Used 2010 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews

Best car ever LoveMKT , 07/27/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my first Lincoln and I LOVE this car! I've owned 6 or 8 Mercedes, several Volvos, Cadillac, Chrysler and about everything in between. I traded in a 2010 Lexus RX350 with 2475 miles on it. I HATED that car! It's a new redesign and it's a joke. This Lincoln is turning out to be the best car I've ever owned. I can't say enough good about it. I special ordered and got the standard engine on purpose after trying out both. It has plenty of power and I've seen 27 mpg on the highway at 70 mph. It will always be around 25 or better.

Love this Vehicle HemiFan , 10/28/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Got everything on it except, parallel parking. Self adjusting cruise control is amazing, so the the navigation system. Front brakes were replaced at 7500 miles, because of scratching sound. They will do it for free. Aside from that this car handles and performs with ease. Three hour trips are a breeze.

Edmunds is Way Off Base! FoMoCoBob , 10/23/2010 15 of 17 people found this review helpful Have about 6500 miles on the MKT - vehicle is awesome! Styling definitely stands out-not another blah Lexus look-a-like. Performance kicks u- no-what! Lincoln definitely slammed one out of the park with this one. Style, comfort, performance, utility, technology, economy - it's all there - the total package! And guess what I forgot to mention - quality - from an American company - you already know it! If you buy from someone else, you truly are non-American. There is nothing the Asian 3 can offer that surpasses this vehicle.

Has it All MrBio , 06/22/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful The unique styling is head-turning. The ride, performance, and quality are evident from the first drive. I compared the MKT to Acura MDX, BMW X5, Buick Enclave, and Audi Q7. This is the only car with: heated AND cooled front AND 2nd row seats; Power fold 2nd AND 3rd row seats; easy entry and exit. The fridge/freezer between the 2nd row captain chairs is great. Blind spot and cross traffic alert, Voice everything-from climate, radio, weather, to Nav., adaptive cruise control, auto parallel park are all excellent features that work very well. Thanks Lincoln for making a car that does not look like any other car out there. I want to be noticed as out of the ordinary.