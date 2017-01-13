2017 Kia Niro Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy from the base trim model
- Six-speed transmission shifts like a conventional car's
- One of the more affordable hybrids in the segment
- Batteries are hidden under the rear seat and don't affect cargo space
- All-wheel drive isn't offered despite the crossover styling
- Smaller cargo space compared to some rival models
- The Niro's Touring trim sacrifices some fuel efficiency
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Niro does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
The all-new 2017 Kia Niro is classified as a compact hybrid crossover SUV, though it really functions more like a hatchback. Your view of the road is marginally higher because of the Niro's elevated stance, but Kia doesn't offer the Niro with all-wheel drive, so don't expect to be a snow-busting trailblazer in bad weather. The Niro's core appeal comes from its traditional exterior design (no "hybrid!" shouting here) as well as a new powertrain that is capable of returning up to an EPA-estimated 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
A 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor produce a combined output of 139 horsepower. That's a bit more than average, and it helps the Niro be pretty peppy off the line and keep pace with the rest of its hybrid-electric competition. The Niro further differentiates itself by using a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission in lieu of the more conventional continuously variable transmission (CVT). The shifts come quick and smooth, and we think it provides a more pleasant driving experience compared to a CVT automatic, especially under maximum acceleration.
The Toyota Prius still reigns supreme in terms of fuel economy, and a RAV4 Hybrid bests the Niro for cargo space, but overall the new Kia Niro should hit the spot for a lot of hybrid shoppers.
2017 Kia Niro models
The Kia Niro is available in five trims beginning with the base FE, gradually adding features at each level with the LX, EX, Touring and limited-edition Touring Launch. All trims come powered by the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid-electric powertrain (139 hp, 195 lb-ft total output) that sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The FE is the most basic, but also the lightest and most fuel-efficient model, while the well-equipped Touring provides a host of modern comfort features.
The base FE comes with features including 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, six-way manually adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable drive modes, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, Uvo eServices app suite, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.
The LX is the next trim up and adds rear LED taillights, roof rails, keyless ignition and entry, an underfloor storage tray for the rear cargo area and a rear center armrest with cupholders. Stand-alone options on the LX include front foglights, LED daytime running lights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The EX trim includes everything above, including the LX options, plus power-folding and heated side mirrors, a high-gloss black upper console, combination cloth and leather upholstery, heated front seats, rear air-conditioning vents, an additional USB charger and a blind-spot monitoring system. You can also equip the EX with a sunroof, LED interior lights, a power driver seat and additional active safety systems such as lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
In addition to the EX model equipment, the top Touring trim comes with 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a glossy black front grille trim, the sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, HD and satellite radio, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, LED interior lights and door scuff plates. Options that are only available on the Touring trim include xenon headlights, a 110-volt outlet and a wireless phone charger. The active safety systems available to the EX model are also available on Touring models.
The limited Touring Launch model sits in between the EX and top Touring trims in terms of equipment, but it comes in two unique paint colors with a different metallic grille insert. The only items it shares with the Touring trim include the 18-inch wheels, the power driver seat, and the 8-inch infotainment system with premium Harman Kardon audio. Otherwise it's closer to the EX trim and isn't offered with any options, including the active safety systems.
Trim tested
Driving2.5
Comfort3.5
Interior4.0
Utility3.0
Technology3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|2.5
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Niro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Niro models:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and interval to the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Identifies lane markings and alerts you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Niro
Related Used 2017 Kia Niro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento