Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$1,780
|$2,045
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,595
|$1,839
|Average
|$854
|$1,226
|$1,427
|Rough
|$596
|$857
|$1,014
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Trooper RS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$1,914
|$2,193
|Clean
|$1,206
|$1,716
|$1,972
|Average
|$926
|$1,319
|$1,530
|Rough
|$646
|$921
|$1,088
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,031
|$2,322
|Clean
|$1,287
|$1,820
|$2,088
|Average
|$988
|$1,399
|$1,620
|Rough
|$690
|$977
|$1,152
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Trooper SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,265
|$2,580
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,030
|$2,320
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,560
|$1,800
|Rough
|$779
|$1,090
|$1,280