Used 2016 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 50,111 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,350$2,428 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2014 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan 6A is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 1.8 liters inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 145 hp horsepower, 4 Doors, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning, Audio controls on steering wheel, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Clock - In-dash, External temperature display, Front seat type - Bucket, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 39 and EPA city (mpg): 26, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Power steering, Power windows with 1 one-touch, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear bench seats, Rear defogger, Remote power door locks, Stability Control, Tachometer, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Transmission hill holder, and Trip computer. This Kia includes Alloy Wheels, Steel Wheels, Bluetooth. Our Forte LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (26 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A65G5495367
Stock: 495367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,999$2,503 Below Market
Route 23 Kia - Riverdale / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2016 Kia Forte SX Snow White PearlOdometer is 23780 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG**FULLY SERVICED** CARFAX CERTIFIED** Route 23 KIA is the largest KIA dealership in the region. We take pride in servicing our vehicles BEFORE they are put up for sale. Whether you're purchasing a new or used vehicle, Route 23 KIA wants to earn your business by providing a car shopping experience that's second to none. Customer service is our top priority and our goal is to ensure all our customers feel satisfied with their purchase and overall experience in our state-of-the-art showroom and on-site service center. We're proud to serve this region with honor and dignity and look forward to earning your business. In addition to service, we have the largest network of lenders available to us to ensure we're able to secure financing for you. On behalf of all of us at Route 23 KIA, we hope to see you soon. Call us today @ 855-303-3878 or visit us at route23kia.com. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ5A39G5632463
Stock: U4507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 37,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,409$3,052 Below Market
Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah
2016 Kia Forte Koup EX New Tires, Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, Local One Owner Trade, ONE OWNER, EX, Forte Koup EX, 2D Coupe, 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Snow White Pearl, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5J x 16 Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 25/34 City/Highway MPGCALL THE INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT AT SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA FOR A TEST DRIVE OR MORE INFO 1-801-571-4299. EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE WITH SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA'S PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED VEHICLES. ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLE’S GO THROUGH A STRICT 95 POINT INSPECTION, AND HAVE A 7 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY. THAT IS PEACE OF MIND FOR YOU. WE OFFER AN EXTENDED WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAMS ON ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA CAN HELP YOU SHIP YOUR NEW VEHICLE ANY WHERE IN THE U.S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A82G5623076
Stock: P111504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 54,697 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,475$3,350 Below Market
Oak Tree Mazda - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2016 Kia Forte EX* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 DOHC Dual CVVT) with 54,697 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front and rear tires replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 16 Premium Wheels * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * ABS brakes * Air Conditioning * Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/HomeLink * Brake assist * CD player * EX Premium Package * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Heated Front Seats * Immobilizer * Leather Seat Trim * Navigation System * Navigation w/HD Radio Technology * Power Sunroof * Push-Button Start w/Smart Key * Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System * Rear window defroster * Remote keyless entry * Speed control * Speed-sensing steering * Traction control.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ4A88G5550861
Stock: O37690A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Forte EX30,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,880$4,201 Below Market
Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida
**BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **KIA CERTIFIED 10yr/100K Mile Warranty**, *BACKUP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION-150 POINT INSPECTION**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 20841 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Greenway Kia West Owner Loyalty DiscountHere at Greenway Kia West, we pride ourselves on providing the best value for pre-owned vehicles, while giving you a top-notch customer service experience. Plus, with this vehicle being a Kia Certified pre-owned vehicle you will receive the full remaining Factory warranty of 10 years or 100,000 miles, and you'll have the peace of mind to know that you made a great decision placing your trust in Greenway Kia West. Family owned and operated, we strive to give you 100% satisfaction with your vehicle purchase.To check availability Call or Visit us at 3407 West Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A89G5546765
Stock: P4265
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 31,871 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,842$2,324 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.3, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear folding, Floor material: carpet, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 2.93, Alternator: 90 amps, Battery saver, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact absorbing bumpers, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.7, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: indepe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (26 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A6XG5570208
Stock: 15065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 24,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,489$3,484 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A34G5642002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,066 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$3,410 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A82G5491298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,998$2,685 Below Market
A & A Auto Sales - Fontana / California
Enhancing your daily drive with versatility and athleticism, our 2016 KIA Forte5 SX Hatchback is brought to you in an eye-catching Steel Blue. Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 201hp connected to an innovative 6 Speed Sportmatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team will reward you with near 29mpg on the highway along with precise steering, and exceptional handling. Adaptable and sleek, the silhouette of our Forte SX is enhanced by 18-inch wheels, sunroof, attractive LED rear combination lamps and chrome exhaust tips. Spacious and upscale in every way, the SX cabin features a wealth of amenities such as Kia's UVO voice-activated infotainment system with Bluetooth audio connectivity, heated and cooled front seats, available satellite radio and a rearview camera. You'll have plenty of space for your friends and all of their gear as you make your way in this stylish machine. Experience confidence and peace of mind knowing that KIA offers ABS, traction and stability control, and an army of airbags have been meticulously designed to keep you safe from harm. Reward yourself with the quality, value and sheer enjoyment provided by this Forte. It could be the best decision you've made all year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ5A3XG5499213
