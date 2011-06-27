Used 2018 Kia Niro for Sale Near Me
- $17,893Great Deal | $5,237 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Niro Touring31,188 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoWorld Kia - East Meadow / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Crimson Red 2018 Kia Niro Touring FWD Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof/Moonroof, 1.6L I4, Navigation System. PRE OWNED VEHICLES � Must finance through dealer to get the special internet price. Most kia models are Pre certified and can be certified for an additional cost. 10 Year 100k available with purchase of VIP REWARDS PACKAGE, High Line cars do not qualify. Dealer not responsible for misprints. Due to the high demand for our individually selected vehicle inventory, there may be times that an individual vehicle is no longer available at the time you arrive at the Dealership. This is due to a time delay between posting the vehicle, its actual sale and delivery and removal from the web site. Posting, sale and delivery of all pre-owned vehicles is an evolving process. Sometimes displayed vehicles may still not be available for a variety of reasons, such as subject to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. 46/40 City/Highway MPG Kia Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 164 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
43 Combined MPG (46 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LC4J5111287
Stock: T13330
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $22,839Great Deal | $2,315 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Niro Touring14,207 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kirby Kia of Ventura - Ventura / California
Manager's Special! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. KIA CERTIFIED!!!, Certified by Carfax - No Accidents, Certified by Carfax - One Owner, Great Commuter Car, Great Value, Local Trade In - Never A Rental, Low Miles, NAV / Navigation/ GPS, Niro Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 1.6L I4, Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Charcoal w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 18' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 11952 miles below market average! 46/40 City/Highway MPG Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) 'Platinum Coverage' from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 164 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
43 Combined MPG (46 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LC1J5175464
Stock: K200859A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $16,987Great Deal | $3,372 below market
2018 Kia Niro EX43,998 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
Certified. KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 18 ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR VISION CAMERA, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC W/BLINDSPOT, PUSH BUTTON START, PREMIUM AUDIO, 1.6L I4, Automatic temperature control, Cloth & Leather-Trimmed Seats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Platinum Graphite 2018 Kia Niro EX 4D Sport Utility 1.6L I4 Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic FWDKia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* 164 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty51/46 City/Highway MPGPLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC5J5152713
Stock: P15827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $21,299Great Deal | $2,681 below market
2018 Kia Niro EX17,977 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia of Valencia - Valencia / California
Only 17,977 Miles! Delivers 46 Highway MPG and 51 City MPG! This Kia Niro delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 1.6 L/96 engine powering this Automatic transmission. RICH ESPRESSO, EX PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: 110V Inverter, Smart Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat w/power lumbar support, 6-way adjustable front passenger seat and driver memory seat and memory exterior mirrors (IMS), Power Tilt-Slide Glass Sunroof, Wireless Phone Charger, Heated Steering Wheel, Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System, 8" touchscreen w/UVO eServices w/premium navigation w/Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8 speakers, external amplifier, subwoofer, USB, auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth w/voice recognition, 4.2 LCD information display and USB charger in center console storage box, CHARCOAL, CLOTH & LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS.*This Kia Niro Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 16" Alloy w/Full Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, UVO eServices 911 Connect Emergency Sos, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Clutch -inc: Sportmatic shifting, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P205/60R16 Michelin, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Hello KIA of Valencia located at 24095 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 can get you a reliable Niro today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LC1J5177473
Stock: NK0142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- $22,910Great Deal | $2,993 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Niro Touring7,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Airport Kia - Naples / Florida
Kia Certified!!! Clean CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! 2018 Kia Niro Touring REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, LANE MONITOR ALERT, LEATHER SEATS, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * 164 Point InspectionOdometer is 24904 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
43 Combined MPG (46 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LC5J5125568
Stock: 254127A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $16,000Great Deal | $2,010 below market
2018 Kia Niro LX38,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Crimson Red 2018 Kia Niro LX Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Climate Package, Driver Confidence Package, Multi-Zone Climate Control, One Owner, Push button start, Niro LX, 4D Sport Utility, 1.6L I4, Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LCXJ5146179
