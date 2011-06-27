Close

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Cargo Tray Bluetooth Connection Clear White Stone; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The Kia Forte LX is economically and environmentally smart. Kia clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Forte LX is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2012 Kia Forte: According to Kia, the Forte sedan has one of the roomiest interiors in its class--as well as one of the best-equipped cabins. Kia's sound system is claimed to be one of the most advanced sound systems available which includes speed-dependent volume compensation to automatically increase the volume at higher speeds. The Forte is also covered by one of the most extensive warranties in the business, which includes ten years or 100,000 miles on powertrain components, five years or 60,000 miles limited warranty on the entire vehicle and five years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance. Strengths of this model include safety features, Fuel economy, standard Bluetooth connectivity, and extensive warranty All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFT4A22C5626761

Stock: C5626761

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-22-2020