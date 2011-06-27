Close

Alan Jay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sebring / Florida

This 2018 KIA NIRO EX with 12,475 miles in Snow White Pearl is available now! It has the and the Automatic transmission. The Highway MPG Rating is: and the City MPG rating is: . When image is just as important as practicality this NIRO will fulfill your needs! ** ** This NIRO is available for purchase now. Use the convenient link in our listing to check for any open recalls, or give us a call and we'll be happy to check for you. Our Dealerships monitor market values for matching inventory and we adjust our prices regularly. We take the guesswork out of your shopping experience by insuring a competitive price, top quality vehicles, and world class service. Most of our used vehicles are low miles, one-owner vehicles. We are located in Sebring, Wauchula, and Clewiston Florida. We service and recondition our vehicles before offering them for sale and we stand behind every vehicle we sell. See the difference a hometown dealer can make - We Deliver anywhere in Florida and we look forward to serving you. Call or Click for availability or to '-HOLD-' a vehicle while you travel to us. Coming from more than 40 miles away? Call or email to see if you qualify for a complimentary gas card or 'lunch on the house' when you make the drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

49 Combined MPG ( 51 City/ 46 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDCE3LC4J5119695

Stock: K122315A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020