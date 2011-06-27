  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2016 Maserati Ghibli Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian style
  • exquisite tailpipe symphony
  • sharp handling
  • supportive and comfy seats.
  • Cabin fit and finish not as refined as competitors
  • missing some features that are commonly available in this class
  • artificial steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Maserati Ghibli is a standout among midsize luxury sedans for its Italian style and performance, but some disappointing interior elements keep it from realizing its full potential.

Vehicle overview

Slotting below the shapely GranTurismo coupe and stately Quattroporte sedan is the 2016 Maserati Ghibli, which straddles the boundary between so-called "four-door coupes" and more traditional midsize luxury sedans. Unlike its stablemates, the Ghibli is relatively affordable, with a price tag that is comparable to those of its chief rivals.

The Ghibli gives you sharp Italian styling inside and out, a spirited soundtrack courtesy of the Ferrari-sourced engine, comfortable seats and sharp handling. For some shoppers, these strengths alone may be enough to forge a bond, but the overall impression may leave others wanting more.

Perhaps most glaringly, the Ghibli's interior shares components with lesser Fiat-Chrysler brands like Dodge and Jeep, which means the buttons, knobs and other controls aren't as well-crafted as the ones found in German competitors. Also, the Maserati doesn't offer advanced safety features like forward collision mitigation and lane-departure prevention that have become commonplace in the segment.

The 2016 Maserati Ghibli's Italian flair makes it unique among midsize luxury sedans, but we recommend that you check out the rest of the field first. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class pretty much invented the four-door-coupe subclass and remains an excellent all-around pick alongside the Audi A7 and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. We also suggest trying conventional midsize luxury sedans like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF. The Ghibli can tug at your heartstrings with its infectious spirit, but it may leave you unsatisfied after the novelty wears off.

2016 Maserati Ghibli models

The 2016 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan that is available in three trims: base, S and S Q4.

Standard features on the base model include 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, an SD card reader, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Ghibli S gets a more powerful engine, upgraded brakes, adaptive headlights with washers, automatic high beams, additional leather dash and door trim, four-way lumbar adjustments for the front seats and driver memory functions. The Ghibli S Q4 is similarly equipped but adds all-wheel drive.

Bundled options for all Ghiblis include the Premium package (remote start, front and rear parking sensors and a rear armrest with power and USB ports), the Luxury package (premium leather upholstery and additional leather surfaces for the base trim) and the Luxury Plus package that adds ventilated seats to the Luxury package. The Zegna Edition package also adds special contrasting fabric and leather surfaces from the famous Italian fashion house.

Stand-alone options include 20- and 21-inch wheels, painted brake calipers, a hands-free power trunk lid, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, an electronically adjustable suspension, shift paddles, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats, wood and carbon-fiber interior trim, a faux suede headliner, a heated steering wheel with wood trim, a power rear sunshade, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Maserati Ghibli gains a new midlevel S trim with rear-wheel drive, and several previously optional features are now standard, including a sunroof, auto-dimming exterior mirrors and a power-adjustable steering column. A newly optional Zegna interior package adds interior trim flourishes inspired by Italian fashion.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base 2016 Maserati Ghibli is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission and sends power to the rear wheels. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway).

The Ghibli S and S Q4 models keep the eight-speed transmission but get an amped-up version of the 3.0-liter V6 that pumps out 404 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The S is rear-wheel drive; the S Q4 is all-wheel drive.

According to Maserati, the base Ghibli can sprint to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, while the Ghibli S drops to 4.9 seconds and the S Q4 can do it in 4.7 seconds.

According to the EPA, the base model should return 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). The Ghibli S and S Q4 get a similar rating of 19 mpg combined (16/24).

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2016 Maserati Ghiblis include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, hill-hold assist and a rearview camera. Optional features include a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors, but the Ghibli lacks the advanced safety technologies that most rivals offer.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Ghibli its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash (seats and head restraints) crash tests.

