Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,499
|$2,821
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,240
|$2,536
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,721
|$1,968
|Rough
|$883
|$1,203
|$1,399
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Trooper SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,732
|$2,374
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,128
|$2,417
|Average
|$1,192
|$1,635
|$1,875
|Rough
|$832
|$1,143
|$1,334
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,191
|$2,487
|Clean
|$1,419
|$1,963
|$2,237
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,509
|$1,736
|Rough
|$761
|$1,054
|$1,234
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Trooper RS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,547
|$2,144
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,386
|$1,921
|$2,191
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,477
|$1,700
|Rough
|$743
|$1,032
|$1,209
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$1,982
|$2,258
|Clean
|$1,269
|$1,776
|$2,030
|Average
|$975
|$1,365
|$1,575
|Rough
|$680
|$954
|$1,120