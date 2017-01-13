  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(46)
2017 Kia Niro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy from the base trim model
  • Six-speed transmission shifts like a conventional car's
  • One of the more affordable hybrids in the segment
  • Batteries are hidden under the rear seat and don't affect cargo space
  • All-wheel drive isn't offered despite the crossover styling
  • Smaller cargo space compared to some rival models
  • The Niro's Touring trim sacrifices some fuel efficiency
Which Niro does Edmunds recommend?

Those looking for maximum fuel efficiency will want the base Niro FE, with a combined city/highway fuel economy of 50 mpg. However, we think the additional comfort and convenience of the EX trim with items such as push-button start, heated seats, blind-spot monitoring and optional active safety systems are worth the added cost and only marginally affect overall fuel economy.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

The all-new 2017 Kia Niro is classified as a compact hybrid crossover SUV, though it really functions more like a hatchback. Your view of the road is marginally higher because of the Niro's elevated stance, but Kia doesn't offer the Niro with all-wheel drive, so don't expect to be a snow-busting trailblazer in bad weather. The Niro's core appeal comes from its traditional exterior design (no "hybrid!" shouting here) as well as a new powertrain that is capable of returning up to an EPA-estimated 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

A 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor produce a combined output of 139 horsepower. That's a bit more than average, and it helps the Niro be pretty peppy off the line and keep pace with the rest of its hybrid-electric competition. The Niro further differentiates itself by using a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission in lieu of the more conventional continuously variable transmission (CVT). The shifts come quick and smooth, and we think it provides a more pleasant driving experience compared to a CVT automatic, especially under maximum acceleration.

The Toyota Prius still reigns supreme in terms of fuel economy, and a RAV4 Hybrid bests the Niro for cargo space, but overall the new Kia Niro should hit the spot for a lot of hybrid shoppers.

2017 Kia Niro models

The Kia Niro is available in five trims beginning with the base FE, gradually adding features at each level with the LX, EX, Touring and limited-edition Touring Launch. All trims come powered by the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid-electric powertrain (139 hp, 195 lb-ft total output) that sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The FE is the most basic, but also the lightest and most fuel-efficient model, while the well-equipped Touring provides a host of modern comfort features.

The base FE comes with features including 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, six-way manually adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable drive modes, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, Uvo eServices app suite, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.

The LX is the next trim up and adds rear LED taillights, roof rails, keyless ignition and entry, an underfloor storage tray for the rear cargo area and a rear center armrest with cupholders. Stand-alone options on the LX include front foglights, LED daytime running lights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The EX trim includes everything above, including the LX options, plus power-folding and heated side mirrors, a high-gloss black upper console, combination cloth and leather upholstery, heated front seats, rear air-conditioning vents, an additional USB charger and a blind-spot monitoring system. You can also equip the EX with a sunroof, LED interior lights, a power driver seat and additional active safety systems such as lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

In addition to the EX model equipment, the top Touring trim comes with 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a glossy black front grille trim, the sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, HD and satellite radio, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, LED interior lights and door scuff plates. Options that are only available on the Touring trim include xenon headlights, a 110-volt outlet and a wireless phone charger. The active safety systems available to the EX model are also available on Touring models.

The limited Touring Launch model sits in between the EX and top Touring trims in terms of equipment, but it comes in two unique paint colors with a different metallic grille insert. The only items it shares with the Touring trim include the 18-inch wheels, the power driver seat, and the 8-inch infotainment system with premium Harman Kardon audio. Otherwise it's closer to the EX trim and isn't offered with any options, including the active safety systems.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Kia Niro Touring (1.6L four-cyl. gas-electric hybrid; 6-speed dual-clutch automatic).

Driving

2.5
Edmunds instrumented testing confirms the Niro to be quicker than its rival, the Toyota Prius, by a good margin. However, we also found its emergency braking performance to be subpar, and the powertrain tuning on this production model to be far more crude than the model we previously drove.

