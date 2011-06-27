  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 1997 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Trooper
5(27%)4(73%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Troopers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,558 - $3,140
Used Trooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2003 Review

Nolan Bryant, 02/08/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Realiability has been a good experience for me.

Report Abuse

lovin it

mroute, 11/05/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had 1 problem in 2 years, a broken power steering hose. A little heavy on the gas consumption, but it is a big vehicle. Nice tall ride, able to see all the other idiots coming at me in traffic. Comfy.

Report Abuse

I own a Rodeo and wanted a Trooper

ccarnes, 03/18/2012
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

My wife and I just bought our Trooper w/ 133 k miles for 3K. The previous owner told me about the oil cooler o-rings leaking oil. Through the research I had done, I knew this was a common and easy to fix problem. Isuzu fixed the oil leak problem in 98, but it is very common in every year before that. ALL ISUZU'S USE LOTS OF OIL. It does not affect performance or longevity. I feel like I could go anywhere in our Trooper. It still looks sharp, but at 6'4" and 300 lb. it is a little cramped for me in the drivers seat. My kids have much more space in the back seat than they do in my Rodeo.

Report Abuse

Perfect family car

Jay Vaughn, 09/13/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great and reliable vehicle, it has a strong unstoppable motor, automatic trans but it works great, 4wd works well never have had a single issue. has 225,176 miles. still stronger then ever runs like brand new. Have all paperwork on it its well maintained i would never want more from it.

Report Abuse

BEST SUV DEAL

femurfx, 05/14/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The best value out there for a vehicle that is 100% reliable, roomy and honestly fun to drive. I didn'y think I would like it as much as I do.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Troopers for sale

Related Used 1997 Isuzu Trooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles