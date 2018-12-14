2019 Kia Forte
What’s new
- The Kia Forte sedan has been fully redesigned for 2019
- Stinger-influenced style and many new features
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of features for the money
- Strong fuel economy estimates
- Generous warranty coverage
- Easy-to-use technology interface
- Stiff ride quality
- Back seat isn't quite as roomy as those of some rivals
- Not much fun to drive on winding roads
Which Forte does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Introduced back in the 2010 model year, the Kia Forte was originally aimed at young buyers seeking a stylish and affordable compact car. The redesigned 2019 Kia Forte continues that mission, but it's no longer just an alternative to the establishment. This Forte is a desirable car in its own right thanks to a sharp design, engaging performance, and plenty of technology and safety features for the money.
The Forte enters its third generation with new styling cues. The long hood and fastback-style sloping roofline mimic those from Kia's top Stinger sport sedan. Power hasn't changed; the Forte still uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 147 horsepower, but a new continuously variable automatic transmission promises improved fuel economy. Last year's sporty Forte SX, with its turbocharged 201-hp engine, has been discontinued, but a similarly themed Forte GT is set to arrive for the 2020 model year.
The new-generation Forte also retains the model's main draws: a wealth of desirable standard features starting from the base trim level, including dual-zone air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen tech interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and driver safety aids including automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
That's just the start, too. The top EX trim offers premium touches such as faux leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a hands-free trunk. All Fortes also have 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space, a sizable amount for any compact car.
The new Forte isn't without compromise, however. Acceleration is adequate, but we wouldn't call it impressive. Improved handling characteristics come at the expense of a stiffer ride, and overall the Forte's performance chops aren't quite as polished as those of its Honda and Mazda rivals. But for many drivers, the differences will be hard to spot. Overall, the Forte more than satisfies with its mix of great features, attractive style and appealing price.
2019 Kia Forte models
The 2019 Kia Forte is available in four trim levels: FE, LXS, S, and EX. All are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission comes with the FE, while a continuously variable automatic transmission is standard-issue on all other trim levels.
Standard features on the FE include 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a four-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary audio jacks. The FE also comes with a rearview camera, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Moving up to the LXS adds 16-inch alloy wheels, selectable drive modes, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and soft-touch dash and door surfaces. The S trim continues the upgrades with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, a rear-seat armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio and Kia's Uvo communication services. Features included in the optional S Premium package are a sunroof, LED headlights and automatic high beams.
The EX trim adds the final touches with heated side mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, push-button ignition, keyless entry, keyless trunk opener, simulated-leather upholstery, a power adjustable driver's seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a sliding armrest and two extra USB ports. Additional driver aids on the EX include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist.
Still want more? The EX Launch Edition package adds a load of premium features, including unique 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, a rear decklid spoiler, LED headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a larger gauge cluster display, a navigation system with voice controls, a wireless device charger, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with HD radio. This package also includes adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection for the automatic emergency braking system, rear parking sensors, and automatic high beams.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great looking very comfortable car .Lots of fun to drive although not a great pickup.Ride and handling are very good and steering is first rate.Feels more like a mid size than a compact car.Lot of room inside both front and rear, controls are easy and very thought out.The only set back is that Kia removed the auto folding side view mirrors that were standard on all Kia cars.Overall very good value compared to other competitive cars.
I really love this car. I purchased it to replace my 2013 v6 mustang as a daily driver. It performs adequately for what it is. I would classify myself as a more aggressive driver and I have no issues getting on the freeway. The transmission is far better than I expected. Very rarely do i even realize it is a CVT. Snow performance is sub par if you live in a wintery area a different set of tires is advised. (I drove my mustang regularly in 10 inches of snow on blizzacks and it performed better) Pay for the heated mirrors they're worth it. The ride is stiff but it's not uncomfortable. Entertainment system is superb as well as the climate control. I regularly get 400+ miles on 11 gallons of gas. The automatic wipers arent fantastic. Interior quality is great I dont have any rattles and my state has some of the worst roads in the country. Great roadtrip car, the trunk is massive and I've had four 6 ft adults in the car for long periods of time with no complaints. I wish the trunk lining was a material with more grip as things slide around the trunk like crazy. Plenty of storage space though. I had one issue where a lightbulb burned out and Kia went above and beyond to resolve the issue. They even sent me a gift card in the mail for the inconvenience. Great car for the money would highly recommend.
I went to a dealership to get a look at a 2016 Nissan Sentra and ended up leaving in a 2019 Forte LXS and couldn't be happier (so far). I've heard and read very good things about Kia but only recently learned they're the same company as Hyundai which, in terms of reliability, attracted me even more. I watched videos on car reviews talking about CVT transmissions and how people don't seem that crazy about them. I'll say this much about it: the Forte is not an "off the line" car by any means but the shifting is SO smooth and the transition from 2nd to 3rd and beyond is where the car seems to wake up; especially in 'sport mode'. You get what you pay for in the sense that this is a car that offers quite a lot but is intended to be affordable and competes in the compact segment so don't expect mid-size or full-size comfort; it has a very rough ride but Orlando has some pretty rough roads so I guess it is what it is. This is my 1st compact car in 13 years after owning four LARGE Fords and my very first Kia. If it lives up to its reputation I can see myself trading up to an Optima; time will tell.
