Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews

Happy Buyer , 06/10/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

I test drove probably every three row SUV on the market before deciding on the QX60. I had been driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna that had over 140,000 miles on it and felt it was time to start looking for a new car. Prior to that car I leased three other minivans...two Honda and another Sienna. It was time to move on from the minivan, however I still needed a true third row to have teenage kids sit in from time to time as well as ample cargo space. Most of the other three row SUV's have a joke of a third row that is only meant for someone under ten years old. I test drove the AUDI Q7 and although it's a beautiful car, the third row wasn't nearly as accessible or large as this one and to get all of the equipment I got in the QX60 it would have cost more than $15,000 more. The same story for the Mercedes and the BMW with the BMW having the smallest third row. I considered the Toyota Highlander, and although that is a very nice car with ample room, it's just not nearly as luxurious as the Infiniti QX60, and is quite sparce with the interior details. I even considered the new Honda Pilot fully loaded, until I read all of the Edmunds reviews, and that car for now is a load of trouble. Plus again, it just wasn't as luxurious as this car. The styling of the QX60 is beautiful. The 2016 interior has been tweaked and is now really beautiful. I had looked at the 2015 a few months earlier and didn't love the interior which was why it initially fell off of my short list. When the 2016 came out I revisited the car, and the decision became clear. Technology - the technology is extremely user friendly. Everything is intuitive and so easy to learn. The voice command system actually works and understands what you are saying. So many of the other cars I test drove did not. The navigation is equally easy to use and prompts you early enough to make the system easy to follow. The sound system is outstanding. I think they told me it's a 13 speaker BOSE system. It fills the car beautifully with music. I did get the top of the line model with every bell and whistle available. The new safety features this car has are awesome as well. I love the road departure feature and the cross traffic alert. The car comes with a ton of outside cameras which is super useful as well when parking. I can actually look at the side camera view with the touch of one button and see if my car is too close or far from the curb if I am parallel parking or even parking in a regular space. I love that the car came equipped with heated seats (front and rear) and A/C seats in the front. The A/C seats really works quickly and makes it so comfortable to drive when you get into a hot car. Interior - Plenty of storage space. I wanted a large center console and this one has a two level console which houses everything but in an organized manner. The glove compartment is equally huge. The second row is adjustable front and back and the seats recline as well. The third row seats recline as well which makes you feel like there is more room if you are sitting in third row. If you are a tall adult you probably wouldn't want to go on a really long trip, but an hour or so would be no big deal to sit back there. Behind the third row there is a hidden compartment underneath to store a few things as well. Overall this car is the perfect fit for me. It gives me everything I was looking for...a luxurious vehicle that I can really enjoy whether driving alone or toting the kids all over in.