Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,083
|$27,206
|$30,404
|Clean
|$23,376
|$26,397
|$29,468
|Average
|$21,963
|$24,779
|$27,595
|Rough
|$20,550
|$23,162
|$25,723
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,519
|$21,896
|$24,332
|Clean
|$18,947
|$21,245
|$23,583
|Average
|$17,802
|$19,943
|$22,084
|Rough
|$16,657
|$18,641
|$20,585
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,993
|$22,275
|$24,620
|Clean
|$19,406
|$21,613
|$23,862
|Average
|$18,233
|$20,289
|$22,345
|Rough
|$17,060
|$18,964
|$20,829
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,616
|$25,754
|$27,960
|Clean
|$22,923
|$24,988
|$27,099
|Average
|$21,538
|$23,457
|$25,377
|Rough
|$20,152
|$21,925
|$23,655