Okay if you're like me you don't want to spend $30,000 on a sedan. You don't have money to throw away but yet you want a high technology car with a great warranty. Probably the first two cars that come to mine are from the Honda and Toyota line. However there's a new horse in town with the Kia Forte 2019. This is not the same car that you drove in the rental Fleet just last year. Kia up the game on this model put in lots of Technology like the Android nice 6 inch screen and the lane assist and frontal crash warning system all standard on all models. Then it threw in dual climate control and various other safety features like sound dampening windows to make this car ready to rumble. And also has a nice shift select thing near the transmission where you can choose what type of driving you want to do. So all these features are on all the models of Forte's . These various options are usually found on the Lexus and Infiniti models that people pay in the high 30s and 40,000. So you've got the technology you've got the safety and not so bad engine if there is any drowning point for this Forte it is the engine the 2.0 that has been around for quite a while. However they also added a chain drive CVT to the middle of the road model Forte which is called lxs which is the model I drive. And that is helping this car average 40 miles to the gallon . I have been around the Hyundai and Kia family since 2013. I have driven the old Forte and drive currently the Hyundai Elantra as a standard daily driver. Kia decided to up the game on this standard sedan to make it a truly awesome all the way around buy for the money. When you start seeing 40 miles to the gallon on the interstate the shortcomings are not as few. The drive is a little stiffer on the steering but it still holds curves about as well as anybody out there. And if you dial up the sport mode it makes the curves and the car sporty enough to satisfy a guy like me that can take some curves a little fast. Also for the entertaining of individuals that has Apple carplay an Android with a nice little 9 inch screen, and dual climate control which is standard in all models. Okay the big bottom line on this car is it can be had for the price of a used car. I was getting ready to buy a used Altima and then I saw this price point in the same category. I walked out of the dealership under 18,000 for a brand new car that has the same technology as a Lexus or a Infiniti. So my payments less then a used car and I don't have to suffer less safety features. So if you have half a brain you will test drive this new model and you will probably drive out with one. This car has been awesome as a daily driver and even has good road manners. You don't have to pay 30000 to have a awesome car. Save your money and go get this Kia Forte lxs and you won't be disappointed. Like I said in my title revamped , re-engineered and ready to rumble! Kia can be mentioned with Honda and Toyota now as a go-to option.
2019 Kia Forte video2019 Kia Forte | First Drive
2019 Kia Forte | First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Not everyone can afford a Maybach, or even a Mustang. That's where the compact class of sedans and hatchbacks come in. Behind me here is the all-new, fully redesigned 2019 Kia Forte. And it's a great place to start. [MUSIC PLAYING] This time around, the Forte is slightly bigger overall. And as you can see, it takes a lot of [INAUDIBLE] cues from the evocative Kia Stinger. And that's a good thing. It looks sharp, sharper than you'd expect for the compact class of sedans. The question is, how does it stack up against the rest of the competition? We'll get to that in a bit. In the meantime, do us a favor and hit Subscribe below. [MUSIC PLAYING] In the compact sedan class, you sort of have to temper your expectations. But the Forte exceeds expectations in a number of ways. I wasn't all that jazzed about 147-horsepower continuously variable transmission. Those CVTs tend to suck the life out of any car. But the Kia's CVT does a really good job of being more responsive and quicker to accelerate right off the line. It doesn't have that sluggishness or rubber band feel that other CVTs have. And when you're going to pass slower traffic, it does a good job of dropping down into a lower ratio, much like an automatic transmission would, where it just drops you into a lower gear by about two or three. So you get that good punch when you need it. And that's pretty unique in the class, or unique for CVTs in general, actually. The ride quality, it's a little stiff, but not objectionable. In return for that stiffness, it handles pretty well. Not quite as well as the Mazda 3, but far better than most drivers will ever need. One thing counting against it is the rear torsion-beam suspension. And that tends to be a little nervous over mid-corner bumps. That is the case with the Forte, but again, not to objectionable levels. There is a noticeable amount of wind and road noise, though. But again, I'm driving with the radio off. And this has the premium Harman/Kardon system. Just turn it up a little. It should drown it out just fine. In the class, the Forte competes against kind of entry-level sedans. So Corolla from Toyota, Honda Civic, Mazda 3. Those are kind of my picks in the class. Not so much the Corolla, but I really like the Mazda 3. And this, well, it seems to offer quite a bit more than the Mazda, especially when it comes to advanced safety features. This comes standard with forward collision warning, blind spot monitors, and all the latest modern cars have. One thing I like about it, though, is I'm not getting a lot of false alarms. And the Lane Keep Assist on this top trim is actually really good. Comparing prices between the Civic and the Mazda 3 to the Forte, the Forte has a slight advantage just because it has a lot more features. For the base-model Forte, prices start right around 18.5, 18.6. That's manual transmission, lowest trim level. Probably not going to be a lot of people taking that. For another 1,000 or so, you get the CVT. This is the Launch edition EX. This is the EX with all the options. So all the advanced safety features, different colored wheels, sunroof, navigation. It goes on and on and on. It's just over $26,000, though. That's a bit much for this class. But the regular EX, right around $23,000. And that makes