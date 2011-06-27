Used 2008 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews

The little Jeep That Could RWFORD , 09/12/2015 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 52 of 53 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2008 when they offered the lifetime warranty. I also purchased an extended lifetime warranty to cover the non powertrain components. 1st brake job at 95,000 miles. 2nd brake job at 179,000 miles. Runs great nd is a little work horse. 80 foot tree fell on house and this little jeep pulled it off the roof and down the driveway to be cut up. Gas mileage has been as high as 30 mpg in summer months on the highway but always in the 25 mpg combined unless towing. Right now the issue is who's lifetime is going to be the longest the Jeep or mine. The only complaint that I have ever had is the noise during acceleration. As far a being sluggish, I think being able to hit 90 + mph on a freeway entrance is more than acceptable. The real problem is the driver's that think you should enter at 45mph. At this writing I have185,000 + miles and does not use any between oil changes. I have used synthetic since the 1st 1000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

143,143 miles to date west_lawn_mark , 06/20/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We purchased our Patriot new in 2008 and I have put on quite a few miles in that time. I enjoy the car. It is fun to drive, and good in snow. I have heard people complain about FWD Compasses in the snow but I have no similar complaints. I do not worry about driving in the snow at all (except for other drivers). With the electronic traction control I rarely need 4 x 4. I have even taken the Patriot off road on the beach in Corolla, NC and it performed pretty well. I that situation it benefited from being light and not getting bogged down in the sand. The adjustable seat works from my 5' 2" wife and my 6' 4" son in law. Report Abuse

Got Lucky I Guess dandt1 , 08/19/2014 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 40 of 42 people found this review helpful Why won't Edmunds let me select a Patriot Sport 4x4 CVT? After reading all the bad reviews on this car I thought I'd share my experience with our 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 4x4 CVT. My wife purchased this car by herself, brand-new, before we met in December of 2007 and it currently has 93,000 miles. She wanted AWD and decent gas milage and liked that the Jeep Patriot came with a lifetime power-train warranty. The car was a little over a year old when I met her so I've had a lot of experience driving it and dealing with the problems. The biggest issue we have had is on the suspension components. Both front lower control arms had to be replaced at 65K miles. Now with 113,000 miles on it the front struts are shot. Also we have had trouble with the sunroof leaking occasionally and now there is a leak letting in a little bit of water near the top of the rear hatch. I suspect it might be coming in from behind the third brake light but I haven't taken it apart to check yet. Update: 121,000 miles and no new issues to report. Update 8/21/2020: Still runs fine. Seems old now though. The struts creak and rattle and the car pulls when you are driving at highway speeds and let off the throttle. The third brake light leaks water down the inside of the hatchback and into the spare tire well and fills with water. This makes it smell bad and humid in the car. A new seal around the third brake light would fix it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving it still.... 5 years in dbt1979 , 04/25/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought a 2008 Jeep Patriot in August 2008. It was a daily rental return that just under 20,000 km on it. Almost 5 years later and I've had next to no problems with this vehicle besides wear parts. I got the extended warranty to 5 years / 100,000 km and the only warranty work that I needed was the fuel evap cannister that was hanging off (I probably ran over something) and there was minor work needed to be back end (sway bars and such) that was causing crunching noises when I went over bumps. Less than $600 warranty work in 5 years. I replaced the front brakes at 60 K and the back brakes (drums and all) at 95 K. 4 new tires at 60 K and I'll 4 new ones at 110K Report Abuse