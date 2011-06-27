  1. Home
2021 Maserati Ghibli

MSRP range: $74,390 - $109,890
2021 Maserati Ghibli S GranSport Sedan Exterior. Options Shown.
MSRP$75,885
Edmunds suggests you pay$75,885
Other years
Maserati Ghibli for Sale

2021 Maserati Ghibli Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Expressive Italian styling
  • Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
  • Front seats are supportive and comfortable
  • Evocative exhaust note
  • Interior fit and finish lacks the absolute refinement of rivals
  • Rear seat access is a bit tight
  • Lacking some of the latest technology features
  • Limited dealer network
  • Refreshed front and rear styling
  • New 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Improved interior materials
  • Part of the first Ghibli generation introduced for 2014
2021 Maserati Ghibli pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Maserati Ghibli price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Maserati Ghibli.

Features & Specs

GranLusso 4dr Sedan3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$81,890
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower345 hp @ 5500 rpm
S GranSport 4dr Sedan3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$86,190
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
GranSport 4dr Sedan3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$81,890
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower345 hp @ 5500 rpm
S GranLusso 4dr Sedan3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$86,190
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all 2021 Maserati Ghibli specs & features
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Maserati Ghibli a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Ghibli both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Maserati Ghibli fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ghibli gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ghibli has 17.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Maserati Ghibli. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Maserati Ghibli?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Maserati Ghibli:

Learn more

Is the Maserati Ghibli reliable?

To determine whether the Maserati Ghibli is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ghibli. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ghibli's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Maserati Ghibli a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Maserati Ghibli is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Ghibli is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Maserati Ghibli?

The least-expensive 2021 Maserati Ghibli is the 2021 Maserati Ghibli 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,390.

Other versions include:

Learn more

What are the different models of Maserati Ghibli?

If you're interested in the Maserati Ghibli, the next question is, which Ghibli model is right for you? Ghibli variants include GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Ghibli models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Maserati Ghibli

2021 Maserati Ghibli Overview

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli is offered in the following submodels: Ghibli Sedan, Ghibli Trofeo. Available styles include GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Maserati Ghibli and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Ghibli.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Maserati Ghibli and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Ghibli featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

