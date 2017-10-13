Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli for Sale Near Me

590 listings
Ghibli Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 590 listings
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli in Gray
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli

    46,505 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,972

    $4,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    30,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,000

    $2,610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli

    62,891 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,800

    $3,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    28,054 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,477

    $2,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    35,144 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,777

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    37,330 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,950

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    57,482 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,977

    $1,891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    15,713 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,997

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli

    38,731 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,995

    $1,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli

    56,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,999

    $1,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    33,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,947

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli

    20,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,500

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    61,164 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $25,990

    $902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    36,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli

    50,654 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Gray
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    71,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    73,678 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    63,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 590 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Ghibli

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Ghibli
Overall Consumer Rating
3.4 24 Reviews
Write a review See all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Budget Maserati sound, handling, and performance.
Jason S, 10/13/2017
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you are looking for all the excitement and panache of a Maserati, but on a tighter budget, you will be very pleased with this vehicle. If you think you have somehow stumbled across a $150,000 car for half price, you will be disappointed. On the used market, these cars are a great buy, but don't expect the hand crafted interior of a Bentley. A high end Italian sport sedan on a budget has to have compromises, and they can be found on the quality of materials, Chrysler sourced components (the nav interface is actually quite good, albeit cheap looking), and lack of high end features. The driving experience however, is all Maserati with one of the most intoxicating exhaust notes I have ever heard. The power, sound, handling, brakes, and overall performance are everything you would hope them to be. Let's be honest, a major reason for buying the car is the name, and I can say it does get just as much attention as you would expect. When it's time for service, do your self a favor and take it to an independent, although the aftermarket parts market is all but nonexistent. Hopefully this will change as more of these cars reach a mature age and numbers increase. While I think this car is tough to justify at the new price of competitors, it is truly a great buy on the used side and the chance for the average guy to own a real Italian exotic super sedan.
Report abuse
