Consumer Rating
(43)
2011 Kia Forte Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good fuel economy
  • excellent handling in SX trim
  • affordable pricing
  • long warranty
  • standard Bluetooth.
  • Tepid handling except for SX
  • road noise can be intrusive on some surfaces
  • telescoping steering wheel only available on top trim level.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Kia Forte may not be top of mind for a lot of consumers, but it should be, as it compares favorably against perennial favorites from Honda, Mazda and Toyota.

Vehicle overview

Until recently, Kia automobiles stood out about as much as a 12-year-old girl at a Justin Bieber concert — which is to say, not at all. Now the automaker is getting noticed in a big way with a fresh portfolio of vehicles boasting bold styling, solid performance and impressive overall quality. And one of the standouts among this group is the 2011 Kia Forte.

Thanks to stewardship by a former Audi designer, the Forte wears crisp, tasteful lines that help it get noticed in a segment seldom known for distinctive styling. There's more than just good looks, too, including a 156-horsepower base engine, impressive fuel economy, solid build quality and many thoughtful standard features. Of course there is also Kia's confidence-inspiring 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Unlike many of its competitors, the Forte is also available as a coupe (dubbed the "Koup"), which provides an extra dollop of style for those shopping this economy-minded segment. And this year brings another body style, a four-door hatchback offering greater practicality. The 2011 Forte also receives a standard six-speed manual transmission on all models and a new six-speed automatic. The latter features improvements in both performance and fuel efficiency over its precursor, a tall-geared unit that had but four speeds to work with.

Our only real gripe with the Forte is that the LX and EX prove rather uninspiring to drive. But the SX's sport-tuned suspension and more powerful engine make it another animal entirely, and one that should satisfy those seeking some driving kicks in their affordable compact. All things considered, the 2011 Kia Forte presents a legitimate choice for a small sedan, hatchback or coupe alongside mainstays like the 2011 Honda Civic, 2011 Mazda 3, 2011 Scion tC and 2011 Toyota Corolla.

2011 Kia Forte models

The 2011 Kia Forte is available in three body styles: four-door sedan, four-door hatchback and two-door coupe ("Koup"). The sedan is available in LX, EX and SX trims, while the hatchback and Koup come in EX and SX trims only.

Standard equipment on the base LX includes 15-inch steel wheels, a six-way-adjustable driver seat, a tilt steering column, 60/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity and a four-speaker CD/MP3 audio system (with satellite radio and USB/auxiliary audio jacks). The EX adds keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a six-speaker audio system and cruise control, while the EX Koup adds 16-inch alloy wheels, firmer suspension tuning, sport front seats and a sportier exhaust note.

The SX trim comes equipped with a more powerful 2.4-liter engine, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, wider tires, foglights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an enhanced gauge cluster, a trip computer, unique cloth upholstery and metallic interior trim. In addition to the above, the SX Koup also gets unique 17-inch alloys, a sportier version of the SX sedan's suspension, and illuminated red speaker surrounds that can blink in time to the beat.

Options on the LX include air-conditioning and the split-folding rear seat, but no power accessories. The EX has an expanded range of options, including a sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels (sedan only) and leather upholstery with heated front seats. A Fuel Economy package for the EX sedan adds electric power steering, low-rolling-resistance tires and aerodynamic enhancements. SX options include a sunroof and heated leather seats, while a Technology package offering keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system, automatic climate control and chrome exterior door handles is available on the EX and SX.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Kia Forte lineup finally gets a six-speed automatic transmission, a new four-door hatchback body style and a minor equipment shuffle.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Kia Forte LX and EX get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 156 hp and 144 pound-feet of torque. The SX uses a 2.4-liter that delivers 173 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on all but the hatchbacks, which come with a six-speed automatic (the latter is an option on all models).

The EPA estimates for the LX and EX with the manual transmission are 25 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined. The numbers edge up to an impressive 26/36/29 with the automatic. Opting for the Fuel Economy package bumps the EX sedan figures to 27/37/30.

Kia estimates the more powerful Forte SX at 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway with the manual and 23/32 (23/31 for the Koup) with the automatic.

Safety

Standard Forte safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The Kia Forte has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. However, its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to the new tests) for the sedan were five stars (out of five) in frontal-impact tests for driver and passenger. In the side-impact tests, the Forte earned five stars for the driver and four stars for rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Forte sedan received the top score of "Good" in that agency's frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Forte Koup came to a stop from 60 mph in a very respectable 118 feet.

