Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
See all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.633 Reviews
bizkid64,07/28/2008
I purchased my Trooper new in 1995, as of today it has over 238000 miles. Except for the AC compressor, the engine runs as well as it did the day I bought it. Still solid as a rock. The clutch lasted 210,000 miles. I've spent less than 5,000 in repairs, including tires. It goes through a windshield and alternator every 2 years, a starter every 4. Other than that, it's bullet proof. Has always used 1 quart of oil every 3000 miles, no more no less. Timing belts last about 150,000 miles. If you can find one used, do not hesitate to buy it. You'll never get mine away from me. I'm just sorry Isuzu couldn't figure out a way to stay competitive. They're products were great.
