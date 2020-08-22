Used 2017 Kia Niro for Sale Near Me
- 24,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,624
- 25,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,294$2,616 Below Market
- 57,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,670
- 26,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,490$2,402 Below Market
- 26,648 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,798$1,881 Below Market
- 19,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,900$2,036 Below Market
- certified
2017 Kia Niro EX26,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,456$1,982 Below Market
- certified
2017 Kia Niro LX31,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999$1,464 Below Market
- certified
2017 Kia Niro EX6,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,795$1,964 Below Market
- 64,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,988
- 51,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,255$1,946 Below Market
- 37,127 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,849$1,251 Below Market
- 57,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,435$1,864 Below Market
- 41,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,167
- 62,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,499
- 31,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,749$2,376 Below Market
- 60,729 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,737$1,230 Below Market
- 41,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,800$1,547 Below Market
J.D.,03/01/2017
Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Third update: approaching 30K miles. Still zero problems. Mileage is going up. Now averaging 46-48 mpg under all driving conditions. Slightly higher in the city. Everything is holding together nicely. No squeaks or rattles, and no deterioration of controls or interior surfaces. Still very, very happy. Second Update: 20K miles, zero problems! Mileage is consistent at 43-44 mpg in all conditions. UPDATE: We're now at nearly 8K miles. The Niro has been flawless - - zero recalls, zero software updates, and no initial quality problems. Many times it seems like a new car is infatuating, but over time it begins to show its weaknesses. My complaints with the Niro are remarkably minor; our Grand Touring model has shiny black surfaces around the gear shift, and when the sun hits it, there can be glare in my eyes. Solution: keep a baseball cap over the shifter in sunny weather (this may not affect others who are a different height.) And some of the sensors are a bit sensitive; for instance, if the nose of the car is pointing down (say, after crossing a curb) the front parking sensors might start beeping. No biggie; you can temporarily turn them off with the conveniently located switch right in the center shifter area. On the plus side, these sensors will tell you if you're going to scrape the bottom of the car or if you're going to run over a concrete barrier at the front of a parking space. After several extended road trips, we can pretty much assume that our mileage for both city and highway is consistent at around 45 to 47 mpg, even when driving at 70mph or above for long intervals. The comfort factor has held up, and back seat passengers have made no complaining noises. Cargo capacity is not immense, but the nicely rectangular trunk has few intrusions (holds lots of wine boxes!) Of course the seats go down easily when you need to maximize hauling. We only use Sport mode for entering highways or other "quick" maneuvers, but the extreme boost in torque and power is very handy and we have never felt the car is underpowered. Additional pluses: great turning circle; easy to park because of size and auto-dipping side mirrors as well as a backup camera that both shows the steering angle and the actual rear bumper of the car; excellent integration with Car Play from Apple (now with Google Maps.) Air conditioning is fast and efficient, even on 100 degree days. - - - Initial review follows. - - - The Kia Niro may not be the car for everyone, but is certainly the right car at the right time for us. Many great comfort features, including a heated steering wheel; heated AND ventilated front seats; adjustable power back bolster in the driver's seat; auto folding and dipping rear view mirrors; HID projector headlights; and a host of safety features. The Touring version includes both front and rear parking sensors, a rare find even at twice the price. There's adaptive cruise control, cross traffic detection, Lane Departure warning and collision and pedestrian warning (but no auto-braking or auto steering correction.) The seats are firm but surprisingly comfortable, and the ride is pretty quiet (Touring has more sound proofing packed into it.) The wheelbase is stretched out with the wheels at the corners, for a more supple ride than you'd expect. Apple and and Google Maps plus Spotify and more are delivered via Car Play (also has Android Auto.) This is not a powerful automobile, but with the Sport mode you harness the combined power of both electric and gas motors for a substantial boost when needed via a flick of the gear lever to the side - - great for entering freeways, or for a burst of passing power. In sum, if you're sick of burning through tons of gas, and having to visit the station more often than you'd like, the Niro is the ideal solution, and provides enough comfort and utility to cover most of the bases for singles, couples and small families. It is not really an SUV so much as a "tall wagon" but does carry quite a substantial load with the seat down. It's slightly smaller size and very tight turning circle compared to many SUVs makes it far easier to maneuver and park in urban situations.