Stock: AA386952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 52,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,149$2,936 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2016 Kia Forte LX is presented in Clear White. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 147hp which is paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers precise handling, nearly 38mpg on the open road, and a stylish exterior highlighted by Kia's distinctive grille and five-spoke wheel covers.Our Forte LX's cabin offers ample head and legroom with comfortable, cloth-trimmed seats and a wealth of amenities such as remote keyless entry, power accessories, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a multi-function steering wheel. Additionally, the infotainment system features Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, and USB/Aux inputs to help you enjoy every drive.Drive with peace of mind knowing Kia supplies advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, and a well-engineered chassis to help keep you and your passengers safe from harm. An outstanding blend of efficiency, style, and performance, our Forte is certainly an intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A63G5620303
Stock: 114157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX53,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500$3,259 Below Market
Hawkinson Kia - Matteson / Illinois
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera and Bluetooth. In Graphite Steel. Interior Black. 22/30 City/Highway MPG. Clean Carfax. One Owner. Hi, this is Jim Hawkinson. I only buy the nicest pre-driven vehicles. I won't sell you a vehicle with dings and scratches all over the surface. Manufacturer Bumper to Bumper Warranty is good until 60,000 miles & this Kia Certified Vehicle will also have up to 60,000 miles of Manufacturer Powertrain Coverage! I make sure all of my pre-driven vehicles pass our 150pt Plus Inspection and the details are available for you to read. If my mechanic says that the vehicle needs tires or brakes, for example, then that's what the vehicle gets. Most dealers won't do this! My family has been in the car business since 1961. Our reputation is for low pricing and a hassle free buying experience. We treat our employees and customers with dignity and respect. There is always a Hawkinson in the showroom to say hello and greet you! I hope to meet you soon. PLEASE call and allow our Internet Department to explain the Hawkinson Way. Our way, is considerate of your time, knowledgeable of our products and both a hassle-free and no pressure experience! In order to receive the Hawkinson online pricing customer(s) must apply for financing through Hawkinson Auto Group. Kia Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 10yr/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, but also a 150-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Price does not include dealer added options or taxes,tags or dealer fees.Hawkinson Kia-Nissan has over 500 Google Reviews! Hawkinson Kia-Nissan is located in the Matteson Auto Mall. Easy access right off of I-57 & Rt. 30 At Hawkinson Nissan-Kia, we promise to roll the red carpet out for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A3XG5586244
Stock: WK86244
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Forte LX38,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,480$2,907 Below Market
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
This 2016 Kia Forte LX is proudly offered by Kia of East Hartford Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2016 Kia Forte. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Kia Forte. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Forte LX is the one! More information about the 2016 Kia Forte: The Forte is a compact that's one size down from the Kia Optima and one up from the Kia Rio. It competes in a crowded segment, against some very established nameplates like the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen Jetta and Ford Focus, as well as the Chevrolet Cruze and Dodge Dart. The Kia Forte stands out for offering a little more equipment for the same price -- as well as some standout comfort options, such as a heated steering wheel and cooled driver's seat. There's also a choice between three engines, a fuel-efficient 1.8L, a stronger 2.0L or, in the 2-door Koup, a 1.6L turbocharged unit. Every buyer should be able to find the right combination of power and fuel economy. Strengths of this model include choice of powertrains, fuel-efficiency, standout comfort and convenience options, great list of standard equipment, and Stylish exterior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (26 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A64G5445155
Stock: U02530
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 30,497 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$1,766 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Aurora Black 2016 Kia Forte LX FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 DOHC Dual CVVTOdometer is 15761 miles below market average! 25/37 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Spacious interior for both sedan and coupe; numerous standard and optional features are available; quick acceleration from Forte EX and SX; dashboard and infotainment controls are easy to use; warranty coverage is better than most in the segment. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A64G5611383
Stock: 105772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2019
- 16,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,935$2,111 Below Market
Best Chance Auto Loan - Kirkland / Washington
We are providing additional services during this time. Please contact us at 425-821-6611 to learn more about services available.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 16495 miles below market average! BLUETOOTH WIRELESS/ HANDS FREE PHONE PAIRING, MP3 DEVICE CONNECTIVITY, BACK UP CAMERA, LOW LOW MILES, ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY LEFT! (19 MONTHS OR 43,949 MILES!!), 6.5J x 16" Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Audio System, Traction control. 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 2D Coupe Aurora Black25/34 City/Highway MPG25/34 City/Highway MPGTo see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.fordofkirkland.com or dial (888) 902-1374.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A8XG5596855
Stock: P9298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 47,404 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999$3,236 Below Market
Gateway Motors - Cudahy / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A80G5480035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,471 miles
$8,795
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clean title Low Miles 4 door sedan. run & drive good. cold Ac, good tires. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (26 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A66G5445528
Stock: 445528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 67,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,697
Sunland FIAT - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A88G5572523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Kia Forte LX49,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,490$2,461 Below Market
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
This 2016 Kia Forte LX is proudly offered by Kia of East Hartford This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This 2016 Kia Forte has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Forte LX is the one! More information about the 2016 Kia Forte: The Forte is a compact that's one size down from the Kia Optima and one up from the Kia Rio. It competes in a crowded segment, against some very established nameplates like the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen Jetta and Ford Focus, as well as the Chevrolet Cruze and Dodge Dart. The Kia Forte stands out for offering a little more equipment for the same price -- as well as some standout comfort options, such as a heated steering wheel and cooled driver's seat. There's also a choice between three engines, a fuel-efficient 1.8L, a stronger 2.0L or, in the 2-door Koup, a 1.6L turbocharged unit. Every buyer should be able to find the right combination of power and fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are choice of powertrains, fuel-efficiency, standout comfort and convenience options, great list of standard equipment, and Stylish exterior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (26 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A62G5540149
Stock: U02623
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte
- 5(65%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(7%)
