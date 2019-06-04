  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Niro EV
  4. 2019 Kia Niro EV
Edmunds Rating
8.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(11)
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Niro
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2019 Kia Niro EV

What’s new

  • New electric-only version of the Kia Niro
  • Estimated 239 miles of range
  • Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard safety features
  • Plenty of driving range for an affordable EV
  • Fun to drive, with zippy acceleration and surprisingly decent handling
  • Clever interior storage solutions
  • All-wheel drive isn't available despite crossover-like styling
  • Leather upholstery is a little stiff
Other years
2020
2019
Kia Niro EV for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$38,500
Save as much as $3,876
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,876 with Edmunds

2019 Kia Niro EV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Niro EV does Edmunds recommend?

Although the additional luxury features of the EX Premium are nice to have, we think you'll be satisfied with the base Niro EX. It comes standard with Kia's suite of active driver assists and all of the company's latest advanced infotainment features. The fast charger, big battery and roomy interior are all part of the deal, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.3 / 10

Consumers have spoken up: They want an electric vehicle that is full of features, offers a long driving range and doesn't look like a prop from a science fiction movie. Kia, for its part, is satiating that demand with the new 2019 Niro EV.

For starters, you can drive the Niro EV for an estimated 239 miles before you'll need to recharge. That's more than enough for most daily driving tasks and the occasional weekend trip. And when it's time to charge, you can hook up to the Niro's standard fast-charger port to add about 100 miles' worth of driving range in about 30 minutes (or go from 0% to 80% in 75 minutes). Otherwise, if you're at home and plugged into a 220-volt wall socket, the Niro's onboard charger can fill up the battery in about 9.5 hours.

Kia has also given the Niro EV a robust electric motor that produces 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque. When it's time to slow down, you can adjust the amount of regenerative braking, from minimal to aggressive, to let the car send some of the braking energy back to the battery.

Another benefit to the Niro EV is its high degree of infotainment and safety technology. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration are standard, as are adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot detection, front collision mitigation and lane departure warning.

Just like the regular Niro, which is a gasoline-electric hybrid, the Niro EV has SUV-like styling. All-wheel drive isn't part of the package, but you do get 18.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats. And if you need more, fold down the seatbacks for a healthy 53 cubic feet. The interior is roomy and suitable for tall passengers, and the seats are plush enough for all the miles the Niro can travel on a charge.

Are there other EVs with similar range? The Chevrolet Bolt and the Hyundai Kona EV come to mind, as does the Nissan Leaf Plus. But the Niro has a roomier rear seat than the Kona, more power than the Leaf Plus, and better active driver assists than the Bolt. It's definitely worth checking out if you're shopping for an electric vehicle.

2019 Kia Niro EV models

The 2019 Kia Niro EV is a five-passenger battery electric vehicle available in two trim levels. It starts with the EX, which comes with an excellent set of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen display and many advanced driver safety aids. The EX Premium adds luxury items such as leather upholstery and premium audio.

Powering both trims is a 64-kWh lithium battery and an electric motor that produces 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque. The combination allows the Niro EV to travel an estimated 239 miles on a charge. A Combined Charging System (CCS) DC fast charger and a 7.2-kW Level 2 charger are both included to take care of charging duties.

The EX comes with 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, roof rails, heated power-folding side mirrors, an acoustic-damping front windshield, heat-reflecting front side windows, and tinted rear windows. On the inside, you get a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, automatic climate control (with vents for the rear passengers), a 7-inch central touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system.

Safety equipment is also well-represented. The Niro EV EX comes with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a rearview camera.

The EX Premium model features LED taillights and interior lighting, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a larger 8-inch infotainment screen with navigation, an eight-speaker audio system and a wireless phone charger.

Because both Niros come well-equipped, there aren't many option packages for them. You can get a wireless phone charger added on to your EX model, and EX Premium models can get a Launch package that includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink buttons, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, a cargo cover, and both front and rear parking sensors. Niros sold in cold-climate areas also come with a battery heater and a heat pump.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Niro EV EX Premium.

