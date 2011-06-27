2016 Maserati Ghibli Review
Pros & Cons
- Italian style
- exquisite tailpipe symphony
- sharp handling
- supportive and comfy seats.
- Cabin fit and finish not as refined as competitors
- missing some features that are commonly available in this class
- artificial steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Maserati Ghibli is a standout among midsize luxury sedans for its Italian style and performance, but some disappointing interior elements keep it from realizing its full potential.
Vehicle overview
Slotting below the shapely GranTurismo coupe and stately Quattroporte sedan is the 2016 Maserati Ghibli, which straddles the boundary between so-called "four-door coupes" and more traditional midsize luxury sedans. Unlike its stablemates, the Ghibli is relatively affordable, with a price tag that is comparable to those of its chief rivals.
The Ghibli gives you sharp Italian styling inside and out, a spirited soundtrack courtesy of the Ferrari-sourced engine, comfortable seats and sharp handling. For some shoppers, these strengths alone may be enough to forge a bond, but the overall impression may leave others wanting more.
Perhaps most glaringly, the Ghibli's interior shares components with lesser Fiat-Chrysler brands like Dodge and Jeep, which means the buttons, knobs and other controls aren't as well-crafted as the ones found in German competitors. Also, the Maserati doesn't offer advanced safety features like forward collision mitigation and lane-departure prevention that have become commonplace in the segment.
The 2016 Maserati Ghibli's Italian flair makes it unique among midsize luxury sedans, but we recommend that you check out the rest of the field first. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class pretty much invented the four-door-coupe subclass and remains an excellent all-around pick alongside the Audi A7 and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. We also suggest trying conventional midsize luxury sedans like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF. The Ghibli can tug at your heartstrings with its infectious spirit, but it may leave you unsatisfied after the novelty wears off.
2016 Maserati Ghibli models
The 2016 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan that is available in three trims: base, S and S Q4.
Standard features on the base model include 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, an SD card reader, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Ghibli S gets a more powerful engine, upgraded brakes, adaptive headlights with washers, automatic high beams, additional leather dash and door trim, four-way lumbar adjustments for the front seats and driver memory functions. The Ghibli S Q4 is similarly equipped but adds all-wheel drive.
Bundled options for all Ghiblis include the Premium package (remote start, front and rear parking sensors and a rear armrest with power and USB ports), the Luxury package (premium leather upholstery and additional leather surfaces for the base trim) and the Luxury Plus package that adds ventilated seats to the Luxury package. The Zegna Edition package also adds special contrasting fabric and leather surfaces from the famous Italian fashion house.
Stand-alone options include 20- and 21-inch wheels, painted brake calipers, a hands-free power trunk lid, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, an electronically adjustable suspension, shift paddles, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats, wood and carbon-fiber interior trim, a faux suede headliner, a heated steering wheel with wood trim, a power rear sunshade, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering the base 2016 Maserati Ghibli is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission and sends power to the rear wheels. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway).
The Ghibli S and S Q4 models keep the eight-speed transmission but get an amped-up version of the 3.0-liter V6 that pumps out 404 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The S is rear-wheel drive; the S Q4 is all-wheel drive.
According to Maserati, the base Ghibli can sprint to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, while the Ghibli S drops to 4.9 seconds and the S Q4 can do it in 4.7 seconds.
According to the EPA, the base model should return 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). The Ghibli S and S Q4 get a similar rating of 19 mpg combined (16/24).
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2016 Maserati Ghiblis include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, hill-hold assist and a rearview camera. Optional features include a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors, but the Ghibli lacks the advanced safety technologies that most rivals offer.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Ghibli its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash (seats and head restraints) crash tests.
Driving
The base Ghibli's 345-hp engine may seem adequate to most drivers, but for an Italian performance sedan, zero to 60 in 5.5 seconds is far from impressive. The S and S Q4 deliver more inspiring acceleration with their increased output and sportier transmission tuning. Throw in snarling engine and exhaust notes and you've got a sport sedan with a properly vivacious Italian character.
In everyday driving, the Ghibli's cabin remains pleasantly quiet and the ride quality is suitably composed for a midsize luxury sedan. The Maserati gains an edge on twisting mountain roads with its admirable agility, and the all-wheel-drive S Q4 further increases that advantage. One of the few dynamic faults is the lifeless and artificial steering feel.
Interior
First impressions of the Maserati Ghibli's interior are generally favorable, highlighted by supple leather surfaces and a modern Italian flair for design. Upon closer inspection, however, it's clear that the buttons and knobs fall short of the standard set by other luxury sedans in this class. As part of the Fiat-Chrysler group, even Maserati isn't immune from parts sharing. The large 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen is essentially the same system you'll find in Dodge and Jeep vehicles, though to its credit, the system is very easy to use and full of features.
Seat comfort is praiseworthy, with plush cushioning and firm bolsters that provide both pleasant touring comfort and good lateral support when cornering. Even though the front seats lack the multitude of adjustments that rivals boast, they are well-shaped for a variety of body types. Rear seats have more headroom than the rakish roof line suggests, and there's also enough legroom for taller adults, but foot space under the front seats is limited.
Trunk space is generous at 17.7 cubic feet, and the split-folding rear seats expand that area for longer cargo.
