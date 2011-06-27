Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,923
|$27,722
|$29,785
|Clean
|$25,350
|$27,104
|$29,105
|Average
|$24,202
|$25,867
|$27,745
|Rough
|$23,054
|$24,631
|$26,386
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,326
|$27,248
|$29,452
|Clean
|$24,765
|$26,640
|$28,780
|Average
|$23,644
|$25,425
|$27,436
|Rough
|$22,522
|$24,210
|$26,091