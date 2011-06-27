Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,098
|$13,646
|$15,956
|Clean
|$10,536
|$12,942
|$15,109
|Average
|$9,412
|$11,533
|$13,416
|Rough
|$8,288
|$10,124
|$11,722
Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,462
|$12,945
|$15,194
|Clean
|$9,932
|$12,277
|$14,387
|Average
|$8,872
|$10,940
|$12,775
|Rough
|$7,813
|$9,604
|$11,162
Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,904
|$14,409
|$16,680
|Clean
|$11,301
|$13,665
|$15,794
|Average
|$10,096
|$12,177
|$14,024
|Rough
|$8,890
|$10,690
|$12,253