Scorecard

Overall8.3 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0

The Niro EV may be marketed as a crossover, but it moves and handles like a hot hatch. Power is plentiful, immediate and delivered smoothly. Braking distances are good with straight, consistent stops. The Niro offers partial one-pedal driving, but it won't bring you to a complete stop unless you hold the steering paddle. The steering is direct but doesn't translate very much feedback from the road. When pushed, the Niro's suspension keeps the car planted and composed. It's fun to drive this car quickly.

The eco tires are the biggest limiting factor here. Better tires might improve things like the numb steering, but we think the benefit to the Niro's range and the long tread life are worth the performance sacrifice.

Comfort

8.5

We like the way the Niro rides. The battery pack keeps the weight low, and the EV's sophisticated multilink suspension keeps road imperfections in check without being overly soft or bouncy. The seats are well-shaped but firm, and they don't offer a ton of adjustment. The dual-zone climate control works quickly and evenly, and the rear air vents are a welcome feature for passengers. Heated and ventilated seats are optional, which is a bit rare in this class but not at this price.

It's supremely quiet too, with little wind, tire or road noise coming into the cabin. At low speeds, the car emits a futuristic whirring sound that's required to help alert pedestrians. It fades away above 20 mph.

Interior

8.5

Kia nailed the Niro's interior. There's plenty of legroom and headroom in the rear — something we've knocked some competitors for not having — and quite a bit of open space up front because of the fully electronic shifter.

Complaints are few: Visibility could be better with larger windows, and more height adjustment for the driver's seat would improve the driving position. Otherwise, the wide-opening doors and a slightly higher hip point make getting in and out easy for both front and rear passengers.

Utility

7.5

Rear cargo space is likely the Niro's weakest aspect, placing near the bottom of the class with the Chevy Bolt when it comes to total storage capacity. But even so, the space itself is wide and the seats fold flat, which makes it usable. By the numbers, though, it falls short of models such as the Hyundai Kona and the Nissan Leaf.

It's not all bad news. There are a good number of places for small items and a sizable pass-through in the console that makes accessing cubbies and bins a cinch. All four doors feature pockets and water bottle holders. The main cupholders are adjustable and can be folded away to provide another bin or room for larger water bottles. Finally, a large rear seat with easily accessible latches makes it relatively easy to install or remove a car seat.

Technology

8.5

The Niro's infotainment system is functional and easy to use, but the interface itself looks dated and bland. There are EV-specific screens that show range, driving data and more, which is a welcome feature for eco-conscious drivers. We wish the touchscreen was either larger or placed higher on the dash. Syncing a smartphone is easy, and the Niro quickly reconnects once you get back inside. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. There are one data and two charging USB ports as well as a wireless charging pad.

Like the Kona Electric, the Niro offers a full suite of advanced driver aids standard, though the execution could be improved. We like the smooth and easy operation of the adaptive cruise control, especially in traffic, but we found the lane-centering to be too aggressive, constantly fighting your hands to keep things straight.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Niro EV.

5 star reviews: 82%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • electrical system
  • dashboard
  • acceleration
  • technology
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • visibility
  • road noise
  • seats
  • brakes
  • fuel efficiency
  • lights
  • climate control
  • spaciousness
  • infotainment system
  • warranty
  • value
  • steering wheel
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great EV solution for the real world
olliedawg,
EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)

We drove the Nissan Leaf Plus (dubbed "fuddy-duddy" with a chintzy interior by the spouse, although we liked the size and driving dynamics), the Chevy Bolt Premier (fun to drive, but the styrofoam dashboard and the ass-killing seats...what was GM thinking), the i3 (fun and completely impractical and overpriced)...you get the picture. The Kia Niro EV in the EX Premium trim hits all the right notes: comfortable seats, logical layout, tons of safety features, excellent range for everyday driving (ignore the MPG on this review -- n/a to this car), reasonable storage space, and look at that warranty. Don't buy any EV, just lease it. We're extremely pleased with our choice.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car with excellent features
Jay in Texas,
EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)

