Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,166
|$20,525
|$22,650
|Clean
|$17,536
|$19,795
|$21,821
|Average
|$16,277
|$18,336
|$20,164
|Rough
|$15,017
|$16,878
|$18,506
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,876
|$18,958
|$20,835
|Clean
|$16,291
|$18,284
|$20,073
|Average
|$15,121
|$16,937
|$18,548
|Rough
|$13,951
|$15,589
|$17,024
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,767
|$21,840
|$23,711
|Clean
|$19,082
|$21,064
|$22,843
|Average
|$17,711
|$19,511
|$21,108
|Rough
|$16,341
|$17,959
|$19,373
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,293
|$16,241
|$17,996
|Clean
|$13,798
|$15,664
|$17,337
|Average
|$12,807
|$14,510
|$16,021
|Rough
|$11,816
|$13,355
|$14,704
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,209
|$20,295
|$22,177
|Clean
|$17,577
|$19,574
|$21,365
|Average
|$16,315
|$18,131
|$19,743
|Rough
|$15,053
|$16,689
|$18,120
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,895
|$35,855
|$38,532
|Clean
|$31,755
|$34,581
|$37,122
|Average
|$29,474
|$32,032
|$34,302
|Rough
|$27,194
|$29,484
|$31,483
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,327
|$17,296
|$19,070
|Clean
|$14,796
|$16,682
|$18,373
|Average
|$13,733
|$15,452
|$16,977
|Rough
|$12,670
|$14,223
|$15,582
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,043
|$14,911
|$16,594
|Clean
|$12,591
|$14,381
|$15,987
|Average
|$11,687
|$13,321
|$14,773
|Rough
|$10,782
|$12,262
|$13,558
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,002
|$13,872
|$15,554
|Clean
|$11,586
|$13,379
|$14,985
|Average
|$10,754
|$12,393
|$13,847
|Rough
|$9,922
|$11,407
|$12,709