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 23 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5E1086624
Stock: MAX18540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Ghibli searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Ghibli
- 5(25%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(21%)
- 2(13%)
- 1(13%)
Related Maserati Ghibli info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati Levante Lawrenceville GA
- Used Maserati Levante Newport News VA
- Used Maserati Levante Wilmington DE
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Hartford CT
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Santa Monica CA
- Used Maserati Levante Tacoma WA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Los Angeles CA
- Used Maserati Levante San Francisco CA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Cleveland OH
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Spring TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2015 Philadelphia PA
- Used Maserati Levante 2017 Lancaster PA
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2016 Garland TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020