I really like driving this car with it's excellent acceleration and features. My favorite feature is the adaptive cruise control. Set the maximum speed you want and it tracks the car ahead if it is traveling at a lower speed. Another great feature that isn't often mentioned is the Auto Hold. Bring the car to a stop at a light and it stays in place without holding the brake pedal. Just touch the accelerator to go when the traffic starts moving. The regenerative braking is adjustable but there is an Auto Regen setting that works great to slow the car when the traffic ahead slows. On the Premium model, the cooled seats are another feature we have really enjoyed during the summer months. I also like the option of the real time tire pressure display. With normal driving, charging has only been needed about once a week on a Level 2 charger. While the car is not self driving, it comes very close on roads with well marked lanes. It takes care of all the normal driving and you just need to take over for any unusual circumstances. It would be nice to have an automated tailgate but it is easy to operate the manual gate with one hand. Overall, the Niro EV is a car that does a lot for the driver and quickly spoils you with the advantages of electric driving.

4 out of 5 stars, Superb safety and tech featured EV away from Tesla
Paulk,
EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)

This is fun to drive, flies off the line with plenty of wheel spins if you wanted to. But I felt that ECO mode driving was sufficient for me to use on daily commute. Its' 239 mile range is superb in these days in age for it's base trim, EX model starting at $ 38k here in the US and with the supplies becoming more available, we should expect some incentives to go along in the near future. This EV is very powerful off the line, therefore making it really fun to drive when maneuvering in and out of traffic. But I felt it has too much power for the size and weight of the car that I couldn't get a good launch off the line without having to spin the wheel and losing the control of the car altogether. This car is all about the tech! All the safety features you need are standard, which includes blind side monitor, lane keep assist, frontal collision avoidance and adoptive cruise control. It also has so many little cool and useful gadgets that you'll find it interesting finding out all these one by one as you drive. I opted for EX Premium trim as lease cost was only about $ 10 more per month and it include moon roof and leather seats among few other options added. All in all, it's affordable 200+ mile EV compared to other similary equipped and ranged EVs out there right now. And I trust that Kia will deliver what they promised in quality and battery life. We'll wait and see.

5 out of 5 stars, Best EV for the Money
Curtman60,
EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)

Excellent range and loaded with safety features. I am getting 348 miles of range in the warm weather and just about 295 in the winter. Kia has really nailed it with the user interface and UVO system as it is very user friendly. There are only two things this car really needs and one is all wheel drive and the other is memory seat settings for the drivers seat. I have the EX Premium model and it has the LED lights with Auto bright lights that are awesome. It also has stop and go cruise control that will steer for me when it can read the lines in the road.

Write a review

See all 11 reviews

2019 Kia Niro EV video

2019 Kia Niro EV | First Look | Paris Auto Show

2019 Kia Niro EV | First Look | Paris Auto Show

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: We first saw the Kia Niro EV, as it'll be known in the US, back at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. Now, nine months later, it's making its debut in production form here in Paris, and we're told it'll be in US dealerships next year. Apart from a new grill and a bit of blue detail, it looks pretty much like any other Niro, which I think is a good thing. It doesn't feel the need to shout about its eco-pretensions. It should be effective, though. Kia's claiming a range around 240 miles, which will be highly competitive up against rivals like the Chevy Volt and Nissan LEAF. Inside, you get a bit more blue detailing, an extra storage box where the gear stick once was, and this 7-inch touch screen has been reconfigured with more information. There's even a function that allows you to calculate how much carbon dioxide you save by choosing EV compared with a gasoline alternative, so you can feel extra smug and self-righteous.

Edmunds Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver takes a close look at the production-ready 2019 Kia Niro EV at the Paris auto show. Aside from its grille-turned-charge-port and some blue detailing, the fully electric Niro looks like any other Niro, which Alistair endorses. Check out the video for more details on the new Niro EV.

Features & Specs

EX 4dr SUV features & specs
EX 4dr SUV
electric DD
MSRP$38,500
MPG 123 city / 102 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower201 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all for sale
EX Premium 4dr SUV features & specs
EX Premium 4dr SUV
electric DD
MSRP$44,000
MPG 123 city / 102 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower201 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Kia Niro EV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Niro EV safety features:

Blind-Spot Detection
Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
Smart Cruise Control
Maintains a set speed and distance behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
Lane Departure Warning
Identifies lane markings and alerts you if you begin to drift out of your lane.