Stock: PNH8488A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $15,733Great Deal | $2,218 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Niro LX52,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff Wyler Fairfield Kia - Fairfield / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Metal Stream 2018 Kia Niro LX FWD Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 ** FACTORY CERTIFIED**, ** ONE OWNER CARFAX **, ** CLEAN CARFAX REPORT**, ** BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE **, ** REAR BACKUP CAMERA **, ** PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION **, ** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX **, ** GREAT VALUE **, ** GREAT FUEL ECONOMY **, ** AFFORDABLE PRICE RANGE **, ** WILL NOT LAST LONG **, ** INQUIRE NOW! **, ** SUPER CLEAN CAR **, 5801 DIXIE HIGHWAY 513-682-2500, GREAT VALUE, 10 YEAR 100,000 WARRANTY, TOP SAFETY PICK, CALL NOW FOR YOU VIP APPOINTMENT 513-682-2500, 1.6L I4.Recent Arrival! 51/46 City/Highway MPGKia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 164 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase dateAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC5J5146820
Stock: 4123710A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $18,523Great Deal
Certified 2018 Kia Niro FE21,846 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moritz Kia Alliance - Fort Worth / Texas
Odometer is 19405 miles below market average! The Moritz Promise LIMITED LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION Plan See dealer for details, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, USB AUX Ports, MP3 Player, Bluetooth, 1.6L I4. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Crimson Red 2018 Kia Niro LX FWD Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 51/46 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* 164 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable WarrantyIf you’re looking for your next new Kia or used car, trucks and SUV we have something for every taste, and every need! We offer certified pre-owned vehicles that have checked out by our service department. If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! Good or bad credit, our financing department can offer you competitive loan or lease financing options. We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all of your service needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro FE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (52 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC9J5140275
Stock: R3046
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $16,049Great Deal | $2,347 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Niro EX25,109 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoWorld Kia - East Meadow / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Crimson Red 2018 Kia Niro EX FWD Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 1.6L I4. PRE OWNED VEHICLES � Must finance through dealer to get the special internet price. Most kia models are Pre certified and can be certified for an additional cost. 10 Year 100k available with purchase of VIP REWARDS PACKAGE, High Line cars do not qualify. Dealer not responsible for misprints. Due to the high demand for our individually selected vehicle inventory, there may be times that an individual vehicle is no longer available at the time you arrive at the Dealership. This is due to a time delay between posting the vehicle, its actual sale and delivery and removal from the web site. Posting, sale and delivery of all pre-owned vehicles is an evolving process. Sometimes displayed vehicles may still not be available for a variety of reasons, such as subject to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. 51/46 City/Highway MPG Kia Details: * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 164 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC4J5119511
Stock: T13416
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $16,000Great Deal | $1,886 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Niro LX34,828 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tempe Kia - Tempe / Arizona
Crimson Red 2018 Kia Niro FWD 4D Sport UtilityCertified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 51/46 City/Highway MPG1.6L I4 Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Cloth-Trimmed Seats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 16" Alloy w/Full Covers.At Tempe CJDR and Kia, we are committed to providing our customers with SAFE and RELIABLE vehicles at the RIGHT PRICE! All pre-owned vehicles are subject to an extensive 110 point inspection, and ALL reconditioning costs are already included in the price of the vehicle. *Tempe $1,000 Finance Bonus Cash discount only available for standard prime lender conventional financing arranged through Tempe Dodge OAC. We reserve the right to determine customer eligibility for the $1,000 Tempe Finance Bonus Cash discount.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 164 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC5J5126759
Stock: LK12006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $19,976Great Deal | $3,201 below market
2018 Kia Niro EX12,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alan Jay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sebring / Florida
This 2018 KIA NIRO EX with 12,475 miles in Snow White Pearl is available now! It has the and the Automatic transmission. The Highway MPG Rating is: and the City MPG rating is: . When image is just as important as practicality this NIRO will fulfill your needs! ** ** This NIRO is available for purchase now. Use the convenient link in our listing to check for any open recalls, or give us a call and we'll be happy to check for you. Our Dealerships monitor market values for matching inventory and we adjust our prices regularly. We take the guesswork out of your shopping experience by insuring a competitive price, top quality vehicles, and world class service. Most of our used vehicles are low miles, one-owner vehicles. We are located in Sebring, Wauchula, and Clewiston Florida. We service and recondition our vehicles before offering them for sale and we stand behind every vehicle we sell. See the difference a hometown dealer can make - We Deliver anywhere in Florida and we look forward to serving you. Call or Click for availability or to '-HOLD-' a vehicle while you travel to us. Coming from more than 40 miles away? Call or email to see if you qualify for a complimentary gas card or 'lunch on the house' when you make the drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LC4J5119695
