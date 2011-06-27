Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,056
|$8,227
|$9,697
|Clean
|$5,734
|$7,780
|$9,143
|Average
|$5,090
|$6,885
|$8,034
|Rough
|$4,446
|$5,991
|$6,926
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,977
|$7,931
|$9,257
|Clean
|$5,659
|$7,500
|$8,728
|Average
|$5,024
|$6,637
|$7,669
|Rough
|$4,388
|$5,775
|$6,611
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,594
|$7,315
|$8,486
|Clean
|$5,296
|$6,918
|$8,001
|Average
|$4,702
|$6,122
|$7,031
|Rough
|$4,107
|$5,327
|$6,061