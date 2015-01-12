Used 2013 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

3,716 listings
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    121,471 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte SX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Forte SX

    106,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,895

    $3,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in White
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    112,301 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    43,374 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,740

    $1,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte Koup EX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Forte Koup EX

    91,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Red
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    61,507 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte Koup EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Kia Forte Koup EX

    76,862 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte SX in Red
    used

    2013 Kia Forte SX

    104,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,898

    $1,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte SX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Forte SX

    86,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    $360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte Koup SX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Forte Koup SX

    111,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,995

    $719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Red
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    66,296 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Gray
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    79,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,489

    $510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte Koup SX in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Kia Forte Koup SX

    166,283 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,780

    $249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    129,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte Koup SX in Gray
    used

    2013 Kia Forte Koup SX

    115,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    51,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    $625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Gray
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    105,729 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,288

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Forte EX

    95,188 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $493 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte

Overall Consumer Rating
4.220 Reviews
Great car for smooth flat roads Awsome MPG
Nicole,12/01/2015
SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I had this car a year and a half now and drove it on a 3 month cross country road trip by myself. This car gets excellent gas mileage 39 mpg on highway the lowest in the city was 22mpg but i think thats because the tires got a little low. This car has a lot of great features, bluetooth to sync with phone, usb and Aux inputs were great on long roadtrips to listen to flashdrive or another device, and cd player too, sat radio is available too. I loved all the controls on the steering wheel to control stereo, phone and cruise control. Loved all the storage space in front as well. The front and rear seats are comfortable, the headrests are adjustable in all directions which is nice. Im pretty tall so having a telescoping steering wheel is really nice to have less strain on body. The cons are the suspension, shocks or maybe the tires i am not sure what the cause is but can feel every single crack, bump and rough part of the road. Its ok if you live in the south where the roads are smooth and flat but once you get on roads it kind of rough on your body. The shocks were so bad that after exploring on some rough dirt roads that one of the heat shields broke on my trip. Also when i was in the mountains it seemed to have trouble going up steep hills maintain constant speed with cruise control and had to put the gas to the floor to get up some of them when people behind me seemed to want to go faster. The fan for the air conditioner heater is super loud but not as loud as the road noise when going on the highway add them both together and people cant barely hear ya when you try to make a call using bluetooth and you have to yell to talk with someone next to you. Overall this is a great car to get around town in or if you live where their is nice smooth roads!!! This car doesn't work for my lifestyle at the moment so im looking for an SUV with better socks, less noise, more cargo room, but i think i will have to sacrifice the excellent gas mileage of this Kia Forte has.