Acceleration

3.0
When driven in the default "Eco" mode, the Niro feels wholly unmotivated. In Sport mode, the Niro accelerates to 60 mph nearly a full second quicker than the Toyota Prius. There's good low-end torque and the transmission shifts quick, but this mode is less efficient. We need an in-between mode.

Braking

2.5
Braking feels completely natural under normal conditions, and the switch over from electric-regeneration to conventional brakes is imperceivable. Under panic braking however, the pedal goes to the floor and the test-best stopping distance from 60 mph at 129 feet is truck territory. Not good.

Steering

3.0
Steering is direct and responsive with a good level of assist. And there's a clear difference in the degree of assist when you switch between Normal and Sport mode. But this car lacks a clear sense of on-center feel or feedback, which can be disconcerting because it demands constant attention.

Handling

3.5
The Niro handles more like a car than a crossover, because it's essentially a hatchback. It stays planted through turns better than expected, will rotate nicely off throttle, and carries its weight lower thanks to batteries mounted beneath the rear passenger seat.

Drivability

2.0
Driving in the default Eco mode in this test car revealed some unpleasant characteristics we didn't experience in a prototype sample. Its anemic takeoff power and lazy first-to-second shift is only remedied by driving in Sport mode. We're not sure what changed, but we hope they change it back.

Off-road

1.0
At the very least, crossovers should have the option of all-wheel and decent ground clearance. The Niro unfortunately has neither, and people expecting otherwise will be disappointed.

Comfort

3.5
The Niro may not feel luxurious, but there's still a good level of comfort on hand for the daily commute. The seats have sufficient support and powerful heaters, with ventilation available at the Touring level. The biggest strike is the amount of road noise, which could get tiresome on long drives.

Seat comfort

3.5
The seats aren't anything fancy but have good padding and decent lateral and lumbar support. The EX model comes with very effective seat heaters with three levels of intensity. The max heat level is hotter than most, which is really nice in freezing climates.

Ride comfort

3.0
Ride comfort for the most part is agreeable. While we didn't experience any harsh crashing over bumps, we wouldn't call the Niro plush either. On the other hand, body movement felt well controlled and car-like, instead of floppy like a tall SUV or crossover.

Noise & vibration

3.0
There is a fair amount of road noise and the occasional sound of loose gravel pinging against the underbody. Wind noise is better isolated, though there is still a little bit of it around the front side view mirrors at highway speeds. The interior is completely absent of squeaks and rattles.

Climate control

4.0
Dual climate controls are straightforward and easy to reach, with the usual assortment of buttons and knobs for fan speed, temperature, etc. The system performed well to maintain pleasant cabin temps and the heated steering wheel on the Touring trim isn't included in at the EX.

Interior

4.0
The cabin of the Niro is easy to get in and out of and scores high marks for interior passenger space, driver accommodation and a simple user interface. We might have had a small complaint with rear visibility, but all Niros come with rearview cameras, which makes it a nonissue.

Ease of use

4.0
The touchscreen infotainment menus take a little familiarization but are easy enough to figure out and have shortcut buttons. When using the stalks to change headlight or wiper settings, a prompt appears in the gauge cluster showing your selection and others available. That's a nice feature.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
The doors open wide, almost to 90 degrees, with nice size openings and comfortable seat heights. You still sit down into the seat rather than slide in because the bottom seat cushion height is around knee level. There's a small stepover, but it should be easy for most, including elderly passengers.

Driving position

5.0
The tilt-and-telescoping steering column has a lot of adjustment, and the optional power driver seat has two-way lumbar adjustment and height adjustment. It's pretty easy to find a comfortable driving position thanks to copious amounts of head- and legroom to suit a wide range of drivers.

Roominess

3.5
There is good head- and legroom both front and rear, but hard plastic front seatbacks don't leave much of a buffer if sitting behind an especially tall driver. The middle passenger will appreciate the relatively flat floor, but sitting three adults in back will be a little tight.

Visibility

4.0
Even with the raked front roof pillars, forward visibility is pretty good. The thick rear pillars create a bit of a blind spot when you're looking over your shoulder, but the view directly back is decent and relatively unobstructed by the rear headrests. A rearview camera is standard on all trims.