Kia Niro EV vs. the competition

Kia Niro EV vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

The Niro Plug-In Hybrid makes sense if you prefer the more traditional approach to fueling your car. It has a gasoline engine in conjunction with an electric powertrain to allow the Niro PHEV to switch to hybrid mode when the battery is empty. Its EV range, however, is only 26 miles.

Compare Kia Niro EV & Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid features

Kia Niro EV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona and the Niro share similar powertrains, but the Kona provides a slight edge thanks to its estimated 258 miles of driving range, compared to the Niro's 239 miles. Chalk it up to a smaller footprint and lighter weight. For most buyers, the deciding factor could come down to choosing between the Niro's roomier rear seat or the Kona's better range.

Compare Kia Niro EV & Hyundai Kona Electric features

Kia Niro EV vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Bolt's smaller size is a boon for city dwellers and street parkers alike. It still has a decent-size rear seat and cargo space, too. We also like the Bolt's more appealing regenerative braking system since you can adjust it to provide a true one-pedal driving experience. But the Niro counters with a nicer interior and less polarizing styling.

Compare Kia Niro EV & Chevrolet Bolt EV features

Related Niro EV Articles

2019 Kia Niro EV First Drive

Sensible Electric Vehicle Shoes

Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerFebruary 7th, 2019

We're now experiencing the first waves of tropical squall "Electric Vehicle." Even the affordable end of the EV spectrum is seeing plenty of action, and the latest new arrival is the 2019 Kia Niro EV. Like the regular Niro, the Niro EV is styled to look like a crossover SUV but is really more of a hatchback. But while the regular Niro is a hybrid, the Niro EV is propelled solely by battery power.

Plenty of Range

With an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range, the Niro EV is the longest-range electric vehicle that Kia has yet produced by a good margin; the company's other current EV, the 2019 Soul EV, runs out of electrons at 111 miles. This range puts the Niro in the thick of established competitors such as the Chevrolet Bolt (238 miles) and the new long-range Nissan Leaf (226 miles). Additional options for car shoppers include Kia's corporate sibling Hyundai in the form of the Kona EV (258 miles) and, to a lesser extent, the pricier Tesla Model 3 Mid Range (264 miles).

Despite the Niro EV bearing a strikingly similar size, shape and price as the Kona EV, the reality is that the two are built on different platforms. Niros are on the automaker's shared Eco-Car platform that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq. This platform was designed specifically with electrification in mind, whether hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric. The Kona, meanwhile, is built on a different platform that also accommodates traditional powertrains sans electrons.

A key takeaway for car shoppers is that the Niro's 106.3-inch wheelbase is nearly 4 inches longer than the Kona's, and it's devoted almost entirely to increasing backseat legroom. Otherwise, their dimensions are curiously alike.

Shared Electric Powertrain

The Niro EV essentially shares its entire powertrain with the Kona EV. Also included are a permanent magnet electric motor (201 horsepower, 291 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels, a 7.2-kW SAE Combo onboard charger, and a 64-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.

With that said, there are a few minor differences between the two implementations. Kia fits the Kiro EV with a shorter 8.21:1 axle ratio (the Kona EV's is 7.98:1), which bolsters acceleration at the expense of range at higher speeds. And it sources its battery cells from SK Innovations; LG supplies the Hyundai's.

Like many purpose-built EVs, the Niro EV's mattress-size battery lurks beneath the floor of the passenger compartment, between the front and rear axles. To maintain the same ground clearance as the existing Niro, engineers raised the entire body of the Niro EV by 1 inch to accommodate its low-slung battery. From the front seat, there's no difference in headroom or legroom compared to the standard Niro. The thick battery raises the floor in the rear of the cabin, though, reducing rear headroom by 1.4 inches compared to the regular Niro and forcing a bit more bend in the knees. If you're taller than 6 feet, your head will brush the headliner in the rear of the Niro EV.

