Vehicle overview

Slotting below the shapely GranTurismo coupe and stately Quattroporte sedan is the 2016 Maserati Ghibli, which straddles the boundary between so-called "four-door coupes" and more traditional midsize luxury sedans. Unlike its stablemates, the Ghibli is relatively affordable, with a price tag that is comparable to those of its chief rivals.

The Ghibli gives you sharp Italian styling inside and out, a spirited soundtrack courtesy of the Ferrari-sourced engine, comfortable seats and sharp handling. For some shoppers, these strengths alone may be enough to forge a bond, but the overall impression may leave others wanting more.

Perhaps most glaringly, the Ghibli's interior shares components with lesser Fiat-Chrysler brands like Dodge and Jeep, which means the buttons, knobs and other controls aren't as well-crafted as the ones found in German competitors. Also, the Maserati doesn't offer advanced safety features like forward collision mitigation and lane-departure prevention that have become commonplace in the segment.

The 2016 Maserati Ghibli's Italian flair makes it unique among midsize luxury sedans, but we recommend that you check out the rest of the field first. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class pretty much invented the four-door-coupe subclass and remains an excellent all-around pick alongside the Audi A7 and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. We also suggest trying conventional midsize luxury sedans like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF. The Ghibli can tug at your heartstrings with its infectious spirit, but it may leave you unsatisfied after the novelty wears off.