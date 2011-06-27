  1. Home
2022 Kia Stinger GT-Line Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Stinger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/508.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque311 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sun and Sound Package +$2,300
Paint Protection Package +$200
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Pedals +$100
Carpet Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Net +$50
Cargo Mat +$125
EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink +$350
Cargo Tray Seat Back +$130
Cargo Tray +$115
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Door Sill Plate +$130
Wheel Locks +$60
Puddle Lamp +$285
Mud Guards +$115
Door Sill Applique +$110
Rear Bumper Applique +$80
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume117.1 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Length190.2 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Ascot Green
  • Micro Blue Pearl
  • HiChroma Red
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Panthera Metal
  • Ceramic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/45R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
