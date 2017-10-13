Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

If you are looking for all the excitement and panache of a Maserati, but on a tighter budget, you will be very pleased with this vehicle. If you think you have somehow stumbled across a $150,000 car for half price, you will be disappointed. On the used market, these cars are a great buy, but don't expect the hand crafted interior of a Bentley. A high end Italian sport sedan on a budget has to have compromises, and they can be found on the quality of materials, Chrysler sourced components (the nav interface is actually quite good, albeit cheap looking), and lack of high end features. The driving experience however, is all Maserati with one of the most intoxicating exhaust notes I have ever heard. The power, sound, handling, brakes, and overall performance are everything you would hope them to be. Let's be honest, a major reason for buying the car is the name, and I can say it does get just as much attention as you would expect. When it's time for service, do your self a favor and take it to an independent, although the aftermarket parts market is all but nonexistent. Hopefully this will change as more of these cars reach a mature age and numbers increase. While I think this car is tough to justify at the new price of competitors, it is truly a great buy on the used side and the chance for the average guy to own a real Italian exotic super sedan.

Read more