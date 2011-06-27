  1. Home
Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Trooper
4.6
33 reviews
Runs like new at 238,000

bizkid64, 07/28/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Trooper new in 1995, as of today it has over 238000 miles. Except for the AC compressor, the engine runs as well as it did the day I bought it. Still solid as a rock. The clutch lasted 210,000 miles. I've spent less than 5,000 in repairs, including tires. It goes through a windshield and alternator every 2 years, a starter every 4. Other than that, it's bullet proof. Has always used 1 quart of oil every 3000 miles, no more no less. Timing belts last about 150,000 miles. If you can find one used, do not hesitate to buy it. You'll never get mine away from me. I'm just sorry Isuzu couldn't figure out a way to stay competitive. They're products were great.

Solid Performer for 14 years

blanton113, 04/07/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have been driving my trooper for just over 9 years now. I bought it used and have replaced a couple starters, one set of belts, one battery, had the transmission flushed once, and replaced the spark plugs and wires on the engine once. Pretty inexpensive maintenance for what this vehicle has given back to me. It does have a pretty severe oil leak, and I think this caused the need for new starters, as the old starters were covered in oil when taken out. I love the visibility when in this vehicle, as the windows are large and easy to see out of. It doesn't handle the best, especially up hills, but I have been able to take it anywhere (off- road included). Preventative maintenance is key.

Best Trooper Yet

JavaJohn, 10/05/2002
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

While this is not a performance vehicle, it does do what is was intended to do very well. I am impressed with the quality and reliability of this year Trooper. With all the options that this Limited version has it will satisfy many looking for comfort and safety. With its build quality and engineering it is easy to maintain. 200,000 plus miles is easily do-able with all the routine maintenance performed.

Trooper2005

dan, 04/01/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Have had for 11 years now and it's still the car my teen-aged kids want to drive the most. It's still very stylish and reliable. It is great in snow and big enough to carry my entire family or haul stuff. The only major problem is that the head gasket tends to leak slowly. My mechanic says it's best to just let it be as I only go through 1 qt of oil every 3000 miles - not bad.

20 Years and still going strong!

Derek Samson, 09/11/2015
SE 4dr SUV 4WD
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This SUV has lasted as long as my marriage! We bought it new when my wife and I were married, and it's been the centerpiece her mobile business since. Obviously no modern comforts, but with regular oil and trans fluid changes it is hanging in there. No major repairs needed, even no need for exhaust replacement (a muffler patch was needed a year ago for sound). 20 years. Used regularly, though it will sit in the garage for a couple of months at a time. Nice and simple, no goofy electronics that crap out after 5 years, no power whatnots that need repairing after 10, and everything that may need fixing is up and center when you open the hood. I miss simple, quality cars.

