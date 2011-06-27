Used 1997 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

2003 Review Nolan Bryant , 02/08/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Realiability has been a good experience for me. Report Abuse

lovin it mroute , 11/05/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Had 1 problem in 2 years, a broken power steering hose. A little heavy on the gas consumption, but it is a big vehicle. Nice tall ride, able to see all the other idiots coming at me in traffic. Comfy.

I own a Rodeo and wanted a Trooper ccarnes , 03/18/2012 6 of 8 people found this review helpful My wife and I just bought our Trooper w/ 133 k miles for 3K. The previous owner told me about the oil cooler o-rings leaking oil. Through the research I had done, I knew this was a common and easy to fix problem. Isuzu fixed the oil leak problem in 98, but it is very common in every year before that. ALL ISUZU'S USE LOTS OF OIL. It does not affect performance or longevity. I feel like I could go anywhere in our Trooper. It still looks sharp, but at 6'4" and 300 lb. it is a little cramped for me in the drivers seat. My kids have much more space in the back seat than they do in my Rodeo.

Perfect family car Jay Vaughn , 09/13/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great and reliable vehicle, it has a strong unstoppable motor, automatic trans but it works great, 4wd works well never have had a single issue. has 225,176 miles. still stronger then ever runs like brand new. Have all paperwork on it its well maintained i would never want more from it.