Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews

InfinitiInolongertrustyou , 11/06/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

This is my second Infiniti and did I say I love Infiniti? Yet, this QX60 has been a big letdown for many reasons. In the 12K miles of ownership I had the following warranty repairs: Engine Fan Replaced, Telematics Unit Failure Replaced, Computer for Vehicle Replaced, SD card holder for the map replaced, two eccentric bolts replaced when alignment couldn't be aligned, and there was a minor engine repair under warranty and the number one issue besides the warranty repairs (these weren't recalls) these things just broke on my vehicle...the headlights are terrible. Check out the new government rating on these they are given a grade of P for poor for visibility, I concur when it is raining you can't see the road as the lights dilute). I would concur I can't see at night, when it is raining and they can't be adjusted. If you conduct a search and type in QX60 headlight ratings 2018 or 2019 you will see the vehicle earned a P. I would concur, the problem is Infiniti seems deaf on this issue as going back to 2016 there are numerous complaints of not being able to see (you see the side of the road more than you see the front of the road). There is no adjustment whatsover, I went to two dealers. If I had known that I would have stayed away as when you can't see it is to dangerous and you can kill someone or someone else. When I tell you it looks like you are driving with your parking lights on in the rain when the lights are actually on I kid you not. The only workaround is costing me $600.00 and I am having a mechanic change the holder of the headlight, the lens to a clear one, and because we are chaning the holder inside it can be adjusted. When I spent that money all of a sudden I could see, but shame on you Infiniti this is a $40K plus vehicle I purchased the one with every option available. Shame on you, when I spoke to Infiniti Consumer Affairs they told me they couldn't assist me with any of the money from the headlights. Do you know the 2019 vehicle gets a poor on headlights as well? Overall I don't think I will purchase another Infiniti, as in $12K miles of mostly highway driving I had numerous warranty repairs of parts failing. This isn't the Infiniti brand I expect and what I thought I purchased. I had a Q70 and ran it for 125K miles and never had one part failure, not one warranty repair, nothing. It ran like a well oiled machine should and look at Consumer Reports (I didn't see it so it was to late for me, but not for you). They rated the 2016&2017 QX60 in reliablity less than average, for 2018 it moved up to average. Whatever happened to the above average that Infiniti was known for? I didn't get a lemon, others in the forums online indicate similar issues to mine (some have had CVT failures) at early time. Until Infiniti can get their quality where it needs to be and headlights that actually shine correctly slo you can see the road I would purchase a Lexus, Buick, or other nameplate. Certified Lexus is tough to go wrong with, and this is from a person (me) that loves Infiniti. If I could get out of this vehicle now without taking a huge loss I would run for my life. I don't trust this vehicle, nor the Infiniti brand anymore.