Quality

2.5
A lot of hard plastic covers the lower half of the doors, dash and center console. In the light gray color scheme, it makes the interior look cheap. Even the soft-touch surfaces on the upper parts of the dash lack a quality feel. Armrest padding isn't bad but could be more ample on the doors.

Utility

3.0
Compared to a small sedan, the Niro offers an appealing amount of utility for its size. However, when compared to other hybrid hatchbacks or crossover SUVs in the class, it doesn't offer quite as much cargo space or clever cabin storage for small items.

Small-item storage

3.0
There's convenient storage for personal items forward of the gear shifter, where you would charge your phone wirelessly if so equipped (Touring only). The door pockets will hold a 16-ounce water bottle and a couple other small items but are on the narrow side. The center armrest bin is average size.

Cargo space

3.0
The 60/40-split rear seats fold perfectly flat, and the optional underfloor storage adds a bit more utility. Yet, at 19.4 cubic feet with all seats in place (54.5 cubic feet with them folded), the Niro doesn't have as much space as most of the other hybrid hatchback offerings.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
LATCH anchors are tucked away in between cushions where the rear seatbacks fold down, which makes access kind of difficult. There is a pair of anchors per outboard rear seat and an easy-access top tether on the back of each seat.

Technology

3.5
The Niro is strong on the technology front, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included as standard equipment and a host of available advanced safety systems that aren't even offered on some cars above its class. The Uvo navigation system could use a design update but functions well.

Audio & navigation

3.0
The Uvo navigation system is the same as in other Kia models, easy to use but beginning to look dated compared to other systems out on the market. The base stereo system won't impress the more musically savvy like the optional Harman Kardon system does.

Smartphone integration

4.5
With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard in all models, you likely won't miss the upgraded navigation system in the Touring model. Touring trim models also have the option of wireless charging for smartphones that have the capability, but it isn't available at the EX level.

Driver aids

3.5
The adaptive cruise control (called Smart Cruise Control) works pretty well to maintain a distance between the Niro and the car in front, but it will only bring the Niro to a complete stop for a moment before relinquishing control.

Voice control

4.0
Native voice controls are available for navigation, radio, phone and even Google search (if equipped). The prompts are straightforward, and voice recognition works pretty well. And with Apple CarPlay standard, you have the power of Siri through the car's voice control button.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.0 / 5
Driving2.5
Comfort3.5
Interior4.0
Utility3.0
Technology3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Niro.

