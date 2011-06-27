2022 Kia Stinger GT-Line Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,090
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/32 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/508.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Torque
|311 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Sun and Sound Package
|+$2,300
|Paint Protection Package
|+$200
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Sport Pedals
|+$100
|Carpet Floor Mats
|+$155
|Cargo Net
|+$50
|Cargo Mat
|+$125
|EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink
|+$350
|Cargo Tray Seat Back
|+$130
|Cargo Tray
|+$115
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Alloy Door Sill Plate
|+$130
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Puddle Lamp
|+$285
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Door Sill Applique
|+$110
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$80
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.3 cu.ft.
|EPA interior volume
|117.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|Length
|190.2 in.
|Wheel base
|114.4 in.
|Width
|73.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/45R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
