Used 1994 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Trooper searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.424 Reviews
Report abuse
jackcook,10/24/2014
I bought my 1994 Trooper from a man who bought it off the showroom floor - one owner and babied. 150,000 miles, new tranny at 90k, regular maintenance, and all of the papers to prove it. I was aiming for a newer SUV, but for the price and after the test drive I had to have it. Not long after we took it to Death Valley, off road, and it performed pretty well. The LS is tough for a luxury oriented SUV. The freeway gas milage is also pretty good at around 20mpg. Where the Trooper fails is stop and go driving through LA, where it only gets around 8mpg - a far cry from its reported 14+mpg. The Trooper also struggles up hills, but with smart driving techniques it will make it.
Related Isuzu Trooper info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback 2011
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan Limited 2017
- Used Audi TTS 2014
- Used MINI Clubman 2012
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2012
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2015
- Used Aston Martin Vanquish S 2015
- Used BMW M6 2017
- Used Scion xD 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2012
- Used Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Woodbridge VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Fairfax VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Colorado Springs CO
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Edison NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Arlington VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Bridgeport CT
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Knoxville TN
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Alexandria VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Elizabeth NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Scottsdale AZ
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Nashville TN
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Riverside CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News