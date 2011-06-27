Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

Great car but trans lever is horrible! Phil , 07/20/2016 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 88 of 89 people found this review helpful Just got the car this week. Our old 99 grand Cherokee was on life support. The 99 had served its purpose, hauling, towing, winter driving, but had been troublesome from day one. Reads lots of reviews and it appears things have improved. Got a 2014 with 28k miles, v6, 4wd. Drives nice, quiet, plenty of power and tows our boat very well. Loads of nice features. The car has a heavy, solid feel. But the damn shift lever! What is that about? It's a ridiculous design and it takes total concentration to get the thing in D or R. Maybe we'll get used to it in time. Update Have put about 10 k miles on this car. Still hate the shift level and the fussy dash screen for climate, radio controls. The screen died and dealer had to reprogram the thing. Great car for traveling, hauling and towing. Base v6 and 8 speed trans are excellent match. Very solid car, no squeaks or rattles, very quiet cabin. At 70 mph the car is quiet as a tomb. We have the base model, didn't want all the confusing and troublesome digital stuff but memory seat adjustments would be nice as wife and I are so different in size. Otherwise the car is very nicely equipped for a bottom line model. I would recommend this car. Interested to see how it holds up long term. Pretty good so far. Update About 30 k miles now. No problems. Car is still solid, no problems, squeaks or rattles. Still impressed with base power train, V6 with 8 speed TRANS works flawlessly. Still do not like fussy shift lever and touch screen for climate and sound system, but would highly recommend this car. Great for towing and traveling. Update: About 42 K miles now. Just got a recall,for cruise control fix, reprogram the module. No other problems. Still really dislike the shifter. This is a great car for towing, hauling, traveling but it does feel big and heavy. For around town driving I prefer our Chevy equinox. Update: The Jeep is used mostly for towing our boat which it does easily, probably 3000 lbs. The base v6 and 8 speed trans is a surprisingly stout drive train. I put snow tires on in the winter and it does great in northern Michigan. Just now getting an annoying rattle in the dash somewhere but otherwise no problems. Still hate the fussy shifter and dash touch screen. It’s like trying to text while driving to change the HVAC settings. Update Jeep has about 50 K miles now. No problems. Just took 1200 mile trip, car performed flawlessly. Still hate fussy dash, shifter and keyless ignition but no escaping that junk in cars now I guess. Still impressed with base v6 power train. It will haul ass on the slab and tows like a truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Faulty Transmission swags727 , 02/23/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This vehicle has great potential. This Jeep could be great and has many likeable and commendable attributes. This Jeep has two issues; one rather substantial. The Audio/Nav system is basically the electronic brains of the vehicle and it has bugs, lots of bugs. The bigger issue is the transmission, it is awful. Perhaps it's not widespread (I hope it's not) and it's just my particular jeep but I have never driven a more balky transmission. It lurches, it has delays, it feels like their is a disconnect between the pedal and acceleration. In summary it is the opposite of smooth :( If it is fixable, I'll be overjoyed...If not, extremely disappointed. Report Abuse

Great looking, not so great to drive dpkimball , 04/03/2014 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful We leased our Grand Cherokee in June 2013, and so far have not been impressed. Granted, the car is great looking, comfortable, and the interior is top notch. That being said, the transmission in this car is a nightmare. Shifting up and down through gears 1-3 is like riding in car with a 16 year old kid that is learning to drive a stick shift. It slams and lurches in and out of gears, almost to the point of being embarrassing when we have friends or guests in the car. It never seems to know what gear it's supposed to be in while driving. I'm glad I leased, and that in two years I'll be able to hand over the keys to the dealer instead of being forced to keep this car long term. It's already been in twice for multiple warranty issues. UPDATE: we ended up buying out our lease 9 months early and traded the car in for a Toyota 4Runner. Too many warranty issues, many of which we were stuck on a waiting list for parts. Couldn't be happier with the 4Runner and happy to be rid of the Grand Cherokee. We were so excited when we bought the Jeep, and it was a colossal disappointment. UPDATE 2: So happy to have the Jeep gone and the 4Runner in my garage. Ten months of ownership into having the 4Runner and couldn't be happier. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Get me out of this mess! Jeff Shepherd , 03/25/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 55 of 58 people found this review helpful I am considering standing outside my local Jeep dealership with a sign that reads " talk to me before you buy a Grand Cherokee" I have had electrical issue after electrical issue, transmission, all exterior lights quit working, wipers come on randomly,climate control either hot or cold, fuel cap would not open,random check engine light which could not be duplicated at dealership,five factory recalls, still waiting on parts for two of these. they always tell me there were software updates for this vehicle but I have no way of knowing these updates exist because Jeep is not required to notify you, so unless you are back at the dealership for routine service the updates are never done. GRRRRRR! Report Abuse