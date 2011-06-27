Used 2012 Kia Forte for Sale

  • $5,995Great Deal | $691 below market

    2012 Kia Forte LX

    114,231 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Knockout Deals Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts

    This vehicle comes with a spare key. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A mini spare tire is included with this vehicle. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFT4A20C5472034
    Stock: tr034
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $5,289Good Deal | $591 below market

    2012 Kia Forte LX

    121,526 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Cargo Tray Bluetooth Connection Clear White Stone; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The Kia Forte LX is economically and environmentally smart. Kia clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Forte LX is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2012 Kia Forte: According to Kia, the Forte sedan has one of the roomiest interiors in its class--as well as one of the best-equipped cabins. Kia's sound system is claimed to be one of the most advanced sound systems available which includes speed-dependent volume compensation to automatically increase the volume at higher speeds. The Forte is also covered by one of the most extensive warranties in the business, which includes ten years or 100,000 miles on powertrain components, five years or 60,000 miles limited warranty on the entire vehicle and five years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance. Strengths of this model include safety features, Fuel economy, standard Bluetooth connectivity, and extensive warranty All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFT4A22C5626761
    Stock: C5626761
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $5,500

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    114,884 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Oasis Park & Sell - Spring / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU5A28C5480420
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,998Good Deal

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    107,215 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new tires! Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Cargo Mat Rear Bumper Applique Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Bright Silver Metallic Stone; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2012 Kia Forte we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2012 Kia offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Kia Forte EX's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. In addition to being well-cared for, this Kia Forte has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2012 Kia Forte: According to Kia, the Forte sedan has one of the roomiest interiors in its class--as well as one of the best-equipped cabins. Kia's sound system is claimed to be one of the most advanced sound systems available which includes speed-dependent volume compensation to automatically increase the volume at higher speeds. The Forte is also covered by one of the most extensive warranties in the business, which includes ten years or 100,000 miles on powertrain components, five years or 60,000 miles limited warranty on the entire vehicle and five years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance. Interesting features of this model are safety features, Fuel economy, standard Bluetooth connectivity, and extensive warranty All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A23C5481663
    Stock: C5481663
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $6,899Good Deal | $223 below market

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    94,013 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio

    Recent Arrival! 2012 Snow White Pearl Kia Forte EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVT This Kia Forte has many features and is well equipped including, *Keyless Access, Fuel Economy Package, Rear Bumper Applique.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 26/36 City/Highway MPGFor your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A22C5607611
    Stock: 2607611
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $6,980Fair Deal | $290 below market

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    87,554 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    Thank you for visiting another one of Bob Howard Chevrolet's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Kia Forte 5-Door EX with 87,553mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Kia Forte 5-Door. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2012 Kia Forte 5-Door: According to Kia, the Forte sedan has one of the roomiest interiors in its class--as well as one of the best-equipped cabins. Kia's sound system is claimed to be one of the most advanced sound systems available which includes speed-dependent volume compensation to automatically increase the volume at higher speeds. The Forte is also covered by one of the most extensive warranties in the business, which includes ten years or 100,000 miles on powertrain components, five years or 60,000 miles limited warranty on the entire vehicle and five years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance. This model sets itself apart with standard Bluetooth connectivity, extensive warranty, Fuel economy, and safety features

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU5A27C5513584
    Stock: C5513584
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $6,999Good Deal | $203 below market

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    106,056 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Northwest Motorsport - Puyallup / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A20C5494306
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $6,460Good Deal | $568 below market

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    95,082 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kia of Alliance - Alliance / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU5A26C5587417
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,995Fair Deal

    2012 Kia Forte Koup EX

    145,546 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut

    Small compact commuter special. New tires and ready for a new owner

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU6A26C5522640
    Stock: 522640
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,699Fair Deal | $439 below market

    2012 Kia Forte Koup SX

    70,213 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Alaska Sales And Service Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska

    All vehicles subject to prior sale. Final Price includes $199 Documentation Fee. DMV Fees are not included in Final Price. See Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFW6A39C5478569
    Stock: A200144
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-26-2020

  • $6,995Fair Deal | $536 below market

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    88,945 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    East Side Auto - Osseo / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU5A24C5489647
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,777

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    27,863 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ted Russell Nissan - Knoxville / Tennessee

    CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2012! Bluetooth, This 2012 Kia Forte EX, has a great Titanium Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, This Kia Forte gets great fuel economy with over 36.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 8565 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A22C5606636
    Stock: LC800575A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $6,900Good Deal | $355 below market

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    91,595 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luther Nissan - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A20C5632099
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,599

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    37,532 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A27C5557532
    Stock: 18928529
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,440Fair Deal

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    86,998 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin

    Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Stone interior. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, FUEL ECONOMY PKG, REMOTE START, Satellite Radio, "Underestimate the Forte at your own peril." -CarAndDriver.com. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: FUEL ECONOMY PKG smart alternator, electric pwr steering, aerodynamic improvements, low rolling resistance silica tires, REMOTE START. Kia EX with Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Underestimate the Forte at your own peril.". Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUE: AutoCheck One Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A25C5606405
    Stock: 193557A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-22-2020

  • $6,563Fair Deal

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    67,996 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana

    Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **OFF-LEASE**, LOCAL TRADE.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 Kia Forte EX Ebony Black FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVTRecent Arrival! Odometer is 39616 miles below market average! 26/36 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.5" x 15" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A29C5635549
    Stock: 07388
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,998

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    102,155 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Parker - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Parker / Colorado

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFU4A24C5625804
    Stock: 18802640
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,599

    2012 Kia Forte LX

    60,931 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Manchester - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Manchester / New Hampshire

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NH, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $299 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFT4A22C5607305
    Stock: 19203705
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

