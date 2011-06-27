Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,514
|$2,813
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,253
|$2,530
|Average
|$1,303
|$1,732
|$1,963
|Rough
|$910
|$1,210
|$1,396
Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,029
|$2,669
|$2,978
|Clean
|$1,818
|$2,392
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,839
|$2,078
|Rough
|$975
|$1,285
|$1,478
Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,268
|$2,548
|Clean
|$1,514
|$2,032
|$2,292
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,562
|$1,778
|Rough
|$811
|$1,092
|$1,265