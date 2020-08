Used 2013 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

Parks Buick GMC - Greenville / South Carolina

2013 Black Kia Forte

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFU4A20D5719275

Stock: 9G1905A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020