Driving

The base Ghibli's 345-hp engine may seem adequate to most drivers, but for an Italian performance sedan, zero to 60 in 5.5 seconds is far from impressive. The S and S Q4 deliver more inspiring acceleration with their increased output and sportier transmission tuning. Throw in snarling engine and exhaust notes and you've got a sport sedan with a properly vivacious Italian character.

In everyday driving, the Ghibli's cabin remains pleasantly quiet and the ride quality is suitably composed for a midsize luxury sedan. The Maserati gains an edge on twisting mountain roads with its admirable agility, and the all-wheel-drive S Q4 further increases that advantage. One of the few dynamic faults is the lifeless and artificial steering feel.

Interior

First impressions of the Maserati Ghibli's interior are generally favorable, highlighted by supple leather surfaces and a modern Italian flair for design. Upon closer inspection, however, it's clear that the buttons and knobs fall short of the standard set by other luxury sedans in this class. As part of the Fiat-Chrysler group, even Maserati isn't immune from parts sharing. The large 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen is essentially the same system you'll find in Dodge and Jeep vehicles, though to its credit, the system is very easy to use and full of features.

Seat comfort is praiseworthy, with plush cushioning and firm bolsters that provide both pleasant touring comfort and good lateral support when cornering. Even though the front seats lack the multitude of adjustments that rivals boast, they are well-shaped for a variety of body types. Rear seats have more headroom than the rakish roof line suggests, and there's also enough legroom for taller adults, but foot space under the front seats is limited.

Trunk space is generous at 17.7 cubic feet, and the split-folding rear seats expand that area for longer cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Maserati Ghibli.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Head Turner
Guru,08/12/2016
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Once you have test driven, you are seduced into buying/leasing the car. It is pure joy driving this car. I sometimes drive the car with the sound system off just to hear the the marvelous exhaust sound.
Italian style & luxury surpasses the Germans
Dan,04/01/2017
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The car is fast, luxurious, stylish and is an eye catcher that Germans cannot compete with. The engine is Ferrari and sounds fantastic! This is a wonderful car and feels like you are actually driving with passion!
Fun to drive!
satch,04/22/2016
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you are thinking about Mercedes, Audi or BMW, etc, price range of $70k-100K, and wants a fun to drive sports sedan, then you got to consider Ghibli. exhaust is loud(louder than Porsche 911), twin turbo V6(good gas mileage for sports car), it is fun to drive. !!! I highly recommend to test drive it. Most dealer will give you great leasing options. base model usually starts with $500/ month for 3 year lease. I owned Audi A4 and A6 before, this car is more beautiful, and fast! Head turner as well. Swooping Italian design, front grille with large Trident symbol gives it aggressive look. If you want the high tech gadget car and comfortable seat for 5 with leg room, then its not for you. This definitely is Italian sports car with 5 seats for $70k.!!! Only negative is, auto insurance and maintenance fees are higher than other car in same price range.
Maserati Ghibli S
Duane Lyons,12/10/2019
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Best used car bang for the buck in this class. Amazing car for the money if purchased used. Very stylish and comfortable. Very nice ride, braking, sound and steering. Try "Sport Mode" and enjoy the sound like no others in this class. No complaints from me. The Servicing at Maserati dealers is expensive. No worries. Just go to your local foreign car mechanic and save big.
See all 10 reviews of the 2016 Maserati Ghibli
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Maserati Ghibli

Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli Overview

The Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli is offered in the following submodels: Ghibli Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is priced between $30,488 and$33,488 with odometer readings between 34865 and48810 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Maserati Ghibli for sale near.

Which used 2016 Maserati Ghiblis are available in my area?

There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 Ghiblis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,488 and mileage as low as 34865 miles.

Can't find a used 2016 Maserati Ghiblis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Ghibli for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,155.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Ghibli for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,375.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,585.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Maserati Ghibli?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Ghibli lease specials

