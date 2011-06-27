  1. Home
2021 Kia Forte

What’s new

  • Minor equipment changes throughout lineup
  • Michelin Pilot Sport summer performance tires now standard on manual-equipped GT models
  • Part of the third Forte generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of features for the money
  • Strong fuel economy estimates
  • Generous warranty
  • Easy-to-use tech interface
  • Stiff ride
  • Back seat lacks the room of some rivals
  • Non-GT trims not much fun to drive on winding roads
MSRP Starting at
$17,890
Save as much as $717
Select your model:
Save as much as $671 with Edmunds

2021 Kia Forte pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Forte.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    GT 4dr Sedan features & specs
    GT 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$22,690
    MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
    GT 4dr Sedan features & specs
    GT 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$23,290
    MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
    FE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    FE 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$17,890
    MPG 27 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
    LXS 4dr Sedan features & specs
    LXS 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$19,390
    MPG 29 city / 40 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
    See all 2021 Kia Forte features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Kia Forte a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Forte both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Forte fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Forte gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Forte has 15.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Forte. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Kia Forte?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Forte:

    • Minor equipment changes throughout lineup
    • Michelin Pilot Sport summer performance tires now standard on manual-equipped GT models
    • Part of the third Forte generation introduced for 2019
    Is the Kia Forte reliable?

    To determine whether the Kia Forte is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Forte. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Forte's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Kia Forte a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Kia Forte is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Forte is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Forte?

    The least-expensive 2021 Kia Forte is the 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,890.

    Other versions include:

    • GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $22,690
    • GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,290
    • FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,890
    • LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,390
    • EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,090
    • GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,490
    • FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,790
    What are the different models of Kia Forte?

    More about the 2021 Kia Forte

    2021 Kia Forte Overview

    The 2021 Kia Forte is offered in the following submodels: Forte Sedan. Available styles include GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Kia Forte?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Kia Forte and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Forte.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Kia Forte and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Forte featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Kia Forte?

    2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    The 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,905. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $656 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $656 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,249.

    The average savings for the 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 2.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 17 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,510. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $671 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $671 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,839.

    The average savings for the 2021 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 27 2021 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,010. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $621 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $621 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,389.

    The average savings for the 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Kia Forte GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Kia Forte GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,610. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Forte GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $717 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $717 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,893.

    The average savings for the 2021 Kia Forte GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 17 2021 Kia Forte GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,505. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $610 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $610 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,895.

    The average savings for the 2021 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 2.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 8 2021 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    The 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,800. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $626 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $626 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,174.

    The average savings for the 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 2.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,005. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $649 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $649 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,356.

    The average savings for the 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Kia Fortes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Kia Forte for sale near. There are currently 220 new 2021 Fortes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,010 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Kia Forte. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,030 on a used or CPO 2021 Forte available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Kia Fortes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Kia Forte for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,723.

    Find a new Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,611.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Kia Forte?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

