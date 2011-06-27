  1. Home
Used 1995 Lexus SC 400 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 SC 400
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/412.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3506 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Greystone Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Rose Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Black
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Mist Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
