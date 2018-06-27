Used 2018 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me
3,716 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 24,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$12,154
- 50,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,900$3,359 Below Market
- 39,003 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,900$3,849 Below Market
- 28,014 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$10,999$2,335 Below Market
- 43,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,499$3,062 Below Market
- 10,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,925$1,950 Below Market
- 17,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,598$2,520 Below Market
- 14,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,573$2,441 Below Market
- certified
2018 Kia Forte EX18,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,370$2,624 Below Market
- 1,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,599$1,877 Below Market
- 16,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,288$2,184 Below Market
- 31,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,770
- used
2018 Kia Forte S8,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,399$2,858 Below Market
- 32,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,698$2,765 Below Market
- 46,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,777$2,140 Below Market
- 40,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,391$4,293 Below Market
- 36,713 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$2,789 Below Market
- 21,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,895$1,609 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Forte searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte
Read recent reviews for the Kia Forte
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating413 Reviews
Report abuse
Frank E.,06/27/2018
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Heavily researched this car, esp. relying on CR tests. They rated this car tops in the compact class (overall score) tied with the Toyota Corolla. However, the Forte road score was higher. ( My own figures put this car out in front too, in this compact class.) Also, we test drove a Corolla for a week in 2014 and it drove like a bus in comparison. So, CR was right: car is a gem. Over 40 mpg pump to pump in all types of driving including plenty of hills (we live in the Adirondack Park of NY State.) Highlights are: great ride for comfort and lack of road noise. (Switching out the OEM tires for Continental True Contacts may have helped.) Also, we stuck with the original wheel size, i.e. 195/65R15, for which there are many advantages such as: less costly tire replacements, better ride (more rubber between rim and road,) better in snow and better mpg's with narrower tires, lighter and stronger than bigger rims, etc. etc. This car drives like a dream. Can't think of much to complain about. I'm 6'2" but plenty of headroom in front even with seat in highest position. Could actually go an inch higher, but driver's comfort and view out is first rate. Bought this 2018 in end of April of that year, and only have c. 5000 on it as of June 2019. and so far could not be happier. Good choice. All that research paid off! We liked the folks at the dealer too (Della Kia in Plattsburgh, NY). Car is very nice looking (deep, rich, garnet red) and the price very right--recommend it indeed. 8/30/19 update: Nothing new to add except that comments made in the original review still hold. This is a wonderful car for us. Too bad they changed it in 2019 as the comfort/ride/noise and overall score by CR is lower. But have not driven the new 2019 model so perhaps it is OK--worth checking out. I get 41 PLUS mpg in the summer and the new model is supposed to be better marginally if it's that important to you. (MPG's are very important to me, but I'll take 41 plus any day.) By the way, as I think the case with many cars, the dashboard mpg's are somewhat lower than the actual pump to pump measurement and it is the latter figure that I use to calculate the mpg's so it is very accurate. Kia seems to make very good cars now--at least to CR brand comparisons. I am very happy with this car!
Related Kia Forte info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Charleston WV
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Hollywood FL
- Used Kia Sedona Frisco TX
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Corona CA
- Used Kia Sorento Columbus GA
- Used Kia Soul South Portland ME
- Used Kia Sportage Vancouver WA
- Used Kia Sorento Mesa AZ
- Used Kia Sedona Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Kia Sorento Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Kia Forte 2017 Springfield IL
- Used Kia Soul 2013 Little Rock AR
- Used Kia Sorento 2017 Virginia Beach VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2