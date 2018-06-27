Used 2018 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

3,716 listings
Forte Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    certified

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    24,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $12,154

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    50,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,900

    $3,359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    39,003 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,900

    $3,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    28,014 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,999

    $2,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    43,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,499

    $3,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    certified

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    10,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,925

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    17,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,598

    $2,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    14,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,573

    $2,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    certified

    2018 Kia Forte EX

    18,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,370

    $2,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    1,751 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,599

    $1,877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    16,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $12,288

    $2,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Forte EX

    31,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,770

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte S in Red
    used

    2018 Kia Forte S

    8,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,399

    $2,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    32,945 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,698

    $2,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    46,690 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,777

    $2,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    40,518 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,391

    $4,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    36,713 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    $2,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    certified

    2018 Kia Forte LX

    21,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,895

    $1,609 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Forte searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte

Read recent reviews for the Kia Forte
Overall Consumer Rating
413 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Much research--paid off
Frank E.,06/27/2018
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Heavily researched this car, esp. relying on CR tests. They rated this car tops in the compact class (overall score) tied with the Toyota Corolla. However, the Forte road score was higher. ( My own figures put this car out in front too, in this compact class.) Also, we test drove a Corolla for a week in 2014 and it drove like a bus in comparison. So, CR was right: car is a gem. Over 40 mpg pump to pump in all types of driving including plenty of hills (we live in the Adirondack Park of NY State.) Highlights are: great ride for comfort and lack of road noise. (Switching out the OEM tires for Continental True Contacts may have helped.) Also, we stuck with the original wheel size, i.e. 195/65R15, for which there are many advantages such as: less costly tire replacements, better ride (more rubber between rim and road,) better in snow and better mpg's with narrower tires, lighter and stronger than bigger rims, etc. etc. This car drives like a dream. Can't think of much to complain about. I'm 6'2" but plenty of headroom in front even with seat in highest position. Could actually go an inch higher, but driver's comfort and view out is first rate. Bought this 2018 in end of April of that year, and only have c. 5000 on it as of June 2019. and so far could not be happier. Good choice. All that research paid off! We liked the folks at the dealer too (Della Kia in Plattsburgh, NY). Car is very nice looking (deep, rich, garnet red) and the price very right--recommend it indeed. 8/30/19 update: Nothing new to add except that comments made in the original review still hold. This is a wonderful car for us. Too bad they changed it in 2019 as the comfort/ride/noise and overall score by CR is lower. But have not driven the new 2019 model so perhaps it is OK--worth checking out. I get 41 PLUS mpg in the summer and the new model is supposed to be better marginally if it's that important to you. (MPG's are very important to me, but I'll take 41 plus any day.) By the way, as I think the case with many cars, the dashboard mpg's are somewhat lower than the actual pump to pump measurement and it is the latter figure that I use to calculate the mpg's so it is very accurate. Kia seems to make very good cars now--at least to CR brand comparisons. I am very happy with this car!
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