a lot more sense, because you get a lot for that, as well. And you have the option to add stuff. But you probably won't need the navigation because it comes standard with Apple Car Play, as long as you have a cell signal, obviously. And the voice recognition is still probably the best out there, in any car. Not only does the Forte draw on some of the Stinger's exterior styling, but also on the interior. It's got the wide dash, just like that, as well as these racy-looking round vents. Materials quality is really good for the class. Everything that you touch has nice, good, soft cushioning to it. So your elbows are well-padded. And elsewhere, when it is plastic, is grained really well. There's really not a whole lot of hard plastic in here to kind of take you out of the fantasy of driving a nicer car. One thing I really did like as soon as I sat down, though, was the amount of travel the steering wheel has. Now, that's quite a bit, so that means that taller drivers aren't going to have to sacrifice their driving position. You have a ton of features here, as well. The infotainment has a standard eight-inch screen. It's sharp, it's responsive, it's quick. And you have a good amount of physical buttons here, which means you won't have to dig through menus just to get some simple operations done. Also standard is dual-zone automatic climate control. That's unusual for the class as a standard feature, even on the base model. On this top trim, you also get ventilated and heated seats, which makes it really comfortable on a hot, muggy day like today. On this top trim, you also get a wireless charging pad, as well as a USB port right under it, and another one right under your center armrest. Despite being a compact sedan, the Forte doesn't skimp on rear seat space. I'm five foot 10, sitting behind the driver's seat, which is set for me. And I have plenty of leg room and knee room. And my hair's just barely brushing the headliner. That means the average adult will be just fine back here. Materials quality, as you'd expect, isn't quite as nice. A little more hard plastic. But if I didn't tap that, I wouldn't have known. I also have a nice center armrest here. I'd be comfortable back here for a road trip. Not a single complaint. And I also have vents right here for climate control. So, well done, Kia. [MUSIC PLAYING] After spending a lot of time with this Forte, I can say it gives the class-leading Mazda 3 and Honda Civic a run for the money. Honestly, I would take it over the Civic. The Mazda, in my view, is still the best driving in the class. But for a lot of people, it's not that important. What is important is stretching their dollar. And the Forte does that. It delivers a lot. A lot of advanced safety features, a lot of infotainment, a lot of just quality overall. For more information on the Forte, as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. If you want to see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds Senior Writer Mark Takahashi took a spin in the all-new 2019 Kia Forte, the latest entrant in the affordable compact sedan class. The Forte faces some tough competitors in the class, but it rises to meet the challenge with praiseworthy driving dynamics and a value-packed list of standard features. Mark covers everything that shoppers need to know in his drive between Pennsylvania to Ohio and back.
Features & Specs
|LXS 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,190
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,290
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|FE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,690
|MPG
|31 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,990
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Forte safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision with an obstacle in front of the vehicle.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts the driver to the presence of other vehicles in the car's blind spots.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Monitors for moving traffic behind the vehicle when in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
Kia Forte vs. the competition
Kia Forte vs. Honda Civic
Today's Honda Civic is a benchmark of the class. From engaging performance and handling, roomy cabin comfort and sophisticated tech, the Civic is the most well-rounded small car you can buy. It's a tall order for any car, including the Forte, to measure up to it. But the Kia does stack up well against the Civic in most regards. The Forte also costs less and offers an impressive warranty.
Kia Forte vs. Mazda 3
If the act and feel of carving turns on open roads appeal to you, you'll want to consider the Mazda 3. Like the Forte, the Mazda 3 is redesigned for 2019 with an eye-catching design and new features. We expect it to provide impressive engine performance and sharp handling. Plus, the Mazda offers optional all-wheel drive this year. From a value perspective, however, the Forte could very well still be the way to go.
Kia Forte vs. Subaru Impreza
The Impreza and the Forte are evenly matched in performance, with the Subaru making just slightly more power. Standard all-wheel drive gives the Impreza an edge for improved traction in wet-weather driving, however. The Impreza is also slightly roomier for front and rear passengers, but you won't get quite as much cargo room in the Impreza; it's 3 cubic feet shy of the Forte's trunk space.
FAQ
Is the Kia Forte a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Forte?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Forte:
- The Kia Forte sedan has been fully redesigned for 2019
- Stinger-influenced style and many new features
Is the Kia Forte reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Forte a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Forte?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Forte is the 2019 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,790.
Other versions include:
- LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,190
- S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,290
- FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,690
- EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,990
- FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,790
What are the different models of Kia Forte?
Check out Kia lease specials