The battery is liquid-cooled via a dedicated circuit, and an optional cold-weather package is available that includes a battery heater to aid charging performance in frigid conditions. Charging times range from 75 minutes to go from 10 percent to 80 percent battery capacity on a 50-kW DC fast charger to about 9.5 hours on a Level 2 charger. Don't bother getting an EV if all you have access to is a regular 120-volt wall socket — it will take 59 hours to charge a Niro EV completely this way.

On the Road

Kia reckons the Niro EV will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.8 seconds, a figure that's believable based on our brief time behind the wheel. Interestingly, the last Hyundai Kona EV we tested hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, suggesting that the identically powered Niro EV should be similarly spunky. We'll have to wait until we get a Niro EV for our full battery of tests before we know for sure.

The Niro EV is heavy, but it masks its 3,854-pound curb weight well, exhibiting none of the overworked ride and handling traits found in some other EVs. That's one of the benefits of designing a car from the ground up to be an EV. Raising the ride height an inch has also liberated an inch of bump travel in the Niro EV's suspension (and reduced droop travel by a commensurate amount), giving the Niro EV an extra margin to absorb road irregularities.

Sure enough, the Niro EV's ride quality, while somewhat busy, remains graceful overall when driving on lumpy pavement. It steers crisply, too, with routine handling that's tidy if flavorless — there's nothing sporty about the Niro EV. We found that road noise is ample, a situation that's probably exacerbated by the lack of accompanying traditional powertrain noise. Wind noise, however, is suppressed well, and speeds below 19 mph trigger a federally mandated pedestrian warning sound that's broadcast to the outside world. In the Niro EV, it sounds vaguely like what sci-fi nerds in the 1960s probably imagined all cars of today would sound like.

Selectable Regen

The driver can select among four levels of regenerative braking in the Niro EV, or none at all. The left steering-wheel paddle ratchets the regen level up; the right one reduces it. Yet another regen level is achieved by pulling and holding the left paddle, providing a max of 0.23g of deceleration for as long as the paddle is held. In addition, this regen level is the only one that can slow the car all the way to a halt without having to use the brake pedal. Otherwise, the Niro EV will relinquish regen at around 10 mph. One-pedal driving is therefore possible in the Niro EV, though it's technically one-pedal-and-one-paddle driving. We wish Kia would simply allow the max regen mode to be available without having to hold the paddle down.

Fortunately, the default regen level can be programmed and, in fact, can be tailored as desired for all of the Niro EV's drive modes. These drive modes mainly affect the accelerator pedal's sensitivity, but there is a climate control setting you can turn on to eke out more range at the expense of comfort. The brake pedal is fine for light braking but offers awkward modulation when you use the pedal more vigorously.

Kia kept the changes to the exterior fairly modest. The EV gets a sealed-off grille, unique 17-inch wheels and revised fascias front and rear. Inside, there's a smattering of blue trim that perks up the cabin nicely. Otherwise, the interior carries over largely intact from the rest of the Niro range. That means it's a functional and well-organized place that won't make you swoon, but it's certainly a cut above the material choices found in, say, a Chevy Bolt's cabin.

Attractive Pricing TBD

The Niro EV will be available in two trim levels, EX and EX Premium. Base models come with a suite of driver assistance features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charging. EX Premium adds LED headlights, a sunroof, leather, heated and ventilated front seats, navigation and premium audio. Pricing hasn't been announced, but Kia brass point to the Hyundai Kona EV as indicative of where their prices will land when the car arrives at dealers in late February 2019. Accordingly, expect a base price for EX models of around $37,000.

If there's a downside to the Niro EV, it's that the little hatchback — er, crossover — will be available only in 12 states. It turns out that Kia's European arm is demanding a larger share of Niro EV production and the States' allocation got dinged in the bargain. It's possible that Niro EV availability will open up to other states in the future, but the timetable is unclear. Such are the vagaries of global distribution.