Stock: K122315A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Price Drop$15,750Great Deal | $1,726 below market
2018 Kia Niro LX33,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
2018 Kia Niro LX Metal StreamOur Promise - Simple. Honest. Fair. Here at Kia of Waldorf we have been in business for over 40 years! Our Bayside For Life program includes Oil Changes, Tire Rotations, Car Washes and more! With a 4.7 out of 5 DealerRater rating our reputation precedes us! We would be honored to gain your business and trust. Give us a call! 51/46 City/Highway MPGBayside For Life Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, Car Washes, Earn Points, and more Call for Details. 7 Day Exchange Policy - If you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, you may exchange it for full credit towards the next vehicle you buy from us - it is that easy! Recall Notice: We make every effort to ensure all manufacture safety recalls are addressed prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC3J5170176
Stock: 170176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $15,495Great Deal | $1,464 below market
2018 Kia Niro LX42,314 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
BLUETOOTH!, BACKUP CAMERA!, APPLE CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO!, SIRIUS/XM RADIO!, PUSH TO START!, ALLOY WHEELS!, KEYLESS ENTRY!, POWER WINDOWS!, POWER LOCKS!, REMOTE START!, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND TOP OFF OF FLUIDS!, ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT SHEEHY HYUNDAI OF WALDORF 2910 CRAIN HWY, WALDORF, MD 20601***, Niro LX, 1.6L I4, Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Metal Stream, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices 911 Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Sheehy Select Car located at Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf! All our Sheehy Select vehicles come with a 125-point quality inspection, 60 day/2,000 mile warranty, 2 keys, an ownerâ s manual, a Carfax vehicle history report, upfront clear and Sheehy-Itâ s Easy Pricing and a 3 day money back guarantee! And all our Vehicles pass both MD and VA state inspections, backed by a company that has been serving the Mid- Atlantic area for 50 plus years-so you know youâ re getting an excellent quality vehicle! All our Sheehy Select vehicles can be transferred between Sheehy locations for a fee of up to $300. Call (301) 645-0800 to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC6J5170155
Stock: VR21826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $19,559Great Deal | $2,015 below market
2018 Kia Niro EX27,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kocourek Chevrolet - Wausau / Wisconsin
Bluetooth, Portable Audio Connection, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Black Color Roof Rails, EX Touring Graphite Edition (DISC), Front Heated Bucket Seats, Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System, Unique Metallic Front Grille Insert, Wheels: 18' Alloy (DISC). Recent Arrival! 51/46 City/Highway MPG AWD / 4WD / FWD Luxury Sedan SUV / Crossover CD Player Cruise Control DVD Player 3rd Row Seats Mileage Transmission. Please call one of our knowledgeable Sales Consultants with any question you might have. Serving guests in Marathon, Portage, Langlade, Oneida, Taylor, Vilias, Wood, Clark, Lincoln, Waupaca or near me! 2018 Kia Niro EX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC8J5133332
Stock: V0011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $17,500Great Deal | $1,757 below market
2018 Kia Niro EX39,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tasca Kia - Johnston / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC3J5145582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,604Good Deal | $1,248 below market
Certified 2018 Kia Niro LX22,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prescott Valley Kia - Prescott Valley / Arizona
51/46 City/Highway MPG Certified. Silky Silver 2018 Kia Niro LXRecent Arrival! Odometer is 10211 miles below market average! 51/46 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $50* 164 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC6J5126673
Stock: UA26673
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$16,680Good Deal | $1,321 below market
2018 Kia Niro LX21,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Don Jacobs Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
*THIS ONE IS NOT TO BE MISSED!*, *New Tires!*, Backup Camera, *USB/AUX INPUT*, Bluetooth, **CALL NOW 414.281.3100!, **WE WELCOME ALL TRADE-INS!, 1.6L I4. Great deals at Don Jacobs Toyota!! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5380 miles below market average! 51/46 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Kia Niro LX Don Jacobs Toyota at 5727 S 27th St in Milwaukee, Phone 414.281.3100. Proudly serving Milwaukee Greenfield Oak Creek Cudahy Glendale St. Francis South Milwaukee Franklin Caledonia Racine Franksville Raymond Hales Corners Muskego West Allis area for over 40 Years! Thank you to all of our customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC4J5204934
Stock: 200989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,599Fair Deal | $223 below market
2018 Kia Niro LX6,726 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Cargo Cover High Load Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal; Cloth-Trimmed Seats Silky Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Kia Niro we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Kia Niro is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. On almost any road condition, this Kia Niro LX offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2018 Kia Niro. This pre-owned Kia Niro looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC0J5122666
Stock: J5122666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020