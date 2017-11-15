Overall rating 7.0 / 10

The 2018 Kia Niro should be considered a hatchback even though it's officially classified as a hybrid SUV. Crossovers and SUVs typically have extra ground clearance and can be equipped with all-wheel drive for inclement weather driving or even light off-roading. The Niro doesn't check either of these boxes.

The Niro's main appeal comes from a modern exterior design that doesn't shout "hybrid," as well as a relatively peppy powertrain that makes it both capable of outrunning a Toyota Prius and returning up to 50 mpg in combined city and highway driving, according to EPA estimates.

One thing to be aware of with the Niro is how it allocates interior space. Compared to its mechanical sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq, the Niro has a significantly smaller cargo area behind the rear seats. That said, rear passengers in the Niro will enjoy slightly more legroom and headroom, and much of that space can be converted to cargo room when the rear seatbacks are folded.

Like many vehicles from Kia, the Niro offers a healthy number of features for the money, especially at the higher trim levels. But if you genuinely need crossover capability in your hybrid, we'd suggest checking out the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Kia Niro as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.