The overall impression the Niro EV gives is one of bland competence. There's little excitement, but nor does it really put a wheel wrong. It has decent thrust, is user-friendly, and offers enough refinement to satisfy a wide swath of shoppers. Throw in the Niro's sizable back seat, ample range and attractive pricing and there's a strong case to be made that the Niro EV occupies an EV sweet spot.

2019 Kia Niro EV First Look

The EV for EVerybody

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorOctober 3rd, 2018

Kia unveiled the latest addition to its Niro crossover lineup at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The 2019 Kia Niro EV (known as the e-Niro overseas) will join the existing hybrid and plug-in hybrid Niro models when it goes on sale at the end of 2018. According to Kia, highlights include a targeted range of 240 miles — almost dead even with the Chevy Bolt EV — and healthy output figures of 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque.

This Niro Goes Far-o (Sorry)

Power will come from a 64-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack that actually yields a higher range estimate of 301 miles for the European market. On our side of the pond, however, the EPA uses a stricter methodology, which is why Kia's quoting 240 miles for U.S. drivers. When you put your foot in it, Kia claims the Niro EV will get to 60 mph in under 8 seconds, and the car should feel quicker still around town, thanks to the electric motor's instantaneous torque response.

To help you maximize your real-world range, Kia provides a Coasting Guide Control system (CGC) that serves as a driving coach. Using map data combined with your navigation route, CGC will indicate the optimal time to lift off the accelerator and coast, allowing for energy recovery through regenerative braking. There are also two "shift paddles" flanking the steering wheel that give the driver three distinct levels of regenerative braking strength.

More Conventional Style

From the outside, the 2019 Niro EV has a few styling echoes of the concept shown earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show. The production model seen in Paris is understandably more conventional, especially at the rear of the car. The nose of the Niro EV retains the concept's solid plastic "grille," but it forgoes the thin band of LEDs that made up the concept's headlights in favor of more commonplace lighting.

Unlike the exterior, the Niro EV's interior is a bit more modern than the concept car's, though overall, the design doesn't break new ground. The production model will feature a protruding panel in the center console with a dial in place of a traditional gear selector lever. It appears that the interior materials will be similar to those in other Kia products, as opposed to the futuristic glossy white inserts found in some other EVs. Mounted atop the dash is a line of LED lights that indicate remaining battery capacity.

Like seemingly every new vehicle today, the Niro EV will offer a slew of advanced safety features, including forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, a driver attention monitor and lane trace assist. There will also be a low-level automated driving system that should relieve the driver of some responsibilities in dense traffic conditions.

How Does It Drive?

As of this writing, we haven't had any seat time in the 2019 Kia Niro EV. But stay tuned for our upcoming First Drive with extensive driving and usability impressions.

FAQ

Is the Kia Niro EV a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Niro EV both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.3 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Niro EV energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Niro EV gets an EPA-estimated 112 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro EV has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro EV. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Kia Niro EV?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Niro EV:

  • New electric-only version of the Kia Niro
  • Estimated 239 miles of range
  • Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Kia Niro EV reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Niro EV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro EV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro EV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Kia Niro EV a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Niro EV is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Niro EV and gave it a 8.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Niro EV is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Niro EV?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Niro EV is the 2019 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,500.

Other versions include:

  • EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $38,500
  • EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $44,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Niro EV?

If you're interested in the Kia Niro EV, the next question is, which Niro EV model is right for you? Niro EV variants include EX 4dr SUV (electric DD), and EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD). For a full list of Niro EV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Kia Niro EV

2019 Kia Niro EV Overview

The 2019 Kia Niro EV is offered in the following submodels: Niro EV SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV (electric DD), and EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Niro EV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Niro EV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Niro EV 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Niro EV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Niro EV and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Niro EV featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Niro EV?

2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)

The 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,335. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $3,876 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,876 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,459.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 8.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Kia Niro EVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Niro EV for sale near. There are currently 26 new 2019 Niro EVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,030 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Niro EV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,327 on a used or CPO 2019 Niro EV available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Niro EVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Niro EV for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,653.

Find a new Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,698.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Niro EV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

Related 2019 Kia Niro EV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles