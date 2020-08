Used 2018 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

Chantz Scott Kia - Kingsport / Tennessee

<b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on it are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. See what's behind you with the back up camera on it. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. It features cruise control for long trips. This 2018 Kia Forte has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on this small car gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. The HID headlamps on this unit light your way like never before. Bluetooth technology is built into this unit, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Kia Forte. The satellite radio system in it gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This model shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. This small car is easy to park. This 2018 Kia Forte is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving the Kia Forte. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Night driving with HID Xenon headlamps is a breeze in it. <b>Packages</b> EX PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE: Xenon HID Headlights; dynamic bending lights; Supervision Meter Cluster; 4.2" thin film transistor (TFT) color LCD display (inside the meter cluster); Lane Keep Assist; Pedestrian Detection; Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror; Radio: UVO eServices Infotainment AM/FM/MP3; SiriusXM satellite radio; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration; USB/auxiliary input jacks; 7" touch-screen display; Voice-command navigation; SiriusXM Traffic; rearview camera; 6 speakers; Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice recognition; and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls; Ventilated Front Seats; Power Sunroof; Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob; Lane Departure Warning System; 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat; memory presets; Front Collision Warning System; Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> "We Wanna See Ya In A Kia"

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Forte EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3KPFN4A88JE248271

Stock: G444459A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-23-2020