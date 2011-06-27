Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews
Ray Catena of Edison
**UPDATE, MY CAR IS STILL A LEMON Purchased my 2018 LEMON on Oct 25, 2017. Made several attempts with Infiniti to resolve my solution. Nothing yet. Thus far my 2018 QX 60 has had New brakes, Resurfaced rotors, New wheel barings and a strange vibrating noise. Yes 2018 brand new SUV no miles, Seems as tho every-time I take a trip I return home and need service. Then Joe S. the manager had the NERVE to try to trade a 2017 model and wanted me to actually pay 5k, because the model I have they don't have any in stock LOL! As if I would pay for a replacement. The LEMON I bought needs to be sent to the junk yard and scrapped for parts. Seems as tho Infiniti can't stand behind there name. I have contacted the BBB as well as consumer affairs. I'll post the update as I have a inspection appointment from consumer affairs soon. If your looking to purchase from Ray Catena in Edison you may want to think twice, just incase you buy a lemon they will give you the run around. Had my car for 9 month
2018 Qx 60
Just bought 2018 qx 60 it’s been month had transmission problem cooling fan and some other problems that they can’t figure out where that new humming sound coming from it’s been over month sitting at dealerships think twice before buying INFINITI..
Infiniti Quality Seems to be Going Down
This is my second Infiniti and did I say I love Infiniti? Yet, this QX60 has been a big letdown for many reasons. In the 12K miles of ownership I had the following warranty repairs: Engine Fan Replaced, Telematics Unit Failure Replaced, Computer for Vehicle Replaced, SD card holder for the map replaced, two eccentric bolts replaced when alignment couldn't be aligned, and there was a minor engine repair under warranty and the number one issue besides the warranty repairs (these weren't recalls) these things just broke on my vehicle...the headlights are terrible. Check out the new government rating on these they are given a grade of P for poor for visibility, I concur when it is raining you can't see the road as the lights dilute). I would concur I can't see at night, when it is raining and they can't be adjusted. If you conduct a search and type in QX60 headlight ratings 2018 or 2019 you will see the vehicle earned a P. I would concur, the problem is Infiniti seems deaf on this issue as going back to 2016 there are numerous complaints of not being able to see (you see the side of the road more than you see the front of the road). There is no adjustment whatsover, I went to two dealers. If I had known that I would have stayed away as when you can't see it is to dangerous and you can kill someone or someone else. When I tell you it looks like you are driving with your parking lights on in the rain when the lights are actually on I kid you not. The only workaround is costing me $600.00 and I am having a mechanic change the holder of the headlight, the lens to a clear one, and because we are chaning the holder inside it can be adjusted. When I spent that money all of a sudden I could see, but shame on you Infiniti this is a $40K plus vehicle I purchased the one with every option available. Shame on you, when I spoke to Infiniti Consumer Affairs they told me they couldn't assist me with any of the money from the headlights. Do you know the 2019 vehicle gets a poor on headlights as well? Overall I don't think I will purchase another Infiniti, as in $12K miles of mostly highway driving I had numerous warranty repairs of parts failing. This isn't the Infiniti brand I expect and what I thought I purchased. I had a Q70 and ran it for 125K miles and never had one part failure, not one warranty repair, nothing. It ran like a well oiled machine should and look at Consumer Reports (I didn't see it so it was to late for me, but not for you). They rated the 2016&2017 QX60 in reliablity less than average, for 2018 it moved up to average. Whatever happened to the above average that Infiniti was known for? I didn't get a lemon, others in the forums online indicate similar issues to mine (some have had CVT failures) at early time. Until Infiniti can get their quality where it needs to be and headlights that actually shine correctly slo you can see the road I would purchase a Lexus, Buick, or other nameplate. Certified Lexus is tough to go wrong with, and this is from a person (me) that loves Infiniti. If I could get out of this vehicle now without taking a huge loss I would run for my life. I don't trust this vehicle, nor the Infiniti brand anymore.
That gas mileage!!!
Reluctantly I settled in this car because it is bigger and lot cheaper than my previous ride because my wife and kid like the style. Having driven 700+miles, I recently noticed that it is giving me 14.5 mpg. The sticker stats 19 city and 26 freeway but I am getting 14.5. This is what the onboard display says, not my guesstimate. Now I find myself refilling once a week. My last car had a lot more horse power than this pos and gave me a solid 23 to 24. Dealership will look into it and I may provide an update later. Meanwhile, I would love to hear what others are getting. Thanks.
Junk car no worth the price
Got my qx60 2018. Has problems a week later. Engine light come off, FEB system turn off itself and auto start did not work for 3 days. So many electrical problems. Within a month, made trip to dealer 4 times. They can’t solve problems. 😡😡😡👎👎