Driving

The 2011 Kia Forte isn't exactly a driver's car in LX or EX guise. It's prone to body roll during enthusiastic cornering and the steering is rather numb. The SX model's sport-tuned suspension, however, makes for a night-and-day difference. It lacks the precision of a Honda Civic Si, for example, but the SX's overall driving dynamics put it at the head of the economy class.

In any trim, the ride is comfortable enough, and with the exception of intrusive road noise on some surfaces, the Forte is a confident highway cruiser. With either of the new six-speed transmissions, the Forte's performance satisfies; the automatic even offers a manual-shift feature for those who occasionally enjoy changing gears themselves.

Interior

The Kia Forte's dashboard design doesn't raise the bar aesthetically — frankly, it's pretty boring — but it includes gauges that are easy to read, a clean layout and generally intuitive audio and climate controls. Standard Bluetooth connectivity across the lineup is also a nice touch. Materials quality is on par with the rest of this segment. Unfortunately, a telescoping steering column is only available on the SX, meaning taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable in the LX and EX.

Rear legroom is good for this class, though the Koup's rear quarters are predictably tighter and lack the sedan's center armrest. Cargo space is plentiful in the coupe and sedan, measuring 12.6 cubic feet and 14.7 cubic feet, respectively. The hatchback offers 19.4 cubic feet with the rear seats up and more if needed when they're folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Kia Forte.

5(54%)
4(40%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.4
43 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Canadian Kia Forte 5 EX Auto
canuck29,12/30/2010
Purchased 2011 Kia Forte 5 as a commuter car for wife. Test drove hatchback two times and came away feeling it was a good combination of value, space, safety features, fuel ecomomy, performance and interior room. So far have put on approx 900 kilometers ( approx 540 miles) all in the city and have averaged about 27 miles per gallon. Engine and powertrain ( 6 speed automatic) provide good driving dynamics for the class of vehicle. Unknown is Kia service as I suspect new generation of Kia vehicles are probably ahead of the service in terms of quality. Will find out in time.
first 500 miles
walt35,04/13/2011
I traded my three year old PT Cruiser... which I would have kept if it had not gotten such awful fuel enonomy.. So I wanted another hatch back. The seating position of the Forte is like a race car .. I have to get used to that and the smaller wheel.. but handling is precise and very fun.. The Korean tires are made with nylon rather than polyester which I think causes too firm a ride at times.. They otherwise handle just fine.. I had to pay a guy to put on painted body side mouldings.. KIA does not offer factory body side mouldings.. that was a small pain ... first tank of gas with mixed driving was 27.. that's good... Overall quite happy so far.
Forte SX hatch vs. Mazda 3 or Elantra Touring
rb7385899,02/22/2011
We already have an 09 elantra touring. The Kia is a step up (173 hp, 6 speed auto) and better styled. We cross shopped it against the Mazda 3 (too little rear seat room) and Subaru Forrester (noisy, handles worse). After about 1,000 miles i'm pretty satisifed with the Kia. Returning about 26 mpg on my commute, and is fully loaded (leather, sunroof, power everything for $21K and change). Much peppier than the elantra, which I still love anyway.
Great Car Overall
john57110,12/19/2010
I purchased this vehicle for commuting and as a safe reliable vehicle to pass on to my teenage son. So far I am mostly satisfied with my Forte. It is really comfortable for a small car and it is much quieter than any other small car I have been in. I have the technology package with the nav, backup camera and smartkey. The smartkey is a feature I never knew I wanted, now I can't imagine not having it. I am very pleased with the way this car drives on ice and snow due to the stability and traction control. My only real complaint is the fuel economy. I currently average 28 mpg, mostly highway driving and was really expecting it to be better. Overall I am satisfied and think its a good value.
See all 43 reviews of the 2011 Kia Forte
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
156 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Kia Forte features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 Kia Forte Overview

The Used 2011 Kia Forte is offered in the following submodels: Forte Hatchback, Forte Koup, Forte Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Kia Forte?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Kia Forte trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Kia Forte EX is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 112527 and112527 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Kia Forte SX is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 129744 and129744 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Kia Fortes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Kia Forte for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Fortes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 112527 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Kia Forte.

Can't find a used 2011 Kia Fortes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Forte for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,457.

Find a used Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,613.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Forte for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,743.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,743.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Kia Forte?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

