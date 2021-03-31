What is the Forte?

The Kia Forte is a small sedan that competes with big names like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Jetta — and it more than holds its own. In fact, the Forte currently sits No. 2 in our rankings behind only the Civic. Reasons include the Kia's attractive pricing and a ton of standard features, plus helpful technology and excellent fuel economy ratings.

But there is an obvious flaw in the Forte, and that is its outdated styling compared with the rest of the Kia lineup. Stablemates including the K5 sedan and the Telluride SUV now set the visual aesthetic for the brand, leaving the Forte languishing with its older look. We expect the 2022 Forte to make only minor improvements, perhaps including new features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity — like its cousin, the Hyundai Elantra.