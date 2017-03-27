Used 2016 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

3,716 listings
Forte Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    50,111 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,350

    $2,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte SX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Forte SX

    30,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,999

    $2,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Forte Koup EX

    37,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,409

    $3,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    54,697 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,475

    $3,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    30,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,880

    $4,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    31,871 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,842

    $2,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Forte Koup SX

    24,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,489

    $3,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    10,066 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $3,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte SX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Forte SX

    70,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,998

    $2,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    52,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,149

    $2,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX in Gray
    certified

    2016 Kia Forte Koup SX

    53,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,500

    $3,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    38,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,480

    $2,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    30,497 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $1,766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Forte Koup EX

    16,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,935

    $2,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    47,404 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,999

    $3,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    61,471 miles

    $8,795

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX in Gray
    used

    2016 Kia Forte Koup EX

    67,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,697

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    49,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,490

    $2,461 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte

Overall Consumer Rating
4.543 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Well made & designed car for a bargain price!
Barry,05/21/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
Bought the 2016 LX Forte automatic equipped with the popular equipment package, floormats, mud guards and a spare tire for $18,000.00 cash including all fees and taxes out the door. Be aware, it actually only comes with a tire repair kit and inflator as standard equipment. No trade was involved and that price included a $2,000.00 cash back and $400.00 military offer. I can honestly say that I haven't found anything that I don't like about this car. I have mostly been driving in the city and I have averaged a solid 29 MPG over the past 1,250 miles with the a/c always on. The 1.8 L engine has ample power and is smooth. The car rides and handles well and is very quiet. The seats both front and rear are very comfortable and I love the overall driving experience. I haven't found a single fault in this car and I have been over it with a fine tooth comb. I buy all my cars new and I usually keep them for about 12 years. I also do all of my own maintenance. I've owned Toyota, Honda and Nissan vehicles and to date this is the best example of value, function, and quality that I've encountered. I compared and drove all of the other cars in the Forte's class and for me this was the clear winner, even if I ignored the higher pricing of the competition. If you want a very well made car, packed with tons of standard options at a very good price, put this car at the top of your list!
Report abuse
