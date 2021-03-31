  1. Home
2022 Kia Forte

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $20,000 (estimated)
2022 Kia Forte
  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the third Forte generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Kia Forte Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
What is the Forte?

The Kia Forte is a small sedan that competes with big names like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Jetta — and it more than holds its own. In fact, the Forte currently sits No. 2 in our rankings behind only the Civic. Reasons include the Kia's attractive pricing and a ton of standard features, plus helpful technology and excellent fuel economy ratings.

But there is an obvious flaw in the Forte, and that is its outdated styling compared with the rest of the Kia lineup. Stablemates including the K5 sedan and the Telluride SUV now set the visual aesthetic for the brand, leaving the Forte languishing with its older look. We expect the 2022 Forte to make only minor improvements, perhaps including new features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity — like its cousin, the Hyundai Elantra.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Forte is an excellent choice for buyers looking for a budget-friendly sedan. That said, some technology updates can only help the Forte improve around the edges as a 2022 redesign of its biggest competitor, the class-leading Honda Civic, hits the market.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Kia Forte.