5(63%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.4
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable Hybrid Keeps on Keeping On at 30k
J.D.,03/01/2017
Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Third update: approaching 30K miles. Still zero problems. Mileage is going up. Now averaging 46-48 mpg under all driving conditions. Slightly higher in the city. Everything is holding together nicely. No squeaks or rattles, and no deterioration of controls or interior surfaces. Still very, very happy. Second Update: 20K miles, zero problems! Mileage is consistent at 43-44 mpg in all conditions. UPDATE: We're now at nearly 8K miles. The Niro has been flawless - - zero recalls, zero software updates, and no initial quality problems. Many times it seems like a new car is infatuating, but over time it begins to show its weaknesses. My complaints with the Niro are remarkably minor; our Grand Touring model has shiny black surfaces around the gear shift, and when the sun hits it, there can be glare in my eyes. Solution: keep a baseball cap over the shifter in sunny weather (this may not affect others who are a different height.) And some of the sensors are a bit sensitive; for instance, if the nose of the car is pointing down (say, after crossing a curb) the front parking sensors might start beeping. No biggie; you can temporarily turn them off with the conveniently located switch right in the center shifter area. On the plus side, these sensors will tell you if you're going to scrape the bottom of the car or if you're going to run over a concrete barrier at the front of a parking space. After several extended road trips, we can pretty much assume that our mileage for both city and highway is consistent at around 45 to 47 mpg, even when driving at 70mph or above for long intervals. The comfort factor has held up, and back seat passengers have made no complaining noises. Cargo capacity is not immense, but the nicely rectangular trunk has few intrusions (holds lots of wine boxes!) Of course the seats go down easily when you need to maximize hauling. We only use Sport mode for entering highways or other "quick" maneuvers, but the extreme boost in torque and power is very handy and we have never felt the car is underpowered. Additional pluses: great turning circle; easy to park because of size and auto-dipping side mirrors as well as a backup camera that both shows the steering angle and the actual rear bumper of the car; excellent integration with Car Play from Apple (now with Google Maps.) Air conditioning is fast and efficient, even on 100 degree days. - - - Initial review follows. - - - The Kia Niro may not be the car for everyone, but is certainly the right car at the right time for us. Many great comfort features, including a heated steering wheel; heated AND ventilated front seats; adjustable power back bolster in the driver's seat; auto folding and dipping rear view mirrors; HID projector headlights; and a host of safety features. The Touring version includes both front and rear parking sensors, a rare find even at twice the price. There's adaptive cruise control, cross traffic detection, Lane Departure warning and collision and pedestrian warning (but no auto-braking or auto steering correction.) The seats are firm but surprisingly comfortable, and the ride is pretty quiet (Touring has more sound proofing packed into it.) The wheelbase is stretched out with the wheels at the corners, for a more supple ride than you'd expect. Apple and and Google Maps plus Spotify and more are delivered via Car Play (also has Android Auto.) This is not a powerful automobile, but with the Sport mode you harness the combined power of both electric and gas motors for a substantial boost when needed via a flick of the gear lever to the side - - great for entering freeways, or for a burst of passing power. In sum, if you're sick of burning through tons of gas, and having to visit the station more often than you'd like, the Niro is the ideal solution, and provides enough comfort and utility to cover most of the bases for singles, couples and small families. It is not really an SUV so much as a "tall wagon" but does carry quite a substantial load with the seat down. It's slightly smaller size and very tight turning circle compared to many SUVs makes it far easier to maneuver and park in urban situations.
All we expected and more
Retired grandparent,12/30/2017
LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
We are at 10,000 miles and the car has been perfect. In trying to think of something negative, the only two things are that the gasoline engine/exhaust may be noisier than a typical 4-cyl but maybe that only seems that way since the car is so quiet in EV mode. The other thing is that it seems the engine is programmed to kick in when battery charge gets below about 50% and it seems like it should be able to run EV until battery gets lower than that. But how can we complain when we get over 60mpg on most trips. We learned a few things to nurse those extra MPG: When accelerating, keep the fuel economy meter below the halfway mark, when you reach cruising speed, momentarily let off the gas to force the EV mode to kick in, then gently press gas pedal to maintain your speed on battery (If you keep foot on gas pedal, it tends to remain in gasoline mode). When braking, anticipate stops and press brake lightly so that the regen slows down the vehicle without having to use the friction wasting brakes until necessary. Try to avoid high-speed freeway driving (we found MPG really drops above 60-65 MPH). In moderate weather we get over 60 MPG but in cold weather we were only getting 45-50 MPG. For maximum MPG, only use A/C and headlights when necessary, and for short local trips in cold weather, don't turn on the heater (if forces the gasoline engine to run even when your battery us charged in order to produce heat for the passenger compartment. Unless you need defroster, wear your coat and gloves and leave the gasoline engine off. I have recently added a small silicon block heater pad on the underside of the oil pan to warm the engine on cold winter mornings so the engine is warm when starting and doesn't have to run nearly as much to produce heat, and expect our winter MPG will greatly improve.
An Excellent Hybrid Vehicle
Joseph Bristow,10/11/2017
LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I have driven the 2017 Kia Niro LX for over two months, and I have really come to like the car. I had been driving a 2006 Ford Focus ZX5 (four-door hatchback bought new in 2006), so this was a big step up for me. I found the Niro to be very comfortable with an excellent climate control system. The entertainment system is awesome. Bluetooth connectivity is perfect for local driving, while Android Auto is great for long-distance trips. You don't need a navigation system with Android Auto. Just select the "Maps" button to open a map that shows where you are and traffic in your area. You can get turn-by-turn directions as well. Voice commands work well, and I haven't had any issues with being understood. The cargo area is similar to what my Focus had. It's perfect for groceries and really expands when you put the rear seats down. The glove compartment is a little small, but I don't have a lot of items to store, so it's not much of an issue for me. Acceleration in Eco mode is sluggish, as every review says, but Sport mode gives you the option of beefing up acceleration. I rarely use Sport mode, as I don't care about the slow acceleration. My goal with the Niro is to get the best gas mileage I can. To that end, I get about 45 mpg, measured by taking the number of miles I've driven divided by the amount of gas I put in the car (I stop filling when the pump handle pops). That is far better than I ever got in my old Focus, and to be able to go over 400 miles on a single tank is fantastic. Probably the one disappointing thing is the gas mileage I get on short trips. I happen to live within a mile of a commercial center, so getting groceries, eating meals and visiting other stores results in about a 2-mile round trip. I had imagined that the Niro would act like an electric car in that situation, but it doesn't. No matter how gentle I am with the gas pedal, I cannot get it to stay in electric mode during these short trips, which results in 25 to 30 mpg per trip, hurting my overall gas mileage. It's something I do quite often, so I'm hoping that future iterations of the Niro will be better at using electric mode on short trips. Interestingly, the Niro will utilize electric mode quite frequently in stop-and-go traffic, which makes me laugh at the other cars burning gas while I'm drifting along in electric mode. Despite my disappointment, I'm very pleased with the gas mileage I get from my Niro. I leased the Niro because 2017 is the first year for the model and it is my first experience driving a hybrid car. Given how pleased I am with the car, I'll likely turn it in and buy a new Niro when the lease is up.
Flawed operational system in Niro
Janet F,03/14/2017
Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
On 2/27/17 I bought a KIA Niro Touring. On 3/6/17 it wouldn't start and needed to be towed. Kia service told me the car was normal but I needed to drive it more to keep the battery charged. This does not seem to be a problem with my particular vehicle, rather a design choice KIA made. I use the car daily for my work commute, errands, etc. though apparently this usage is not adequate to have a reliable operating vehicle. Kia does not inform the public the vehicle will not operate unless it has a minimum daily usage time. I bought the car assuming I could use it like any car. As much as I like the idea of an eco-friendly vehicle, I take exception to the concept that it must be driven extra time than my needs dictate to keep the battery charged. The service provider suggested I keep the engine running for 20-40 minutes but can just leave the car locked because of the smart key. This does not sound smart to me. I spoke directly with Kia Motors regarding my situation and they stand by their vehicle saying it is normal and the only problem is I am not driving it enough to keep the battery charged. They advised me to drive more. I would not like others to find themselves in my unfortunate situation. Please be mindful before making a purchase.
See all 46 reviews of the 2017 Kia Niro
Features & Specs

MPG
51 city / 46 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
139 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
51 city / 46 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
139 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
46 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
139 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
52 city / 49 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
139 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Kia Niro features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Niro models:

Blind-Spot Detection
Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
Smart Cruise Control
Maintains a set speed and interval to the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
Lane Departure Warning
Identifies lane markings and alerts you if you begin to drift out of your lane.

More about the 2017 Kia Niro

Used 2017 Kia Niro Overview

The Used 2017 Kia Niro is offered in the following submodels: Niro SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Kia Niro?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Kia Niro trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Kia Niro LX is priced between $15,599 and$17,188 with odometer readings between 23114 and59466 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Niro EX is priced between $17,297 and$20,885 with odometer readings between 15888 and54182 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Niro Touring is priced between $16,594 and$22,998 with odometer readings between 16073 and105688 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Kia Niros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Kia Niro for sale near. There are currently 29 used and CPO 2017 Niros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,599 and mileage as low as 15888 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Kia Niro.

Can't find a used 2017 Kia Niros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Niro for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,064.

Find a used Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Niro for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,188.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Kia Niro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

