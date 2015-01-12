Used 2013 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me
- 121,471 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$1,293 Below Market
- 106,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,895$3,212 Below Market
- 112,301 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 43,374 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,740$1,379 Below Market
- 91,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750
- 61,507 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 76,862 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499
- 104,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,898$1,661 Below Market
- 86,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998$360 Below Market
- 111,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,995$719 Below Market
- 66,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$659 Below Market
- 79,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,489$510 Below Market
- 166,283 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,780$249 Below Market
- 129,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$380 Below Market
- 115,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
- 51,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,950$625 Below Market
- 105,729 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,288
- 95,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$493 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte
Read recent reviews for the Kia Forte
Nicole,12/01/2015
SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I had this car a year and a half now and drove it on a 3 month cross country road trip by myself. This car gets excellent gas mileage 39 mpg on highway the lowest in the city was 22mpg but i think thats because the tires got a little low. This car has a lot of great features, bluetooth to sync with phone, usb and Aux inputs were great on long roadtrips to listen to flashdrive or another device, and cd player too, sat radio is available too. I loved all the controls on the steering wheel to control stereo, phone and cruise control. Loved all the storage space in front as well. The front and rear seats are comfortable, the headrests are adjustable in all directions which is nice. Im pretty tall so having a telescoping steering wheel is really nice to have less strain on body. The cons are the suspension, shocks or maybe the tires i am not sure what the cause is but can feel every single crack, bump and rough part of the road. Its ok if you live in the south where the roads are smooth and flat but once you get on roads it kind of rough on your body. The shocks were so bad that after exploring on some rough dirt roads that one of the heat shields broke on my trip. Also when i was in the mountains it seemed to have trouble going up steep hills maintain constant speed with cruise control and had to put the gas to the floor to get up some of them when people behind me seemed to want to go faster. The fan for the air conditioner heater is super loud but not as loud as the road noise when going on the highway add them both together and people cant barely hear ya when you try to make a call using bluetooth and you have to yell to talk with someone next to you. Overall this is a great car to get around town in or if you live where their is nice smooth roads!!! This car doesn't work for my lifestyle at the moment so im looking for an SUV with better socks, less noise, more cargo room, but i think i will have to sacrifice the excellent gas mileage of this Kia Forte has.
