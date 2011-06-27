Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews

Dangerous Vehicle!!! Susan Hubbard , 09/13/2015 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 59 of 60 people found this review helpful Purchased my QX 60 in June 2014. By the end of July, with approximately 4,000 miles on the car, I had MAJOR transmission problems. The car would jerk and jut, accelerating and decelerating very hard and on its own without my foot on the gas! From that day on until 3 weeks ago I had my car in and out of service every couple of months because of transmission problems they could not diagnose (it has a horrible shutter that jerks the car around). FINALLY, they put an update on my car 13 months after I purchased it and of course it told them to replace the transmission. This is a known problem that service writers, techs and many customers have experienced. I had my new transmission in 2 weeks and it did the same thing!!!! Three weeks after my transmission was replaced they had to put in another. In addition to a horribly built transmission the adaptive cruise control, which maintains a specific distance from the car in front of it while using cruise control is seriously dangerous and life threatening. When a large vehicle, like a semi-truck, passes on the right the vehicle will brake very hard trying to bring it to a stop. When you are driving 80 MPH on the interstate you put your life in your hands because any vehicles following behind have no idea you will brake that suddenly for no reason. Again, this is a known issue with service writers and techs. It can be terrifying to experience. I am in the process of working with the state to have Infiniti purchase my car back due to the lemon laws. Wish me luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Major problem with this car - DO NOT BUY THE HYBRID!! greggnyc , 05/08/2014 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought a 2014 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid two months ago in March 2014. I immediately noticed that I am getting a combined 15 mpg on the trip computer (not the 25/28 mpg as advertised). After having the Infiniti dealer (Infiniti Manhasset) tell me there is nothing they can do, I reached out to Infiniti USA. They asked that I do a manual calculation by tracking how many miles I have driven on the odometer and how many gallons of gas it takes to fill up from the last fill up. After going through this exercise, the calculation was still right around 15 mpg (15.4 mpg to be exact). Infiniti USA told me yesterday that there is nothing they can do to help me . Is anyone else having this problem? Report Abuse

Infiniti offers horrible support qx60hybridscam , 05/13/2014 62 of 65 people found this review helpful Bought the 2014 QX60 Hybrid AWD, $60,000. Window sticker says 25-28mpg, combined 26. I'm just over 4,000 miles. The best I've seen is 22mpg. That was fillup in Seattle, drive I-5 to Portland, turn around and straight back to Seattle. Cruise control the whole way. My regular fill ups are 18mpg. Total crap! Told service Manager at dealership I bought it from. They drove it for a week and they got 19mpg. So we have a problem, right. All the service tests they did showed the car operating optimally. So they called infiniti and we opened a case. infiniti engineer came, drove 51 miles on 1.8 gallons which equaled 28.3mpg. I said how did you do that? He couldn't tell me because it was proprietary! Report Abuse

Don't buy this car joesams , 01/08/2014 32 of 33 people found this review helpful The car is roomy, great for family with kids, but the nightmares started in the first week when I noticed that the hybrid battery is hardly discharging any power towards the car, the energy screen is always showing energy discharged from the engine towards the car or the battery, and after the first 250 miles the average of gas consumption was 15 miles per gallon...yes 15,,not 26 as they claimed, I took the care back to the dealership who contacted infiniti of USA and the answer was it is what it is,,the battery is not fully hybrid but partially, and gues what if your AC is working then the battery won't work,,,,I filed a case with infiniti ad I'm waiting for an answer, ill update you. Report Abuse