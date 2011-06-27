Used 2010 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews
Best car ever
This is my first Lincoln and I LOVE this car! I've owned 6 or 8 Mercedes, several Volvos, Cadillac, Chrysler and about everything in between. I traded in a 2010 Lexus RX350 with 2475 miles on it. I HATED that car! It's a new redesign and it's a joke. This Lincoln is turning out to be the best car I've ever owned. I can't say enough good about it. I special ordered and got the standard engine on purpose after trying out both. It has plenty of power and I've seen 27 mpg on the highway at 70 mph. It will always be around 25 or better.
Love this Vehicle
Got everything on it except, parallel parking. Self adjusting cruise control is amazing, so the the navigation system. Front brakes were replaced at 7500 miles, because of scratching sound. They will do it for free. Aside from that this car handles and performs with ease. Three hour trips are a breeze.
Edmunds is Way Off Base!
Have about 6500 miles on the MKT - vehicle is awesome! Styling definitely stands out-not another blah Lexus look-a-like. Performance kicks u- no-what! Lincoln definitely slammed one out of the park with this one. Style, comfort, performance, utility, technology, economy - it's all there - the total package! And guess what I forgot to mention - quality - from an American company - you already know it! If you buy from someone else, you truly are non-American. There is nothing the Asian 3 can offer that surpasses this vehicle.
Has it All
The unique styling is head-turning. The ride, performance, and quality are evident from the first drive. I compared the MKT to Acura MDX, BMW X5, Buick Enclave, and Audi Q7. This is the only car with: heated AND cooled front AND 2nd row seats; Power fold 2nd AND 3rd row seats; easy entry and exit. The fridge/freezer between the 2nd row captain chairs is great. Blind spot and cross traffic alert, Voice everything-from climate, radio, weather, to Nav., adaptive cruise control, auto parallel park are all excellent features that work very well. Thanks Lincoln for making a car that does not look like any other car out there. I want to be noticed as out of the ordinary.
Lincoln MKT
This is really a great car. I have over 9000 miles on my MKT and it's surpassed all my expectations. Who ever said this is a Ford Flex is pretty stupid. Its like saying a Camry comparable a Lexus ES350. The interior is first class the ride is smooth and quiet and most of all fun to drive. The hardware is top shelf and the interior up there with any BMW or Mercedes. Fuel economy is also very good for a car this size. I'm averaging about 19 mpg city/highway.
Sponsored cars related to the MKT
Related Used 2010 Lincoln MKT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator